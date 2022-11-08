ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: Peyton Manning Furious With Bad Penalty Monday Night

A week after praising NFL referees, Peyton Manning drastically changed his tune. During the first quarter of Monday night's game, a questionable pass interference penalty cost the Baltimore Ravens an interception. While watching the replay, a disgusted Manning blasted the "horrible call." He didn't cool down while Eli Manning discussed...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Seahawks legend Shaun Alexander on Seattle's surprising start and Kenneth Walker's early success

Shaun Alexander is one of the best running backs we've seen over the past couple decades. Only four that played the position have won NFL MVP since 2000, and Alexander is one of them. The Seattle Seahawks legend racked up 1,958 yards from scrimmage and 28 total touchdowns during the 2005 campaign, winning the MVP voting over the likes of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Locked On Colts: Can Jeff Saturday Right Ship Against Raiders?

In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Zach discuss this Sunday's matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders with the Locked On Raiders podcast. Believe it or not, the Colts actually play a game this Sunday. After an eventful week filled with drama, interim head...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KOMO News

Longest win streak in franchise history: Kraken rolls past Nashville 5-1

It's the longest win streak in the young history of the Seattle Kraken and it was achieved with a monstrous four-goal first period on Tuesday night. To quote the Kraken announcer John Forslund "That's Kraken Hockey, baby!" The Kraken rolled past Nashville 5-1 Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena to clinch...
SEATTLE, WA
atozsports.com

Saints lose much more than a game against Ravens on MNF

The New Orleans Saints are back to their old ways. No, not their ways of the mid-2010’s. That team was dynamic and explosive. Effort was never questioned. Instead, they shifted back to the team they were just a few weeks ago. The run defense was horrible, and the offense...
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

2022 NFL midseason win total projections, NFC: Cowboys, Giants, Seahawks nab wild-card slots

NFL franchises use contextualized data to create competitive advantages. In order to realize an edge, teams need to employ the right data in the right way at the right time. This means distilling, interpreting and applying only the most influential data in a framework that accounts for their personnel, their opponents and their evolving game situations. My goal is to be YOUR analytics department. I want to work for you by providing a peek into which numbers flag in my models as the most impactful ... or the most misunderstood.

