Daily Athenaeum
Plitzuweit to begin WVU women's hoops career against USC Upstate on Thursday
The West Virginia women’s basketball team is set to start off the Dawn Plitzuweit era and the new season on Thursday night, taking on the University of South Carolina Upstate Spartans. Plitzuweit, who came from the University of South Dakota where she made a Sweet 16 appearance last season,...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU men's soccer falls 3-0 to No. 2 Kentucky in Sun Belt semifinals
The West Virginia men’s soccer team suffered a consequential loss, falling 3-0 against the No.2 Kentucky Wildcats in the Sun Belt Tournament semifinal at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington, Kentucky. This loss will be the fatal blow to the Mountaineers' NCAA Tournament chances, as they...
Daily Athenaeum
Huggins 'doesn't think the team played very well' in win over Mount St. Mary's
Following a sloppy victory over Mount St. Mary's in WVU men's basketball's season opener, hall of fame head coach Bob Huggins was not impressed with the team's performance in the messy win. The Mountaineers took a season-opening 76-58 victory over the Mount, but struggled with 18 turnovers, 22 fouls and...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU volleyball heads on the road seeking first Big 12 victory against Kansas State
The WVU volleyball team will take on Big 12 rival Kansas State on Thursday, a match which will be West Virginia’s 12th Big 12 conference tilt as it seeks its first conference win. It is no secret that the Mountaineers (7-17, 0-11 Big 12) have not had the season...
Daily Athenaeum
West Virginia wins sloppy season opener against Mount St. Mary's, 76-58
The WVU men’s basketball team hosted Mount St. Mary on Monday, Nov. 7 for the 2022 home opener, where they defeated the Mount 76-58 in a sloppy game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers (1-0) started out slow and by the time of the first media time out the Mountaineers were only up 6-2 with 15:13 left in the first half.
WOWK
WVU hoops vs. Pitt: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, and more
Rivalries don’t get much more fierce and historic than this: it’s the Backyard Brawl, and it returns to the hardwood this week. West Virginia (1-0) will face Pitt (1-0) for the 189th time overall and the 94th time in the Steel City Friday night. Here’s everything you need...
Daily Athenaeum
Should Brown be fired?: Students react to WVU football's third straight loss
Nearly every game this season has been a challenge for the West Virginia football team, which continues to fall short of preseason expectations. Most recently, the Mountaineers (3-6) fell 31-14 to Iowa State on the road Saturday, marking the team’s third straight loss. Many fans have taken to social media to voice their frustration with the team and head coach Neal Brown.
Daily Athenaeum
Mountaineer Week: Looking back on 75 years of Appalachian culture
This year marks 75 years of Mountaineer Week, an annual celebration of West Virginia University and the region that surrounds it. “If you think about Appalachian food, music, crafts, quilts, storytelling … all of those things have a relevance to the culture and history of West Virginia and ultimately Mountaineer Week,” Sonja Wilson, senior advisor of the Mountaineer Mascot Program, said.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU football returns home to host an underperforming Oklahoma
After a disappointing loss last weekend, the West Virginia football team looks to rebound against the underperforming Oklahoma Sooners, a team the Mountaineers haven’t beat since joining the Big 12 in 2012. West Virginia (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) lost to Iowa State on the road 31-14, taking a defeat...
Oklahoma at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU football returns to Morgantown for a Big 12 clash with the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know about the game: Oklahoma at WVU football game information Time: 12 p.m. ET Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia Promo: Military Appreciation/True Blue/Mountaineer Week TV channel: FS1 […]
College Football Hot Seat Watch: Assessing the Latest at West Virginia, Stanford, Tulsa and Other Programs
Breaking down the hot seat watch for college football coaches at West Virginia, Stanford, Tulsa, Texas State and UTEP.
voiceofmotown.com
The Only Way for WVU Fans to Fix This Mess is to Stop Attending Games
Morgantown, West Virginia – I can’t believe that it’s gotten to this point. I can’t believe that this is where we are. Sitting in last place in the Big 12 Conference, no real hope of a bowl game, zero progress on the field, there is no light at the end of the tunnel for the West Virginia football program.
Restaurant Road Trip: Mason Jar BBQ & More
If you’ve ever wondered where you can get some homemade barbeque food, look no further than one of Fairmont’s newest restaurants, Mason Jar BBQ & More.
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
As West Virginia University approaches Thanksgiving break, there is plenty to do for those looking to soak up the final days of warm weather or those who are looking forward to the cool days of late fall. See the following suggestions of three things to do in Morgantown this weekend.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia
A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown, the West Virginia Lottery announced Tuesday.
connect-bridgeport.com
Former Clarksburg Mayor, Council Member, Advocate for Senior Citizens, Margaret Ann Bailey, Passes
Margaret Ann Heflin Bailey, 78, of Morgantown, formerly of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born September 4, 1944, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to the late William Claire and Ethel B. Coughanor Heflin. Margaret was a 1962 graduate of Washington Irving...
WDTV
Another Meadowbrook Mall business reportedly closing
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another Meadowbrook Mall business, that has been in place for more than three decades, is closing its doors. Or at least it appears that way. An employee with the store FYE confirmed to our media partner, Connect-Bridgeport, that it could be closing anywhere within the next four to six weeks. As for the reason why, the employee in question said they were only allowed to say this about it.
‘Bring me the doubters,’ chicken restaurant owner on new Morgantown location
Morgantown will be getting a Layne's Soon to Be Famous Chicken Fingers location by the end of the year on High Street. The Texas brand is one that many in the area have likely never heard of.
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?
Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
Marion County voters pass BOE levy
Marion County residents voted for a $17.89 million Board of Education levy during the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8.
