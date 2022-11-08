Read full article on original website
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
Was it you who bought a winning ticket in Lakewood?
Winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Lakewood: See where the winning ticket was purchased
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published before the winning Powerball numbers were announced. We have a winner! One ticket sold in California is taking home the record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing. Even though the top prize wasn't hit in...
Another Powerball Ticket Sold in Ohio: Here’s How Much
The Powerball lottery produced the largest winning in its history recently when it sold a $2.04 billion ticket in California. However, one winner in Ohio will walk away with a nice consolation prize. The Ohio Lottery reports that a ticket matching all five of the winning Powerball drawing numbers, without...
Single Powerball ticket sold in California wins $2.04 billion jackpot; $1 million winner sold in Lakewood
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The pursuit of a world record Powerball jackpot ended Tuesday, with a single ticket sold in California hitting the winning numbers for a jackpot estimated at $2.04 billion. Meanwhile, a ticket sold at a GetGo gas station on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood matched five numbers without...
Where Cleveland Metroparks support is greatest; see tax vote by city
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuyahoga County overwhelmingly voted to keep the Cleveland Metroparks funded in Tuesday’s election. Appearing on the ballot as Issue 5 on Cuyahoga County ballots, the 2.7-mill replacement levy will give contributions needed to maintain, repair and improve the numerous parks in Cleveland and the zoo.
Athersys shares take big dip after announcement of discount stock offering
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Shares of Athersys Inc. lost more than half their value in early trading on Wednesday after the Cleveland regenerative medicine company said it had priced a public stock offering at a significant discount. Athersys shares (Nasdaq: ATHX) were down nearly 55% to 58 cents at 11 a.m....
Did Issue 5 pass? Here are the results
Cleveland Metroparks Issue 5 is asking voters for contributions needed to maintain, repair and improve the park district, including an expansion of the zoo.
Highland Heights voters reject tax increase to help pay for police and firefighter pensions
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Highland Heights voters have rejected Issue 58, a ballot proposal that would have given City Council the authority to increase millage to help pay the city’s share of state police and firefighter pension funds. Had the issue passed on Nov. 8, council would have had...
Parma schools request for tax to fund $195.5M in improvements headed for defeat
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Voters in the Parma school district on Tuesday were rejecting an issue that would let the district borrow up to $195.5 million to build a new high school and make other building improvements. With nearly all precincts reporting, the 3.95-mill bond issue was failing 47% to...
While J.D. Vance won big statewide in Ohio U.S. Senate race, how did the vote break in Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican J.D. Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties en route to winning Ohio’s U.S. Senate race Tuesday, but Cuyahoga County still proved to be strongly in the Democrat’s corner, voting overwhelmingly for Tim Ryan. Here’s a look at how those votes shook...
Fiesta Dinnerware opening new outlet store in Ohio
A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.
Cuyahoga County general election results for November 8, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results for Cuyahoga County’s November 8, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
Early tallies show North Olmsted voters rejecting a new tax for school improvements, operating expenses
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Voters in the North Olmsted school district on Tuesday were rejecting an issue that would let the district borrow up to $58 million for building improvements and raise money for operating expenses. Tallies of early in-person and mail-in ballots showed the combined 7.8-mill issue was failing...
Previewing Browns vs. Dolphins with Quincy Carrier and Casey Kinnamon on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier and Casey Kinnamon...
WLWT 5
Two $1 million winning lottery tickets sold in Ohio
Two $1 million winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio during Monday night's drawing. The latest Powerball drawing took place Monday night. Ohio lottery officials said a $1 million winning ticket was sold by Par-Mar on State Route 7 in Newport, and another was sold by Norwalk Mickey Mart on Milan Avenue in Norwalk.
Cleveland Cavaliers unveil City Edition uniforms inspired by the Cleveland Metroparks
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the love. For the Land. The Cleveland Cavaliers have unveiled their 2022-23 Nike City Edition uniform -- a vintage and earthy design inspired by the Cleveland Metroparks -- which will be debuted at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves and worn six other times throughout the season.
Missing adult alert in Trumbull County canceled
A Missing Adult Alert issued in Trumbull County on Tuesday morning has been canceled.
newsnet5
Call it a comeback: Investors pump big money into Northeast Ohio shopping malls, filling store vacancies
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Are shopping malls on their last leg and nearing extinction?. It’s a question consumer experts have been asking for years. However, recent data shows indoor and outdoor malls are actually showing positive gains and nearing a comeback here in Northeast Ohio. With higher vaccination...
Issue to fund $58M in improvements for North Olmsted schools leading with most precincts reporting
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Voters in the North Olmsted school district on Tuesday were approving an issue that would let the district borrow up to $58 million for building improvements and raise money for operating expenses. With about 80% of the precincts tallied, the combined 7.8-mill issue was passing 51%...
Property owner who sued over Cuyahoga County foreclosure process settles for $97,500
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County agreed to pay $97,500 to settle a lawsuit with a property owner who sued over the county’s foreclosure process. Tarrify Properties settled its lawsuit, filed in 2019, over the county’s process of taking properties via land bank, instead of a sheriff’s sale, which left property owners with no compensation after a foreclosure.
