Powerball numbers released

After issues with a lottery outlet delayed the release of last night's record Powerball jackpot numbers, they have been released. The jackpot was worth a record $1.9 billion dollars. The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.
$1.9 Billion Powerball Numbers Finally Drawn After Security Delay

Update November 8, 10:00 a.m. EST: The Powerball numbers have officially been drawn following last night’s security issue. The winning numbers on November 7, 2022: 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. The growing excitement over which lucky person will win the growing Powerball jackpot—which is now a whopping $1.9...
Massachusetts Lottery Tweets Update on Delayed Powerball Drawing

UPDATE: The California State Lottery has tweeted out winning numbers for the Nov. 7 Powerball. We still do not have the winning Powerball numbers. The drawing for the $1.9 billion jackpot has been delayed, officials say, due to technical issues. At 11:07 p.m. Monday, eight minutes after the winning numbers...
