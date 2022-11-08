ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

Powerball: The winning numbers for the record $2.04 billion jackpot

(NEXSTAR) – After technical issues delayed Monday’s drawing, we finally have the winning numbers for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which grew from $1.9 billion. According to the Powerball website, a single winner in California has just landed the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Here are the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

$1.9 Billion Powerball Numbers Finally Drawn After Security Delay

Update November 8, 10:00 a.m. EST: The Powerball numbers have officially been drawn following last night’s security issue. The winning numbers on November 7, 2022: 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. The growing excitement over which lucky person will win the growing Powerball jackpot—which is now a whopping $1.9...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdhn.com

1 person hits $2B Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announce

(NEXSTAR) – After technical issues, delays and much anticipation over the largest-ever Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announced Tuesday that one person matched all the winning numbers to take home the $2.04 billion grand prize. If the winner opts for the cash payout, they’ll get an estimated $997.6 million lump...
GEORGIA STATE
wdhn.com

DC AG files civil suit vs. Commanders, Snyder, NFL, Goodell

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia attorney general’s office on Thursday filed a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, accusing them of colluding to deceive fans by lying about an investigation into the team’s workplace misconduct.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy