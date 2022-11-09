Live Results: Oregon votes in congressional and state elections

Insider

Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls closed at 10 p.m. EST and the last polls closed at 11 p.m. EST.

Oregon is surprisingly competitive this cycle at multiple levels.

The state picked up a 6th congressional seat, and three congressional races — contests in Oregon's 4th District , 5th District and new 6th District — are particularly competitive in a cycle where control of the House of Representatives is on the line. Oregonians also voted on a US Senate race and in a hard-fought gubernatorial election.

Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple time zones, the first polls closed at 10 p.m. EST and the last polls closed at 11 p.m. EST.