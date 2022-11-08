Read full article on original website
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County - Coastal Erosion and Flooding Damage from Nicole
St. Lucie County - Thursday November 10, 2022: At first light, it appears that coastal erosion to the beaches and flooding of roads and properties along the Indian River Lagoon seem to be the worst damage done by Nicole in St. Lucie County. “Yesterday afternoon we were seeing the surf...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Emergency leaders update conditions in St. Lucie County
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office in St. Lucie County echoed a message from their neighbors in Indian River County, with Tropical Storm Nicole churning toward the coastline. It was for criminals. "Don't come to St. Lucie County and do it," said Chief Deputy Brian Hester. "We've...
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Indian River Drive closed as crews clear debris, parts of road wash away
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole has largely passed by our area, but has left debris, downed power lines, and flooding throughout South Florida. In St. Lucie County, crews are working to clear debris and power lines from Indian River Drive, where parts of the road have washed away according to the sheriff's office.
wqcs.org
SLC: Track of Tropical Storm Nicole Shifts Further South, May Come Ashore in Northern Martin County
St. Lucie County - Wednesday November 9, 2022: Time to hunker down and wait it out. Tropical Storm Nicole is knocking on our door and public safety officials are urging residents to remain indoors until the storm passes. At a briefing held at the St. Lucie County Emergency Operations Center...
cw34.com
Nicole makes landfall as hurricane on North Hutchinson Island, now a Tropical Storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — At 3:00 AM Thursday, Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. About an hour after landfall,...
WPTV
Tropical Storm Nicole: Emergency shelters to open ahead of storm
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane...
WPBF News 25
Treasure Coast emergency management officials prepare for Subtropical Storm Nicole
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Emergency management officials on the Treasure Coast are beginning their preparations forSubtropical Storm Nicole. St. Lucie County officials had a meeting with other local agencies Monday afternoon to discuss their plans for the storm. The county’s emergency operations center will be going to a level...
Hurricane Nicole: Tropical Storm Warning, Storm Surge Warning issued for eastern Clay County
Hurricane Nicole set to make landfall in Florida.Image via National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Clay County on Wednesday night. Rain chances are 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. Wind gusts could reach as high as 34 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
wqcs.org
FDOT Begins Locking Down State Drawbridges for Tropical Storm Nicole
Treasure Coast - Tuesday November 8, 2022: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), has begun to lock down state drawbridges in Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, and St. Lucie Counties. The bridges will be closed to marine navigation once lockdowns are complete and...
wflx.com
Here's how many FPL customers are without power because of Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole nears Florida, its impacts are being felt throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Strong winds from the storm's outer bands have already knocked out electricity to Florida Power & Light customers along the state's eastern coast. FPL had hundreds of linemen staged at the South...
wflx.com
Barrier island residents closely monitor track of Nicole
Officials in both St. Lucie and Martin counties said their emergency management workers are putting plans in place as they monitor Subtropical Storm Nicole's development. Officials with the Martin County Emergency Management team said they are in constant contact with the National Weather Service, the sheriff's office and the local school district.
See Palm Beach County power outage map as Hurricane Nicole impacts Florida
Power outages are expected across parts of Florida's east coast as Hurricane Nicole moves into the area. As of about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Florida Power and Light reported the following number of households without electricity: Palm Beach County: 3,330 or about 0.4% of the power company’s total customer count of 767,390 ...
macaronikid.com
St. Lucie County Tropical Storm Nicole Advisories
Transportation Being Provided to St. Lucie County Shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole. Transportation is being offered to St. Lucie County shelters this morning before Tropical Storm Nicole’s arrival. Residents seeking transportation to the General Population Shelters can call 772-460-HELP (4357) today until noon (weather permitting). Residents that need transportation...
wflx.com
NC man, flooded out of Airbnb during fishing trip, gets help from strangers
Once Hurricane Nicole passes, vacationer David Flowers will be able to get back to his fishing trip at Jetty Park in Fort Pierce. "We get caught in a storm every time we come down," Flowers told WPTV on Wednesday night as rain and winds from the Category 1 hurricane battered the area.
Evacuations announced for thousands in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Residents in parts of Florida have been asked to evacuate as Hurricane Nicole spins closer to the east coast of Florida.
cw34.com
County-by-county school closures as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School districts in Palm Beach, Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced they will be closed for Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to strengthen before making landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast, possibly Wednesday morning. School officials in the...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s what impacts Central Florida could see from Hurricane Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning, and now the storm’s center is making its way into Central Florida. Wind gusts and heavy rain increased throughout Wednesday night into Thursday morning. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida |...
WSVN-TV
Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
WPBF News 25
South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
Treasure Coast schools to close for 2 days ahead of Nicole
Public schools in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as Subtropical Storm Nicole poses a threat to the region.
