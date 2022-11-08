ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

WBB: Oklahoma Set Records, Cruises to Easy Win Over Oral Roberts

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pB40P_0j2UU8Kg00

Sooners roared to a huge lead early as everyone got in on the scoring, then hung on to a comfortable victory down the stretch.

Oklahoma wasted no time getting the 2022-23 basketball season started on the right note.

The Sooners roared to a record-setting first half against Oral Roberts, then held on to a 105-95 victory Monday at Lloyd Noble Center.

The No. 15-ranked Sooners set program records for points in a quarter (38) and assists in a half (19) as OU (1-0) put five players in double-figure scoring.

“What a great first half,” second-year coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “Honestly there were some great lessons for us, but really there is some really great basketball in the state of Oklahoma. We knew that Oral Roberts would come in and play hard. We've got to play a lot better in the second half, but I am really pleased with the balanced scoring. We're going to be a really fun team.”

Super senior Madi Williams led the way offensively with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting while senior Skylar Vann poured in 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting and posted a team-high eight rebounds.

Ana Llanusa returned from injury to score 13 points. Taylor Robertson and Nevaeh Tot also scored 13 each.

The Sooners opened with the best offensive quarter in the history of the program.

Oklahoma used a 14-0 run to stake a 20-5 lead, shot 59 percent from the floor in the opening quarter and led 38-17 after one.

The school-record 19 first-half assists pushed the Sooners to a 68-37 lead at the break.

Oklahoma plays again Friday at 10:30 a.m. against SMU (1-0) in the annual Sooner Junior Kids Field Trip Day. The game will air on ESPN+.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oklahoma Sooner

Hybl Signs Three of Nation's Best on Signing Day

NORMAN – University of Oklahoma head men's golf coach Ryan Hybl announced the signing of three student-athletes on day one of the early signing day period. The three-man class consists of three of the nation's top players as Oklahoma will welcome Ryder Cowan, Connor Henry and PJ Maybank III to Norman next summer.
NORMAN, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ryan Walters elected Oklahoma State Superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican Ryan Walters was elected Oklahoma’s next state superintendent of public instruction, which oversees, implements and reviews policies in Oklahoma’s public school system. In one of Green Country’s closest races, Walters beat Democrat, and longtime Oklahoma teacher, Jena Nelson. Nelson, Oklahoma’s 2020 Teacher...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kfdi.com

FRA-GEE-LAY: Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma

Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma Over the past two years, the leg lamp has become a symbol of Christmas cheer, and one Oklahoma town is going all in. Chickasha will celebrate the grand opening of a new downtown park this weekend that features a new 50-foot permanent fiberglass statue of the leg lamp and crate as its centerpiece.
CHICKASHA, OK
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
857K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy