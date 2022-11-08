Read full article on original website
How To Watch the Seattle Seahawks Games Live This Season (2022)
With Geno Smith doing more than enough for the Seattle Seahawks to start the season the team looks to once
Look: Peyton Manning Furious With Bad Penalty Monday Night
A week after praising NFL referees, Peyton Manning drastically changed his tune. During the first quarter of Monday night's game, a questionable pass interference penalty cost the Baltimore Ravens an interception. While watching the replay, a disgusted Manning blasted the "horrible call." He didn't cool down while Eli Manning discussed...
Why DeAngelo Hall, several other analysts pick the 49ers to win the NFC West
NFL.com analysts made their playoff predictions. Twenty, including names like DeAngelo Hall, Brian Baldinger, and Maurice Jones-Drew, picked the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC West, earning a home playoff game. Five analysts, including David Carr and Marc Sessler, went with the Seattle Seahawks. With its 4-4 record, San...
KOMO News
German-born Seahawks player excited to be part of first NFL game in Munich
The Seahawks will make NFL history when they take part in the first regular season game of the league to be played in Germany on Sunday. And it means that much more to a member of the Seahawks practice squad. Aaron Donkor is a linebacker that may have played his...
Kliff Kingsbury next NFL coach fired? Speculation swirls around Arizona Cardinals coach
Two NFL coaches have been so fired in the 2022 season: The Carolina Panthers' Matt Rhule and the Indianapolis Colts' Frank Reich. Will the Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury be the next to lose his job? Firing speculation around Kingsbury has run rampant since the Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks in NFL Week 9,...
CBS Sports
Seahawks legend Shaun Alexander on Seattle's surprising start and Kenneth Walker's early success
Shaun Alexander is one of the best running backs we've seen over the past couple decades. Only four that played the position have won NFL MVP since 2000, and Alexander is one of them. The Seattle Seahawks legend racked up 1,958 yards from scrimmage and 28 total touchdowns during the 2005 campaign, winning the MVP voting over the likes of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.
Jerry Jones says ‘Cowboys star’ on Odell Beckham Jr’s helmet could look good
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could look good with the "Cowboys star" on his helmet.
Tri-City Herald
Locked On Colts: Can Jeff Saturday Right Ship Against Raiders?
In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Zach discuss this Sunday's matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders with the Locked On Raiders podcast. Believe it or not, the Colts actually play a game this Sunday. After an eventful week filled with drama, interim head...
All Cardinals Podcast: Seahawks Recap, Kliff Kingsbury's Job Security
The All Cardinals Podcast breaks down what went wrong in the loss to Seattle and dives into the job security of Kliff Kingsbury.
KOMO News
Looking Ahead: What Pete Carroll said about a unique week ahead for the Seahawks
The Seahawks are on a 4-game win streak and about to hit the road for Germany. That's a pretty special week. Monday offered Pete Carroll a chance to reflect on the win and sweep of Arizona but also his team's next challenge: Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Seahawks...
KOMO News
Longest win streak in franchise history: Kraken rolls past Nashville 5-1
It's the longest win streak in the young history of the Seattle Kraken and it was achieved with a monstrous four-goal first period on Tuesday night. To quote the Kraken announcer John Forslund "That's Kraken Hockey, baby!" The Kraken rolled past Nashville 5-1 Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena to clinch...
atozsports.com
Saints lose much more than a game against Ravens on MNF
The New Orleans Saints are back to their old ways. No, not their ways of the mid-2010’s. That team was dynamic and explosive. Effort was never questioned. Instead, they shifted back to the team they were just a few weeks ago. The run defense was horrible, and the offense...
NFL
2022 NFL midseason win total projections, NFC: Cowboys, Giants, Seahawks nab wild-card slots
NFL franchises use contextualized data to create competitive advantages. In order to realize an edge, teams need to employ the right data in the right way at the right time. This means distilling, interpreting and applying only the most influential data in a framework that accounts for their personnel, their opponents and their evolving game situations. My goal is to be YOUR analytics department. I want to work for you by providing a peek into which numbers flag in my models as the most impactful ... or the most misunderstood.
NFL Flexes Chiefs at Chargers Into Week 11 ‘SNF’ Slot
The Bengals–Steelers game was bumped into the 4:25 p.m. ET time slot on Sunday, Nov. 20.
