Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Trump Confirms Voting For DeSantis Despite ConflictsDayana SabatinPalm Beach, FL
Support Movember with this mustache donut from The SaltyBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Related
Trump Says 2024 GOP Presidential Primary Run By Mike Pence Would Be 'Very Disloyal'
Donald Trump has complained that it would be “very disloyal” if former Vice President Mike Pence or any other member of his Cabinet decided to run against him in the GOP primary for the 2024 presidential race. The comment was startking, given the former president’s silence for hours...
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Scorned Roger Stone Said Trump Would Get His ‘F--king Brains Beat In’ If He Ran Again
Longtime Republican operative Roger Stone grew so upset after not being granted a second pardon that he lashed out at Donald Trump, threatening to support the outgoing president’s impeachment. In a newly released clip from a forthcoming documentary, Stone—visibly shaking with anger—said that if Trump ran for office again,...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Warning to Ron DeSantis
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, speaking at a rally Monday evening, issued a warning to Ron DeSantis, urging him to avoid running for president in 2024, according to Newsweek.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Pence says of a Trump run in 2024: 'There might be somebody else I'd prefer more'
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday appeared to hold back from supporting Donald Trump if the former president were to run again in 2024 and become the Republican nominee. “Well, there might be somebody else I’d prefer more,” Pence said at a Georgetown University event late Wednesday when asked...
Reporter reveals what 'very important witness' said about Trump
A former Trump employee has told the FBI about being directed by the former President to move boxes out of a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump's legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate, according to a source familiar with the witness' description. CNN's Anderson Cooper speaks to Devlin Barrett, one of the Washington Post reporters that broke the story.
Twitter Users Torch 'Shill' Sean Hannity For Accepting Bizarre GOP Award
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) handed an award shaped like a kitchen utensil to the Fox News host for standing up for freedom on Thursday.
Even Kayleigh McEnany Now Wants Trump to Delay His 2024 Announcement
MAGA Republicans underperformed in the midterms so badly that even Kayleigh McEnany is calling on Donald Trump to hit the pause on announcing a presidential run. Tuesday’s midterm election underperformances have pushed Fox News stars to quickly come to the realization that their long-hyped “red wave” had turned into an “absolute disaster.” Additionally, the network and other Murdoch-owned media outlets have begun pointing the finger at Trump and the fringe candidates he endorsed, blaming him for the disastrous results.
Trump news live: Trump destroyed by his favourite newspaper as midterm meltdown sees GOP flee to DeSantis
Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts began to turn on former US President Donald Trump after the midterms proved to not materialise into a “red wave” as many shifted their focus to the likely challenger for the GOP ticket in 2024, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis. The Rupert Murdoch-owned News...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Trump delivers midterm night address to supporters at Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump addressed supporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and touted his endorsement record on the night of the midterm elections. Trump, who is widely expected to announce a 2024 run for president next week, showcased his picks in races that were generally predicted to go for the GOP.
Trump on next week’s announcement: ‘Why would anything change?’
Correction: Trump ally Jason Miller called for the former president to hold off on his announcement until after the Georgia runoff. The information was incorrect in an earlier version of this story. Former President Trump appeared undeterred by the GOP’s lackluster results in Tuesday’s midterm elections, indicating Wednesday that he does not plan to move…
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat.Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with poverty and a single-parent home.The congresswoman first made headlines not as a politician but as a restauranteur. Her establishment, called Shooters, grabbed the public’s attention thanks to its wait staff openly carrying firearms during their shifts. She also refused to stop offering in-door dining during the Covid-19 pandemic.Ms Boebert made...
John Fetterman's Victory Party Had A Not-So-Subtle Troll Of Dr. Oz's Biggest Blunder
Pennsylvania Sen.-elect John Fetterman (D) won his election against celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz with the help of some fairly relentless trolling. And that continued right through Election Day, with a party platter that referenced one of Oz’s most infamous campaign flubs. Reporters at Fetterman’s election night event spotted a...
King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims
A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist
Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
Midterm elections: Hawley slams 'Washington Republicanism' after red wave fizzles
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri blamed compromises on insulin caps, gun control and infrastructure spending for the GOP's mixed Election Day results.
Trump’s biggest midterm bets don’t pay out
The former president wanted a big night celebration at Mar-a-Lago. He ended up with a new round of questions about whether he’s the GOP’s future.
Trump aides scrambled to stop him from announcing his presidential candidacy on the eve of the midterms and upending the elections, report says
The former president has long been stoking rumors of another bid for office but has restricted himself to increasingly obvious hints.
Wall Street Journal blasts Trump for attacking DeSantis
The editorial board of The Wall Street Journal is pushing back on former President Trump’s attacks on other leading Republicans just ahead of the midterms. “In case you doubt it, Mr. Trump is already mocking his fellow Republicans and potential competitors before Tuesday’s midterm election,” the Journal wrote in an editorial this weekend in reference to remarks Trump made about Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).
Comments / 0