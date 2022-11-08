ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Green Twp home invasion for pot escalated into 15-hour teen crime spree in 2 states

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Green Township home invasion robbery for pot quickly escalated into a 15-hour teen crime spree in two states. This spree lasted from midnight until about 3 p.m. with a high-speed police chase, shots fired from the fleeing vehicle, a crash, shots fired at a deputy and a SWAT call before all of the suspects were finally apprehended hours later in another state, according to court records.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery on Reading Road in North Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Reading Road in North Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton officers cleared in deadly shooting

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Hamilton police officers are back on duty after an investigation found they were justified in the deadly shooting of a homicide suspect in early October, according to the Hamilton Police Department. Officer Bryan Bowlin and Officer James Leisinger shot and killed Stephaun Jones, 25,...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Okeana man indicted on aggravated murder charges

OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - An Okeana man was indicted on aggravated murder charges Thursday afternoon by a grand jury for allegedly killing his neighbor, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Austin Combs, 26, is accused of shooting and killing 43-year-old Anthony King on Nov. 5, Butler County Sheriff...
OKEANA, OH
WLWT 5

Bond raised for man charged in son's shooting death in Madisonville

Bond was raised Thursday for a man charged in the death of his 3-year-old son. DeAngelo Davis, 37, appeared in court Thursday after his 3-year-old son was shot and killed in Madisonville. According to court documents, Davis "knowingly left his loaded firearm easily accessible to his two children, 3 and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 person hospitalized after Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot in an apartment complex in Butler County Tuesday evening, Fairfield Police confirmed. People reported hearing gunshots around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Camelot East Apartments. The man, who is in his 30s, was taken by Aircare to Fairfield Mercy Hospital, Fairfield...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Fairfield shooting victim identified, remains hospitalized

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Fairfield shooting victim has been identified as he is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. Quentin Heard, 36, was found with gunshot wounds shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Sherwood Drive, near Camelot Drive, according to Fairfield Police Department. Heard was flown...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

2 adults, 2 juveniles under arrest following home invasion, chase

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two men wanted in connection with a home invasion and robbery in Green Township have been arrested after an Ohio police chase ended in Northern Kentucky. Aaron Clower, 18, and 19-year-old Zachery Harp are each facing charges of felonious assault, theft and aggravated burglary, according...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

19-year-old woman charged in Northside crash that killed motorcyclist

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman faces charges in a deadly motorcycle crash from August. It happened around the afternoon of Aug. 16 on Colerain Avenue in Northside. Steven Daugherty, 38, was driving south on Colerain on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Hailey Reifel was driving north in a Chevrolet Cruz.
CINCINNATI, OH

