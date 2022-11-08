Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
ESPN
LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers
LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul...
Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction
Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate If The Utah Jazz Are For Real After They Become No. 1 Seed In The West: "The Best Tanking Team I've Ever Seen"
The Utah Jazz blew the Los Angeles Lakers out to doom the team wearing purple and gold to a 2-8 start to their season. While most have focused on the misfortunes of top teams like the Lakers, Warriors, Clippers, and Nets, the success stories are becoming underappreciated. The definition of...
Centre Daily
NBA Admits to Major Missed Calls in Clippers vs. Cavaliers Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers played an incredible game on Monday night, as both teams were matching baskets for what seemed like the entire game. The display of shot making was off the charts, led by Donovan Mitchell and Paul George. The game came down to the very last possession, and unfortunately there were several missed calls that the NBA admitted to in their last two minute report.
ESPN
Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting
SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
NBA Twitter goes wild as Paul George, Clippers halt Cavs’ win streak with miracle comeback
The Los Angeles Clippers entered Monday night’s game against the streaking Cleveland Cavaliers in need of a victory after losing the first game of a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz, now owners of the Western Conference’s best record after dispatching the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Clippers appeared destined to lose their second game in as many nights in spite of Paul George’s best efforts after they went down by 13, 111-98, with five minutes left to go in the contest.
Josh Hart hits 3-pointer at buzzer to lift Portland Trail Blazers over Miami Heat, 110-107: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers welcomed Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons back to the lineup Monday night in Miami, but it was Josh Hart who delivered the game-winning basket. Hart hit a three-pointer from the left corner as time expired to give the Blazers a 110-107 victory. The electric shot came...
Damian Lillard out for Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
So much for the much-anticipated matchup between former teammates, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Lillard has been ruled out for the Blazers’ game Thursday night at New Orleans. Apparently, he isn’t ready for back-to-back games after missing four contests with a right calf strain before returning Monday at Miami.
ESPN
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122
SAN ANTONIO -- — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. “Early in the season for us to have a couple games where we go down the stretch...
Clint Capela’s Rudy Gobert impersonation leaves questions for Nate McMillan amid loss to Jazz
Clint Capela had himself a solid game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The only problem was the Atlanta Hawks lost and he didn’t play much of the fourth quarter. Capela finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds and clearly was making an impact on the game through three quarters.
Defensive line recruit Stanley Raass flips his commitment from BYU to Utah
The former Skyridge High standout played his final high school season in Hawaii.
Yardbarker
The Jazz’s New Coach Is Impressing The League
Remember in the summer when there were many people saying the Utah Jazz should change their name to the Utah Tanks because they were about to have a really bad season?. Based on the moves made in the offseason, most fans assumed that the Jazz weren’t even going to try this year, in hopes of landing some high draft picks and possibly Victor Wembanyama.
WKYC
Sacramento Kings top Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
ESPN
Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
ESPN
Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119
ATLANTA -- — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC offers 2023 cornerback, Utah commit CJ Blocker
The Trojans added a new 2023 prospect to the recruiting board with an offer to three-star New Caney (TX) cornerback and Utah commit CJ Blocker on Tuesday. Blocker committed to the Utes back in June. The 6-foot, 165-pound Blocker is rated the No. 551 overall prospect and the No. 54...
Comments / 0