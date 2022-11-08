Read full article on original website
Winning Powerball numbers for Monday, November 7, 2022 finally revealed after delay
UPDATE, 9:40 a.m.: The Powerball numbers have finally been revealed. The Powerball drawing for Monday, November 7 was delayed for about 9 hours overnight due to "security protocols." The delay...
Powerball: These numbers have been drawn most since the last jackpot
While some numbers have been drawn five, six, or seven times since early August, some haven't been drawn at all.
Here are the numbers for the delayed Powerball drawing for Nov. 7, 2022
The Powerball jackpot stands at an estimated $1.9 billion. The cash value is $929.1 million. The winning numbers were drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, after a technical problem delayed the Monday drawing. The delay was due to a participating lottery needing more time to complete the required security protocols....
Powerball winning numbers finally announced
After a delay in drawing numbers Monday night, people were waiting on the edge of their seat for answers Tuesday morning.
NBC New York
Is There a Strategy for Choosing Powerball Numbers? 8 Tips Ahead of Tonight's Drawing
Now it's getting serious. The jackpot climbed to $700 million ahead of Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, marking the fifth-largest prize in the game's history and the eighth-largest lottery prize overall. Sure, millions will play. But there's good news. First, you've got a better shot at winning the Powerball jackpot (1...
Powerball numbers finally drawn for largest jackpot in history after technical delay
After a technical delay, the numbers have been drawn for the largest Powerball jackpot in history. The numbers drawn were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball 10. A technical issue forced officials to delay Monday’s drawing for a record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot, officials said early Tuesday. The...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Tuesday’s delayed $2.04 billion drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Nov. 7 Powerball drawing was delayed until 8:57 a.m. Tuesday morning because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said. Here are the winning lottery numbers: 10-33-41-47-56 Powerball: 10. Power Play:...
Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing revealed
The Powerball jackpot-winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing for an estimated $825 million have been revealed. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red Powerball was 23, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 3. The jackpot, which has a cash...
KTVU FOX 2
No winning ticket in Monday's Powerball jackpot, next drawing Wednesday
There was no winning Powerball ticket on Monday night. But, two tickets with five numbers were sold in Southern California. Each ticket is worth about $790,000. Lottery officials expect Wednesday's drawing to be over a billion dollars.
iheart.com
Powerball numbers released
After issues with a lottery outlet delayed the release of last night's record Powerball jackpot numbers, they have been released. The jackpot was worth a record $1.9 billion dollars. The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.
Powerball: Which state caused $2 billion jackpot drawing delay? Not Mass., lottery says
One state needed extra time to “process its sales and play data” Monday night, causing the $2.04 billion Powerball drawing to be delayed. But which state caused the delay?. Not Massachusetts, the state’s lottery confirmed to MassLive Tuesday. The Multi State Lottery Association told The Associated Press...
Gizmodo
$1.9 Billion Powerball Numbers Finally Drawn After Security Delay
Update November 8, 10:00 a.m. EST: The Powerball numbers have officially been drawn following last night’s security issue. The winning numbers on November 7, 2022: 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. The growing excitement over which lucky person will win the growing Powerball jackpot—which is now a whopping $1.9...
WJCL
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Georgia, South Carolina?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
It's not yet clear if anyone won Monday's delayed $2 billion Powerball drawing
A customer is handed Powerball tickets purchased at Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday.Rich Pedroncelli/AP. The stakes are already impossibly high — and there's a chance they could get higher still.
Two Arkansas Powerball Players Win $100,00 in Power Play Option
A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion dollars, after taxes $997.6 million cash. Can you imagine what that feels like for the lucky winner?. After a technical problem on Monday night, the Powerball drawing was postponed until Tuesday morning at around 7:57 am (Central)....
