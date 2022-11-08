ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Daily Athenaeum

WVU men's soccer falls 3-0 to No. 2 Kentucky in Sun Belt semifinals

The West Virginia men’s soccer team suffered a consequential loss, falling 3-0 against the No.2 Kentucky Wildcats in the Sun Belt Tournament semifinal at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington, Kentucky. This loss will be the fatal blow to the Mountaineers' NCAA Tournament chances, as they...
LEXINGTON, KY
Daily Athenaeum

West Virginia wins sloppy season opener against Mount St. Mary's, 76-58

The WVU men’s basketball team hosted Mount St. Mary on Monday, Nov. 7 for the 2022 home opener, where they defeated the Mount 76-58 in a sloppy game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers (1-0) started out slow and by the time of the first media time out the Mountaineers were only up 6-2 with 15:13 left in the first half.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

WVU hoops vs. Pitt: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, and more

Rivalries don’t get much more fierce and historic than this: it’s the Backyard Brawl, and it returns to the hardwood this week. West Virginia (1-0) will face Pitt (1-0) for the 189th time overall and the 94th time in the Steel City Friday night. Here’s everything you need...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Should Brown be fired?: Students react to WVU football's third straight loss

Nearly every game this season has been a challenge for the West Virginia football team, which continues to fall short of preseason expectations. Most recently, the Mountaineers (3-6) fell 31-14 to Iowa State on the road Saturday, marking the team’s third straight loss. Many fans have taken to social media to voice their frustration with the team and head coach Neal Brown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Mountaineer Week: Looking back on 75 years of Appalachian culture

This year marks 75 years of Mountaineer Week, an annual celebration of West Virginia University and the region that surrounds it. “If you think about Appalachian food, music, crafts, quilts, storytelling … all of those things have a relevance to the culture and history of West Virginia and ultimately Mountaineer Week,” Sonja Wilson, senior advisor of the Mountaineer Mascot Program, said.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU football returns home to host an underperforming Oklahoma

After a disappointing loss last weekend, the West Virginia football team looks to rebound against the underperforming Oklahoma Sooners, a team the Mountaineers haven’t beat since joining the Big 12 in 2012. West Virginia (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) lost to Iowa State on the road 31-14, taking a defeat...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Oklahoma at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU football returns to Morgantown for a Big 12 clash with the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know about the game: Oklahoma at WVU football game information Time: 12 p.m. ET Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia Promo: Military Appreciation/True Blue/Mountaineer Week TV channel: FS1 […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Only Way for WVU Fans to Fix This Mess is to Stop Attending Games

Morgantown, West Virginia – I can’t believe that it’s gotten to this point. I can’t believe that this is where we are. Sitting in last place in the Big 12 Conference, no real hope of a bowl game, zero progress on the field, there is no light at the end of the tunnel for the West Virginia football program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend

As West Virginia University approaches Thanksgiving break, there is plenty to do for those looking to soak up the final days of warm weather or those who are looking forward to the cool days of late fall. See the following suggestions of three things to do in Morgantown this weekend.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Another Meadowbrook Mall business reportedly closing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another Meadowbrook Mall business, that has been in place for more than three decades, is closing its doors. Or at least it appears that way. An employee with the store FYE confirmed to our media partner, Connect-Bridgeport, that it could be closing anywhere within the next four to six weeks. As for the reason why, the employee in question said they were only allowed to say this about it.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?

Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

