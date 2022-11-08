ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

Reporter reveals what 'very important witness' said about Trump

A former Trump employee has told the FBI about being directed by the former President to move boxes out of a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump's legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate, according to a source familiar with the witness' description. CNN's Anderson Cooper speaks to Devlin Barrett, one of the Washington Post reporters that broke the story.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Even Kayleigh McEnany Now Wants Trump to Delay His 2024 Announcement

MAGA Republicans underperformed in the midterms so badly that even Kayleigh McEnany is calling on Donald Trump to hit the pause on announcing a presidential run. Tuesday’s midterm election underperformances have pushed Fox News stars to quickly come to the realization that their long-hyped “red wave” had turned into an “absolute disaster.” Additionally, the network and other Murdoch-owned media outlets have begun pointing the finger at Trump and the fringe candidates he endorsed, blaming him for the disastrous results.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Trump delivers midterm night address to supporters at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump addressed supporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and touted his endorsement record on the night of the midterm elections. Trump, who is widely expected to announce a 2024 run for president next week, showcased his picks in races that were generally predicted to go for the GOP.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Trump on next week’s announcement: ‘Why would anything change?’

Correction: Trump ally Jason Miller called for the former president to hold off on his announcement until after the Georgia runoff. The information was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Former President Trump appeared undeterred by the GOP’s lackluster results in Tuesday’s midterm elections, indicating Wednesday that he does not plan to move…
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat

Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat.Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with poverty and a single-parent home.The congresswoman first made headlines not as a politician but as a restauranteur. Her establishment, called Shooters, grabbed the public’s attention thanks to its wait staff openly carrying firearms during their shifts. She also refused to stop offering in-door dining during the Covid-19 pandemic.Ms Boebert made...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims

A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist

Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
IOWA STATE
The Hill

Wall Street Journal blasts Trump for attacking DeSantis

The editorial board of The Wall Street Journal is pushing back on former President Trump’s attacks on other leading Republicans just ahead of the midterms. “In case you doubt it, Mr. Trump is already mocking his fellow Republicans and potential competitors before Tuesday’s midterm election,” the Journal wrote in an editorial this weekend in reference to remarks Trump made about Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).
FLORIDA STATE

