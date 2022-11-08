ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Breaking Down Amendment 10

By Dallas Parker
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

Alabama (WHNT) — There’s a total of 10 amendments you’ll see on the ballot Tuesday, and the tenth will reorganize Alabama’s constitution in an effort to make it easier to understand.

If the new constitution is ratified, amendment 10 would allow any new amendments to be placed within the document, instead of just listed at the very end.

Amendment 7 addresses economic development laws

Importantly, to approve this measure, voters must vote ‘yes’ on the question asking whether to ratify the Constitution of Alabama of 2022.

The ratification question will appear on the ballot after the list of candidates for office.

The polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close a 7 p.m. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. should not be turned away.

Anyone needing to find their polling place can do so by contacting the Alabama secretary of state’s office.

WHNT News 19

