View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers played an incredible game on Monday night, as both teams were matching baskets for what seemed like the entire game. The display of shot making was off the charts, led by Donovan Mitchell and Paul George. The game came down to the very last possession, and unfortunately there were several missed calls that the NBA admitted to in their last two minute report.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO