Breaking Down Amendment 10

Alabama (WHNT) — There’s a total of 10 amendments you’ll see on the ballot Tuesday, and the tenth will reorganize Alabama’s constitution in an effort to make it easier to understand.

If the new constitution is ratified, amendment 10 would allow any new amendments to be placed within the document, instead of just listed at the very end.

Importantly, to approve this measure, voters must vote ‘yes’ on the question asking whether to ratify the Constitution of Alabama of 2022.

The ratification question will appear on the ballot after the list of candidates for office.

The polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close a 7 p.m. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. should not be turned away.

Anyone needing to find their polling place can do so by contacting the Alabama secretary of state’s office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.