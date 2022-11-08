ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 1

Related
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to central Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Fall Fire Rescue responded to a fire across the street from the Minnehaha County Administration Building. A KELOLAND News photographer was at the scene as smoke could be seen coming from the building. We have reached out for more information and are waiting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Plaza Azteca now open in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new high end Mexican restaurant is now open on the southwest side of Sioux Falls. “Plaza Azteca originated in Virginia, the first one opened in 1984 in Virginia Beach, which is where we’re actually from,” founding family member Paola Leon said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Construction plans for new slaughterhouse are moving forward

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Plans for the Wholestone pork plant in Sioux Falls will move ahead after a campaign to stop the company from building in Sioux Falls failed. The company says it will create thousands of jobs and give local hog farmers another option. The President of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

DTWN restaurant fire, bell ringers needed, colder weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go for Thursday, Nov. 10. District 26 Senate candidate Joel Koskan will not be heading to Pierre this January. A Rapid City woman hit by a truck last month has died. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dog bites man near Sioux Falls park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-Sioux Falls Animal Control is asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a man. Officials say it happened yesterday near Legacy Park. Two men were playing with their dog in a grassy area when they were approached by a stray. The stray dog then got into a fight with their dog. One of the men was bitten while trying to break up the fight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Harrisburg firefighter’s response contains fire

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg firefighter helped contain what could have been a much larger fire this morning at an apartment complex, fire chief Cody Lengkeek said. The firefighter arrived at Jackson Heights Apartments and Townhomes at 1111 Honeysuckle Drive and used his fire extinguisher on the fire.
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Getting gun ready for deer hunting with Outdoor Campus

Deer hunting season is about to get underway in South Dakota, West River hunters will be hitting the fields starting this Saturday, followed by East River hunters a week later. That means it’s time to dig out the camo and the blaze orange, and make sure you’ve got plenty of ammo on hand. But if you haven’t touched your rifle since last season, here’s your reminder that you probably want to think twice before heading out and trusting your luck with the gun’s sight and it’s safety. Brittany Kaye recently headed out to the Garretson’s Sportmen’s Club with Derek Klawitter, the program coordinator at the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls, to make sure she’s gun-ready to hunt.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Sculpture missing from Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One of the sculptures from SculptureWalk Sioux Falls has gone missing. Sioux Falls police say an individual who does a regular check of the pieces discovered it was missing on Monday. ‘Day’s Catch’, which is of a girl holding a fish, was located at 11th and Phillips. The artwork is valued at $32,000. Anyone with information should contact the Sioux Falls Police Department.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Casey’s manager reacts to million-dollar ticket

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Powerball mania continues as the pot nears $2 billion, and a 10th Street Casey’s sold a million-dollar ticket on Saturday. Bernice Archer is the manager of the store. “I do know it was a regular customer do not know the name. Somebody...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Louis Tomlinson set for the PREMIER Center in June

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Louis Tomlinson of One Direction fame will be in Sioux Falls on June 19 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Ticket sales start at 9 a.m. on Friday, November 11, according to a PREMIER Center news release. The show has a limit of four tickets per sale.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Reliabank Business Beat: Ideal Tent and Event Rentals

Whether you’re celebrating a wedding, anniversary, a birthday, homecoming, or graduation, life’s milestones are more momentous when we’re surrounded by the people we cherish in just the right setting. Only, creating the perfect surroundings for that celebration isn’t always easy. That’s why it helps to have an event specialist by your side to help guide you as I recently found out when I sat down with Amy Eckert from Ideal Tent and Event Rentals for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crash, cattle close section of I-29 near Dell Rapids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The crash of a semi-truck and trailer carrying about 97 cattle closed a section of Interstate 29 near Dell Rapids early Thursday, the state Department of Public Safety said. The semi-truck and trailer tipped over and slid into the median. Cattle left the trailer...
DELL RAPIDS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Windy and cold the next few days: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, November 10

SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — After all the ice and snow yesterday we have much colder temperatures. High temperatures were hit early in the day and we are starting a cool down. Afternoon temperatures in the 20s and 30s in a majority of KELOLAND, even a few teens in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls is nearly 15°-20° below average for this time of year. We had plenty of snow fall in western South Dakota and the Black Hills, and plenty of ice in northeastern KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Winter storm moving in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
ABERDEEN, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner

Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy