New York’s 1% Pour Late Cash Into Governor’s Race

Much of the fresh cash came from real estate developers, large-scale landlords and heads of speculating private equity firms, along with a slew of billionaires, attorneys, Eric Adams-aligned political action committees, sports gambling execs and the New York Yankees. Want more election coverage? Click here. A late torrent of cash...
Hochul, Zeldin and Housing: A Breakdown

The candidates in the race for New York governor have vastly different platforms on housing. To start, Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, has a housing plan. Republican challenger and U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin does not. Rents have risen to record highs. So has New York City’s homeless shelter census. More...
Buy-In for Buyouts: 10 Years After Sandy, New York Considers New Funding for Voluntary Relocation

New potential funding mechanisms—including a measure that New Yorkers will see on the ballot this November—may provide an opportunity for homeowners in areas of high flood risk to sell their at-risk properties to the state or city. The properties are then rebuilt to be more resilient, or removed so the land can be used for coastal protection measures.
