FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto is keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Nicole as it sets its sights on Florida. The entire Bay Area is under a tropical storm warning. Dellegatto says we can expect tropical storm-force winds, which will peak at 60 miles an hour and 2-4” of rain through Thursday. He says the worst weather for the Bay Area will be Thursday morning. As of Wednesday evening the center of the storm was over the Bahamas and Dellegatto predicts that landfall will be around midnight on the east coast of Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO