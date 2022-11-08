ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville police investigate homicide, string of shootings

A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon, marking the third incident of gun violence in Gainesville in less than four days. At 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Gainesville Police Department officers responded to 100 NE 22nd St., following a report of an unconscious Black man found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man found guilty of robbery after pattern of crime since 1983

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Assistant State Attorney Britanee Prince led the prosecution team in State vs. Darrell Lavonne Chambers. On August 13, 2020, The Gainesville Police Department arrested Darrell Chambers, dob 9/20/1963, following a robbery with a deadly weapon. Gainesville Police Officers responded to Winn Dixie Grocery Stores for a subject that routinely shoplifts in their store. Employees confronted Chambers and he produced a folding knife from his pants pocket, ordering the employees to move out of his way. After a two-day trial, an Alachua County Jury deliberated for over an hour and found Chambers guilty of robbery with a deadly weapon. Chambers’s first prison sentence was in 1984 for burglary and assault, and he has a dozen similar convictions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

One person in Gainesville is dead after a shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting on NE 22nd St. Around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Newberry shooting this morning determined to be self-defense

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO), a 911 call was received today at 9:24 a.m. in reference to a fatal shooting in the Watermelon Pond area of Newberry. At this time, investigators have determined that two neighbors were in a dispute when one neighbor shot the other one.
NEWBERRY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD investigates NE Gainesville homicide

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds near 100 NE 22nd Street on Tuesday afternoon and later died. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, multiple GPD units responded to the report of an unresponsive male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds at 1:45 p.m. Emergency responders...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Southwest Alachua County. According to sheriff’s office officials, the shooting happened before 10 a.m. on Southwest 87th Avenue. They say two neighbors got into an argument that ended in shots fired.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GPD is investigating fatal shooting today

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Multiple Gainesville Police Department (GPD) units are in the area of 100 NE 22nd Street investigating a homicide. At about 1:45 p.m., GPD officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries. The victim is a black male of unknown age.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are in Northeast Gainesville searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon. Gainesville Police officers say units searched the area of 100 Northeast 22nd Street after a man was shot multiple times. Officers say when they arrived on the scene they found a man with gunshot wounds.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville apartment complex caught fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A building at an apartment complex in Gainesville caught fire. A little after 8 pm on November 9th, Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews arrived at Boardwalk Apartment on SW 13th Street to find the back of the building in flames. 1 small...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Man arrested for stealing from multiple neighborhoods in Alachua County

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), yesterday a deputy responded to the Paddock Club Apartments after receiving call about a suspicious person. The deputy says that the person was seen looking into vehicles and trying to get into them. The suspect later identified as Teshon Johnson,24, was described...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Two Chiefland men arrested following search warrant at well-known drug house

CHIEFLAND — Two Chiefland men were arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 1 following a long drug investigation by the Levy County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force team. According to a news release by LCSO Lt. Scott Tummond, the task force ended the lengthy investigation after carrying out a search warrant at a known drug house located at 10091 NW 40 Ave. slightly east of Chiefland.
CHIEFLAND, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man charged with repeatedly stealing items from Haven Hospice Attic

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Nicholas Irmen, Jr., 57, was arrested early this morning and charged with five different instances of stealing items from Haven Hospice Attic. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to Haven Hospice Attic just after midnight last night in response to a burglary in progress. Officers reportedly found Irmen on the property, inside the gate, which was closed and locked; Irmen had allegedly climbed over the fence and was searching through items in a storage area when officers made contact with him.
GAINESVILLE, FL

