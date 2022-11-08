ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvester Stallone Admits His 'Biggest Regret' Is Putting Work Before Family: 'Won't Happen Again'

By Stephanie Kaplan
 2 days ago
Despite his tough exterior, Sylvester Stallone has no problem being vulnerable. In a candid new interview, the Rocky lead dished on his career, his family's new reality show, and of course, his highly publicized yet short separation from wife Jennifer Flavin.

While the movie star, 76, has several legendary flicks under his belt, he admitted he "wasted" some of his time by taking on gigs that had no real meaning to him — something that subsequently prevented him from being with his loved ones.

"When you’re young, you’re just haphazardly shooting wildly and hope you hit something," he shared. "Now you don’t have the luxury of missing – especially with the family and the kids. I find that to be my biggest regret."

"Everyone goes, 'I wish I’d shown love more' or 'I wish I’d spent more time with the kids.' I’m riding that boat," acknowledged the actor. "That’s one of the reasons I wanted to do the reality show that I’ve been taking a lot of s**t for."

Stallone went on to explain that he doesn't see reality TV as a step down in his career since it allows him to work while still being with daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. (He also has 43-year-old son Seargeoh from a previous relationship.)

Though his and Flavin's temporary split was something he never expected, he confirmed their troubles will be featured on the series.

"It’s the John Lennon thing: 'Life is what happens when you’re making other plans.' Hopefully you’re involved with people who understand the foibles of life and the fragility of it and how rare a real good relationship is," he said. "Sometimes I put the work ahead of [my family], and that is a tragic mistake which won’t happen again."

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, Flavin, 55, filed for divorce in late August, but just one month later, the pair confirmed they had reconciled.

"They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences," the actor's rep revealed. "They are both extremely happy."

The Hollywood Reporter talked to Stallone about family life and his brood's show.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TENNESSEE STATE
LANCASTER, CA
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

