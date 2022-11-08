Read full article on original website
Why They Voted: New Yorkers Share What Drove Them to the Polls
Nearly 1.7 million people across the five boroughs turned up to vote for governor in Tuesday’s general election—up significantly from the June primary, but still lower than the number of ballots cast in the last gubernatorial race in 2018. This story was produced by student reporters in the...
Fate of Immigrant New Yorkers at Play in Governor’s Race, Advocates Warn
Immigrant advocates say they would prefer to continue to work with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, citing past accomplishments like the Excluded Workers Fund, and worry what a potential Lee Zeldin governorship would mean for their causes. Election Day is Tuesday. Find your poll site and ballot information here. Even...
New York’s 1% Pour Late Cash Into Governor’s Race
Much of the fresh cash came from real estate developers, large-scale landlords and heads of speculating private equity firms, along with a slew of billionaires, attorneys, Eric Adams-aligned political action committees, sports gambling execs and the New York Yankees. Want more election coverage? Click here. A late torrent of cash...
Hochul, Zeldin and Housing: A Breakdown
The candidates in the race for New York governor have vastly different platforms on housing. To start, Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, has a housing plan. Republican challenger and U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin does not. Rents have risen to record highs. So has New York City’s homeless shelter census. More...
Buy-In for Buyouts: 10 Years After Sandy, New York Considers New Funding for Voluntary Relocation
New potential funding mechanisms—including a measure that New Yorkers will see on the ballot this November—may provide an opportunity for homeowners in areas of high flood risk to sell their at-risk properties to the state or city. The properties are then rebuilt to be more resilient, or removed so the land can be used for coastal protection measures.
Landlords Inflated Rents While Receiving 421a Tax Breaks, Lawsuits Allege
The owners of three buildings in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens are accused in the suits of falsely registering initial rents with the state Division of Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) in order to charge tenants more money than legally permitted at renewal or on new leases. Tenants across three buildings...
