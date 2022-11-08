ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

USD Women begin Karius era with win over Midland

By Sean Bower
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EyVHr_0j2UVkUI00

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota made a program-record 19 three-pointers for new head coach Kayla Karius and the Coyotes made quick work of Midland, winning 106-41 in their season opener Monday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota extended its home win streak to 14 games dating back to last season. That streak will be put to test Thursday in game two when the Coyotes host No. 21 Creighton. The Bluejays topped No. 23 South Dakota State 78-69 Monday in Brookings, South Dakota.

South Dakota made 19-of-27 three-point shots against Midland. The Coyotes were 12-of-16 from downtown in the first and led 63-16 at the break. The prior record was 17, reached three times.

“I thought it was a great debut for our team tonight,” said Karius. “We are such a new team, a young team, a new coaching staff so for us to continue to get better every single day.

“Practicing is one thing and then to step on the floor and actually play against somebody in a real game is totally different. But I thought our players handled it really well. We certainly shot the ball well, which helps everything. Credit to our players for being ready to go, being the most aggressive team on the floor and overall coming out with a great outcome.”

Grace Larkins and Alexi Hempe shared top scoring honors with 18 points apiece. They combined to make 7-of-10 three-pointers. Morgan Hansen was 4-for-4 from downtown and 6-of-8 overall for 16 points off the bench. Cal Baptist transfer Nicole Avila-Ambrosi made 4-of-5 treys and made 14 points in her Coyote debut.

Midland was 2-2 on its young season and got a team-high eight points from Erin Prusa. The Warriors made 4-of-17 three-pointers and shot 30 percent from the field overall (15-of-49). Monday was an exhibition game for Midland, an NAIA program from Fremont, Nebraska.

Larkins, the reigning Summit League Sixth Woman of the Year, played just under 17 minutes in marking her first collegiate start. In addition to going 6-of-9 from the floor, Larkins led the Coyotes with six assists and four steals. The Coyotes totaled 26 assists on 40 buckets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

USD volleyball inks five on Signing Day

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota head volleyball coach Leanne Williamson is pleased to announce the addition of five players – Caity Clancy, Amelia Dugger, Samantha Laird, Amanda Loschen, Avery Van Hook – set to join the team ahead of the 2023 fall season. “I am so excited to announce the addition of this class to the […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

Augustana men sign four on Signing Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGIE) – Augustana men’s basketball head coach Tom Billeter announced the signing of four future Vikings on the first day of the national signing period. The class includes Dallas Bear, Caden Kirkman, Brayson Laube and Arhman Lewis. “This is an outstanding class that will pair with last year’s class,” Billeter said. “We are very […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Bergen Reilly, four others sign with Nebraska volleyball

LINCOLN, NE (NEBRASKA) — The Nebraska volleyball program announced its top-ranked recruiting class according to PrepVolleyball.com on National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Wednesday.  Head Coach John Cook and the Huskers secured the signings of five prospects, all ranked in the top 13 nationally by PrepVolleyball.com. The 2023 signing class includes outside hitter Harper Murray (No. […]
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND

Watch: Jefferson knocks off Lincoln in semifinals

Click the video player above to watch the full game between Jefferson and Lincoln SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Jefferson football team used a 21 point second quarter to power past Lincoln in the 11AAA Semifinals, 45-20. Jefferson earned the win as part of the livestream game of the week. Lincoln scored first with […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Badgers spoil Peterson’s debut

Tyler Wahl scored 19 points to lead four Wisconsin players who scored in double figures as the Badgers spoiled the debut of South Dakota head coach Eric Peterson with an 85-59, season-opening win Monday inside the Kohl Center.
MADISON, WI
KELOLAND

Football Championship Preview Show to air Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Sports High School Football Championship Preview Show returns this week. The show will air on Wednesday, November 9 at 6:30 p.m. on KELO-TV. This year’s show will preview all fourteen teams in the seven state championships. Here’s a look at the seven matchups: Class Matchup 11AAA Jefferson vs. […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

USD volleyball sweeps St. Thomas, moves to 24-2

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – South Dakota (24-2, 13-1 Summit) received a match-high 18 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke in a three-set victory over St. Thomas. Game scores went 25-21, 25-20, 25-8. With the win, the Coyotes extend their win streak to 11 games and remain at the top of the league standings. Who Stood OutSouth Dakota […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

USD shows fight, picks up 20-13 win over Mizz St.

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota quarterback Aidan Bouman passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns while the Coyote defense held Missouri State to a season-low for points in a 20-13 South Dakota win Saturday inside the DakotaDome. The result came one week after Missouri State scored a season-high 64 points in a win against […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

Saturday Night Scoreboard – November 5th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Scores from around the area can be viewed below: COLLEGE FOOTBALL No.1 SDSU 31 Northern Iowa 28 South Dakota 20 Missouri State 13 Augustana 24 Minnesota Duluth 34 Sioux Falls 24 Wayne State 31 COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL South Dakota 3 St. Thomas 0 South Dakota State 3 Western Illinois 0 Augustana […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nationalhogfarmer.com

Sioux Falls voters reject ban on new slaughterhouses

An ordinance to ban the construction of future slaughterhouses within the city limits of Sioux Falls, South Dakota was shot down Tuesday in the 2022 mid-term election. According to the South Dakota Secretary of State, Sioux Falls voting precincts rejected the measure with 55,690 total votes, 52% no (28,986) versus 48% yes (26,704).
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Winter storm moving in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
ABERDEEN, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner

Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

USF unravels late, falls 31-24 against Wayne State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) -The No. 25 University of Sioux Falls Cougar football team fell to 7-3 on the season with a 24-31 loss to (RV) Wayne State on senior day here at Bob Young Field. “Football is a game of momentum,” said head coach Jon Anderson. “You have to be able to find the […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy