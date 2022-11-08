Read full article on original website
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
‘On the verge of death’: Dogs rescued from Blount County home
"On the verge of death," "absolutely grotesque," and "bones showing under the skin" are just some of the words that have been used to describe the living conditions several Blount County dogs have faced.
Man found dead near Clinton Highway in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead near Clinton Highway on Wednesday.
Eight malnourished dogs found at Blount Co. home, deputies say
FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people have been arrested after Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies found eight dogs with no access to food, water or shelter at a home in Friendsville. On Sunday, BSCO deputies were dispatched to the area of Marble Hill and Dunlap Hollow roads after receiving...
Lenoir City Police reveal details after man charged with aggravated stalking
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — An accused stalker has been arrested after police say he posted several threatening videos to social media and stalked one of his former coworkers. Jacob Yerkes was arrested on stalking and harassment charges after a joint investigation by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and the Lenoir City Police Department. Public […]
CHILD RAPIST WANTED BY CUMBERLAND CO SHERIFF AND TBI
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday they were looking for a 62-year-old man on child sex charges. They said Brian James Heinsohn was also wanted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. He is around 6’2″ tall and weighs around 300 pounds, according to the TBI. They also said he has gray hair with blue eyes.
Mother of 2 Found Dead in 'Remote Area' in Tenn. After Vanishing, 2 People in Custody: Police
Tennessee authorities say the remains of Chelsie Walker, 24, were found in a "remote area," and two people are now in custody A 24-year-old Tennessee woman was found dead just days after she disappeared. Now, police have two people in custody. Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones shared via Facebook on Sunday that the search for Chelsie Walker began after she was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department. Madisonville's Detective Division immediately began looking into the case and determined that the last time she was seen alive was at a home...
1 injured after mobile home park shooting in New Tazewell
A shooting at a mobile home park Tuesday night has left at least one person injured.
Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention
Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
Suspect from multicounty car chase that ended in Knox Co. identified
A police chase starting in Loudon County Monday involving deputies from the Loudon County and Blount County Sheriff's Offices ended in Knox County with a truck wrecked and one man in custody.
Knoxville teen reported missing after not showing up to job
16-year-old Jamya Jones was reported missing on Nov. 5 according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
1 Person Arrested Following Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville(Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Knoxville on Tuesday. According to Loudon County Chief Deputy Zac Frye, a person who had been taken for an evaluation on Monday afternoon exited the emergency room at Fort Loudon Medical Center and stole a car from a Walmart in Lenoir City.
Man injured while using gun powder to blow up tree stump
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An 18-year-old from Madisonville was injured Tuesday after deputies said he ignited an “improvised explosive device” to blow up a tree stump, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement responded to a residence in the 100 block of West Highway...
Woman dies in Cleveland crash
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police report that a 68 year old woman has died in a crash Wednesday morning. It happened around 9:15 AM on APD-40 above the 20th Street intersection. Police say the car driving by Terraneila Scoggins drifted off the right side of the road and...
Driver who led deputies on multi-county chase faces Blount County warrants, more charges to come
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE WEDNESDAY: The Lenoir City man who led authorities on a chase Tuesday afternoon in a stolen Ford truck faces evading arrest and reckless endangerment charges. Christopher J. McClanahan, 31, likely will face other warrants in Loudon County. Authorities say he stole two vehicles, among other...
School resource officer drives head-on into suspect’s truck, ending high-speed chase
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. — A school resource officer in North Carolina has four words for the gentleman trying to outrun police while he made his way to Swain Middle School: Not on his watch. According to the Swain County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to pull over a pickup truck...
Bradley County man sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking
A Bradley County man has been sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to drug-trafficking charges.
KPD: 7 cars stolen in Knoxville after they were left running
The Knoxville Police Department warns drivers not to leave their cars running unattended after seven cars were stolen last week.
Altercation at Caryville prompts a BOLO that ends in an arrest
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Jeffers recently saw a silver Volkswagen Jetta traveling at the bottom of the Wal-Mart parking lot. Jeffers knew there was a BOLO (be on the lookout for) issued for the vehicle stemming from an altercation in Caryville. It was...
Young woman found dead after vanishing from Walmart in Tennessee; 2 in custody
Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was last seen October 29 at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to Madisonville police.
Two people in custody after remains of missing woman found in Monroe County
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing woman’s remains were found Sunday in a remote location in Monroe County, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones. The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Chelsie Walker, of Madisonville, who was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department on Oct. 31 at a Walmart. The Madisonville Police Department Detective Division began investigating and later found evidence that she was last seen in Tellico Plains, Tenn.
