California State

Here’s why Powerball numbers weren’t drawn Monday night

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – If you were patiently waiting for Monday night’s Powerball numbers to be drawn, you’ll have to wait a little while longer.

A technical error has caused a delay in Monday’s numbers being drawn, a games spokesperson said during the scheduled drawing at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Additional details have not yet been made available.

According to the California Lottery , Monday’s drawing has been delayed “due to participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.”

“Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,” the California Lottery wrote on Twitter . “When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors.”

In a tweet shortly after 12:30 AM ET, the California Lottery explained an issue in another state is causing the delay. They added that “there is currently no estimated time for the drawing.”

Annuity or lump sum? Calculating how much a $1.9 billion Powerball win is worth

Powerball’s website does note that results are pending. Results will be posted on the game’s website and Powerball’s YouTube channel when numbers have been drawn.

It’s unclear how long the issue will take to resolve.

A similar issue delayed a Powerball drawing just a couple of weeks ago, according to Nexstar’s WEHT .

In April, a Powerball drawing was delayed over four hours for a similar reason. Nexstar’s WJW reports that, in that drawing, Powerball stated that a participating lottery needed extra time to complete security protocols.

Last summer, a Powerball drawing was delayed to allow several lotteries extra time to complete security protocols, Nexstar’s WCBD reports .

Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are changing for 2022 filing

Monday’s drawing was set to be historic – after more than three dozen drawings without a winner, the Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion. It’s not only the largest Powerball jackpot but the largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

A Powerball jackpot winner can receive their prize as an annuity with 30 graduated payments over 29 years or as a lump sum. The current jackpot has a cash value of $929.1 million . You may want to think twice before collecting the cash option though.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 3

AJ
2d ago

In all these years this has never happened but when it's the biggest jackpot of the game to date....sounds fishy with so little information reported.

Reply
2
