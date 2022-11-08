Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Green Twp home invasion for pot escalated into 15-hour teen crime spree in 2 states
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Green Township home invasion robbery for pot quickly escalated into a 15-hour teen crime spree in two states. This spree lasted from midnight until about 3 p.m. with a high-speed police chase, shots fired from the fleeing vehicle, a crash, shots fired at a deputy and a SWAT call before all of the suspects were finally apprehended hours later in another state, according to court records.
Police: Fairfax Walmart employee abducted, car stolen, suspects on the loose
Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on the 4400 block of Red Bank Road for the report of a possible abduction.
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Reading Road in North Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Reading Road in North Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WKRC
3 teens arrested in Goshen Township with AR-15, AK-47 and 12-gauge shotgun in car
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Three teens were arrested with weapons in Goshen Township early Thursday morning. Just after 1 a.m., Goshen Township police responded to the Lakeshore Estates Mobile Home park for a report of shots fired near the front of the neighborhood. No one was hit but cars were.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Rapid Run Road in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Rapid Run Road in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Fox 19
VIDEO: Woman says man followed, groped her near popular trail in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of groping near the Wasson Way Trail. It happened Tuesday night, the victim says. She spoke Wednesday on the condition of anonymity. “I was walking my dog by the LaRosa’s and Busken Bakery,” she...
WKRC
2 suspects who allegedly fired shots at deputy, led police on 2 chases appear in court
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Two men accused of shooting at Hamilton County deputies after breaking into a home in Green Township appeared in Kenton County court Wednesday. Aaron Clower and Zach Harp were arrested after a chase that ended in Northern Kentucky Tuesday. According to court papers, Clower drove...
Fox 19
Hamilton officers cleared in deadly shooting
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Hamilton police officers are back on duty after an investigation found they were justified in the deadly shooting of a homicide suspect in early October, according to the Hamilton Police Department. Officer Bryan Bowlin and Officer James Leisinger shot and killed Stephaun Jones, 25,...
Person found shot, killed at Fayette County cemetery
A deceased person who was found at Everton Cemetery earlier this week had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, officials now say.
Fox 19
Okeana man indicted on aggravated murder charges
OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - An Okeana man was indicted on aggravated murder charges Thursday afternoon by a grand jury for allegedly killing his neighbor, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Austin Combs, 26, is accused of shooting and killing 43-year-old Anthony King on Nov. 5, Butler County Sheriff...
Butler County man killed by neighbor
King’s son called 911 saying the man was crazy and had come by the house several times “making statements,” our partners at WLWT reported.
WLWT 5
Bond raised for man charged in son's shooting death in Madisonville
Bond was raised Thursday for a man charged in the death of his 3-year-old son. DeAngelo Davis, 37, appeared in court Thursday after his 3-year-old son was shot and killed in Madisonville. According to court documents, Davis "knowingly left his loaded firearm easily accessible to his two children, 3 and...
Fox 19
1 person hospitalized after Fairfield shooting
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot in an apartment complex in Butler County Tuesday evening, Fairfield Police confirmed. People reported hearing gunshots around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Camelot East Apartments. The man, who is in his 30s, was taken by Aircare to Fairfield Mercy Hospital, Fairfield...
Ohio Man Accused Of Breaking Into Random Woman's Home, Stealing Her Baby
He is now facing charges of burglary and abduction.
Catalytic converter theft on the rise; Dayton Police offer a solution
DAYTON — As more and more car owners are falling victims to catalytic converter theft, the Dayton Police Department is looking to help and prevent further theft. There solution, a CatGuard. A CatGuard is specifically designed and tested to protect against catalytic converter theft. It is bolted to the...
Fox 19
Fairfield shooting victim identified, remains hospitalized
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Fairfield shooting victim has been identified as he is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. Quentin Heard, 36, was found with gunshot wounds shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Sherwood Drive, near Camelot Drive, according to Fairfield Police Department. Heard was flown...
Fox 19
2 adults, 2 juveniles under arrest following home invasion, chase
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two men wanted in connection with a home invasion and robbery in Green Township have been arrested after an Ohio police chase ended in Northern Kentucky. Aaron Clower, 18, and 19-year-old Zachery Harp are each facing charges of felonious assault, theft and aggravated burglary, according...
Fox 19
19-year-old woman charged in Northside crash that killed motorcyclist
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman faces charges in a deadly motorcycle crash from August. It happened around the afternoon of Aug. 16 on Colerain Avenue in Northside. Steven Daugherty, 38, was driving south on Colerain on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Hailey Reifel was driving north in a Chevrolet Cruz.
waste360.com
'Unsightly' Amount of Trash in Residential Neighborhood Leads to Legal Trouble for Homeowner
Calling conditions in her yard “a hodgepodge of furniture pieces and a mishmash of trash and debris . . . a collection that only grew despite efforts to convince her to clean [it] up,” an Ohio appeals court upheld the conviction of Elena Hammock for violating a city of Norwood ordinance forbidding the accumulating or dumping of garbage on property.
