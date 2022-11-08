ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

Two dead in Horseheads tractor trailer crash

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Two people are dead after a tractor trailer crash off Interstate 86 in Horseheads Monday evening.

New York State Police responded to the crash around 5:00 p.m. on the Route 13 ramp off I-86 eastbound in the Town of Horseheads. Police said it seemed the tractor trailer didn’t negotiate a curve and drove off the ramp into trees without braking.

Lawrence home severely damaged, wall removed during fire

As the truck came to a stop, police said one of the people inside was ejected while the other was still in the cab. One of the people was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was taken to Arnot Ogden Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

NYSP said the investigation into the crash is ongoing. More information will be released after the families of the victims are notified, according to police.

WETM 18 News

