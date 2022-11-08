Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville police investigate homicide, string of shootings
A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon, marking the third incident of gun violence in Gainesville in less than four days. At 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Gainesville Police Department officers responded to 100 NE 22nd St., following a report of an unconscious Black man found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release.
WCJB
Sheriff’s deputies say deadly Newberry shooting appears to be self defense
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman who appears to be the suspect in a shooting in Newberry could also be the victim of a crime. What started as an argument between neighbors, ended with a woman killing a man on SW 87th Ave. “It happens, it happens everywhere unfortunately,” said...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man found guilty of robbery after pattern of crime since 1983
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Assistant State Attorney Britanee Prince led the prosecution team in State vs. Darrell Lavonne Chambers. On August 13, 2020, The Gainesville Police Department arrested Darrell Chambers, dob 9/20/1963, following a robbery with a deadly weapon. Gainesville Police Officers responded to Winn Dixie Grocery Stores for a subject that routinely shoplifts in their store. Employees confronted Chambers and he produced a folding knife from his pants pocket, ordering the employees to move out of his way. After a two-day trial, an Alachua County Jury deliberated for over an hour and found Chambers guilty of robbery with a deadly weapon. Chambers’s first prison sentence was in 1984 for burglary and assault, and he has a dozen similar convictions.
WCJB
alachuachronicle.com
mycbs4.com
Duo arrested for fraudulent crime sprees, while one under human trafficking warrant
The High Springs Police Department arrested two suspects Tuesday involved in a fraudulent crime spree, while one of the suspects is under a warrant for human trafficking. The two suspects, Darren Brown, 24, and Jenipher Milan, 25, were at a Santa Fe pawn shop on October 24, 2022, dropping off a computer to be pawned.
mainstreetdailynews.com
WCJB
alachuachronicle.com
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies investigate a battery case involving 2 teenage boys who some say, sodomized another boy
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a battery case, which has residents talking on social media. “It’s kind of sickening to me that we gotta hear about this through a Facebook post,” stated Paul Frere. According to multiple residents I spoke with, two...
WCJB
Gainesville Police released new details about multiple shootings in Gainesville over the weekend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police release new details about their investigation into a pair of shootings over the weekend. Friday night around 10 p.m., officers responded to Sweetwater Square Apartments on NE 15th St. Police say multiple shots were fired in the area. They also say the shots may...
WCJB
Authorities searching for man accused of stealing police vehicle, firearm
Authorities are searching for 45-year-old Steven T. Lakes, a man accused of stealing a Union County Sheriff deputy's vehicle and firearm.
WCJB
Gainesville apartment complex caught fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A building at an apartment complex in Gainesville caught fire. A little after 8 pm on November 9th, Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews arrived at Boardwalk Apartment on SW 13th Street to find the back of the building in flames. 1 small...
mycbs4.com
Man arrested for stealing from multiple neighborhoods in Alachua County
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), yesterday a deputy responded to the Paddock Club Apartments after receiving call about a suspicious person. The deputy says that the person was seen looking into vehicles and trying to get into them. The suspect later identified as Teshon Johnson,24, was described...
Citrus County Chronicle
Two Chiefland men arrested following search warrant at well-known drug house
CHIEFLAND — Two Chiefland men were arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 1 following a long drug investigation by the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force team. According to a news release by LCSO Lt. Scott Tummond, the task force ended the lengthy investigation after carrying out a search warrant at a known drug house located at 10091 NW 40 Ave. slightly east of Chiefland.
mycbs4.com
Columbia Sheriff: Deputies involved in arrest of legally blind man disciplined
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter announced Tuesday that two deputies have been disciplined after an administrative investigation into a recent arrest of a legally blind man. Body camera video has been circulating online of the Monday, Oct. 31, arrest of James Hodges, 61, who was...
alachuachronicle.com
Man charged with repeatedly stealing items from Haven Hospice Attic
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Nicholas Irmen, Jr., 57, was arrested early this morning and charged with five different instances of stealing items from Haven Hospice Attic. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to Haven Hospice Attic just after midnight last night in response to a burglary in progress. Officers reportedly found Irmen on the property, inside the gate, which was closed and locked; Irmen had allegedly climbed over the fence and was searching through items in a storage area when officers made contact with him.
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies say
A Jacksonville woman was arrested Sunday in Orange Park on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession.Getty Images. A Jacksonville woman was arrested in Orange Park on Sunday for grand theft auto and two drug-related charges, deputies said.
