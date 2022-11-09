ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Live Results: Oregon votes in congressional and state elections

By Walt Hickey,Dorothy Cucci
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToUIo_0j2USzNK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmoko_0j2USzNK00

Insider

  • Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls closed at 10 p.m. EST and the last polls closed at 11 p.m. EST.

Oregon is surprisingly competitive this cycle at multiple levels.

The state picked up a 6th congressional seat, and three congressional races — contests in Oregon's 4th District , 5th District and new 6th District — are particularly competitive in a cycle where control of the House of Representatives is on the line. Oregonians also voted on a US Senate race and in a hard-fought gubernatorial election.

Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple time zones, the first polls closed at 10 p.m. EST and the last polls closed at 11 p.m. EST.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
opb.org

Oregon Democrats keep the governor’s office after a scare

Your browser does not support the audio element. President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — some of the biggest names in the Democratic Party — all made campaign stops in Oregon to warn voters the party was at risk of losing the governor’s office for the first time in four decades.
OREGON STATE
Business Insider

Results: Democratic state Sen. Brittany Pettersen defeats Republican Erik Aadland in Colorado's 7th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Democrat Brittany Pettersen defeated Republican Erick Aadland in Colorado's 7th Congressional District. The 7th District is anchored in Jefferson County. Redistricting made the district less Democratic, but Pettersen still scored a win. Election 2022 Colorado Results Explore more election results. House (2 Districts) Democratic state...
COLORADO STATE
KING 5

Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races

SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran ran against Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022 Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon polls are closed, get 2022 election results here

Voting has ended in Oregon. So, who did Oregonians elect as their new governor? What about local races and ballot measures?. The Oregonian/OregonLive is updating a live blog that will share results when they are available. For live election results, visit The Oregonian/OregonLive’s election results page. This year, Oregon...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Congressional races stay tight in Oregon, Southwest Washington

No clear winners emerged from several tight congressional races in Oregon and Washington, even after election workers counted tens of thousands more ballots on Wednesday. The story remains one of narrow leads that could grow or shrink with each update over the coming days. Trailing candidates hold out hope their supporters will show up big in late counts to stage comebacks.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon election results for key races

See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Republicans yank Oregon Democrats’ Senate supermajority

Republicans eliminated Democrats three-fifths supermajority in the Oregon Senate by flipping at least one net seat in Tuesday’s election, meaning Democrats will no longer be able to strong arm votes on new taxes through on straight party-line votes. The precise divide between the parties remains uncertain, as Clackamas County’s...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor’s race, fending off strongest Republican bid in a decade

Democrat Tina Kotek has won the race for Oregon governor, defeating Republican Christine Drazan. It was a hard-fought and expensive win by Democrats, who have a huge party registration advantage in Oregon but faced strong headwinds this year amid voter frustration at problems including homelessness, violent crime and lackluster delivery of government programs and services.
OREGON STATE
kpic

LIVE Election Updates

---- Oregon votes to send Ron Wyden back to the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden will continue to represent Oregon in the United States Senate. | STORY. Democrat Val Hoyle has a significant lead over Republican candidate Alek Skarlatos in the race for Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District. As...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

ELECTION NUMBERS NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION – STATEWIDE

The race for governor is considered too close to call: Democrat Tina Kotek has a slight lead over Republican Christine Drazan, 46 percent to 45 percent. Nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson has 9 percent of the vote. In Douglas County, Drazan has a wide lead with 68 percent of the vote to 22 percent for Kotek. Johnson claimed 8 percent.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Business Insider

Business Insider

714K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy