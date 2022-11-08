ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns Don't Shine in Philadelphia During Loss to 76ers

By Spencer Cihak
Inside The Suns
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YPJcN_0j2UWTT200

The Phoenix Suns trailed by as much as 19 points in their loss against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Phoenix Suns (7-3) were unable to come away with the victory Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center against the Philadelphia 76ers (5-6), losing 100-88. Chris Paul exited the contest two minutes into the second quarter with foot discomfort that was diagnosed as right heel soreness and did not return.

Philadelphia’s early season struggles appeared to just melt away in the first quarter, coming out in statement style taking a 33-20 lead. Phoenix brought the lead down to as low as three points with 44.9 seconds left in the third quarter but were unsuccessful.

76ers center Joel Embiid showed why he is considered the best center in the game with 33 points in 36 minutes on 8-21 shooting. He finished 16-16 on the charity line. Embiid had help on the bench from Georges Niang who finished with 21 points on 7-10 3PT shooting in 27 minutes.

Phoenix’s perimeter defense struggles returned in great fashion allowing Philadelphia to shoot 37.5% from beyond the arch. Coming into the game tonight the Suns ranked 19th in opponent 3PT% at 36.1%.

Most concerning of all was Paul’s early exit and what that will mean going forward after already losing starter Cam Johnson with a torn meniscus in his right knee. Paul this year has led the NBA in assists at 10.7 per game. His shooting ability however has sub-pair compared to the 18-year veteran’s track record.

Suns head coach Monty Williams talked about how to jumpstart Paul earlier this week, saying, “I do think we have to continue to find a balance though where Mikal (Bridges) brings it up and gets us into something and then gets Chris (Paul) and Book (Devin Booker) with a live ball on the second side.”

Booker paced Phoenix with 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

There is no update at this time of Paul’s timetable going forward. The Suns will look to bounce back in Minnesota on Wednesday. Opening tip is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Arizona time.

Inside The Suns

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
642
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

