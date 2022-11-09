ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Results: Ohio votes in congressional and state elections

  Polls closed in the state at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Ohio, long thought to be a bellwether for the nation but one which has taken a significantly rightward tack lately, voted on its 15 congressional representatives, one fewer than before the 2020 redistricting cycle.

Three of those races — the contests in Ohio's 1st District , 9th District and 13th District — may have national implications, as they are seen as particularly competitive and control of the House of Representatives will be decided in such districts.

Ohio also voted on an open US Senate seat — a competitive and contentious contest between Republican JD Vance and Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan — and Republican Gov. Mike DeWine will stand for reelection.

Polls closed in the state at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

