Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule
The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule. Activities, Entertainment, Events, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Shopping, Visit. The Historic Property to Host Southern Men’s Showcase, Made South Holiday Market, American Policy Christmas in America, Brightstone Christmas Program & White Cane Day. FRANKLIN, Tenn., (November...
Maren Morris Reportedly Skips 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet After Saying She’s Not ‘Comfortable’ Going
Maren Morris reportedly skipped the CMA Awards red carpet on Wednesday night, a few weeks after she said she wouldn’t be “comfortable” attending one of country music’s biggest nights of the year. Morris has publicly feuded with Jason Aldean and wife, Brittany, since late August. People...
WSMV
Video shows moment driver strikes two pedestrians in Clarksville
Ben and Erin Napier from HGTV Home Town talk with Lauren Lowrey on the CMA Awards Red Carpet. Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman visits with Lauren Lowrey on the CMA Awards Red Carpet. Jake Owen on CMA Awards Red Carpet. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jake Owen talks with Lauren...
WATE
Kelsea Ballerini shines at the Country Music Awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Country Music Awards have kicked off in Nashville and we hear from Knoxville native, Kelsea Ballerini. Tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST the 2022 Country Music Awards will kick off in Nashville to celebrate the artists and creators of this year’s top country music.
Jelly Roll & His Wife Grieving Loss of Two Family Members
Late last week, country music rocker Jelly Roll announced on Twitter that he and his wife Bunnie DeFord are grieving the loss of two family members. In a November 4th tweet, Jelly Roll shared that his nephew and mother-in-law both recently passed away. His nephew was killed in South Nashville in late October. On November 3rd, Bunnie said her final goodbyes to her mother.
Home for the Holidays TV Special with Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser to Feature Local Venue
This holiday season just got a little brighter with a heartwarming TV special, Homes for the Holidays, hosted by CMA and ACM award-winning artist Ashley McBryde. The television event stars Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the hit western drama series Yellowstone; multi-platinum, award-winning artist Travis Tritt; music icon, Bret Michaels, Warner Music Nashville artist Ian Munsick; chart-topping country trio Runaway June (Natalie Stovall, Jennifer Wayne, Stevie Woodward), and the multiple Grammy-nominated Robert Randolph. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation invited celebrity friends to give Gold Star and fallen first responder families the ultimate holiday gifts – mortgage-free homes.
travellemming.com
19 Best Things to Do in Franklin TN (in 2022)
Just a short drive from Nashville, there are some great things to do in Franklin Tennessee. Whether you’re just in Franklin for a day or staying here for longer, your schedule will be as packed as you want it to be. Franklin is home to many historic buildings, a...
The Daily South
How Brad and Kimberly-Williams Paisley Are Serving Their Community Through The Store
After a family trip to Santa Barbara, California, Brad and Kimberly Williams Paisley were inspired to help those facing food insecurity in their local community in the Nashville area. On this trip the couple took their sons to Unity Shoppe, a nonprofit that has served families in the area for over 100 years. Unity Shoppe provides free essential services to those “impacted by temporary conditions of poverty, natural disaster or health crisis,” as stated on their website. They provide to those in need groceries, clothing, essential items, as well as job training to help get folks back on their feet.
Hendersonville Police Welcomes Three New Officers
Hendersonville Police Department welcomed three of their newest Officers who were sworn in on November 4, 2022. Congratulations to all! Thank you for your service to the city! Pictured left to right are; Asst. Chief Jim Jones, Ofc. Willis Manley, Chief Mickey Miller, Ofc. Tyler Roller, Ofc. Krista Winburn, Cpl. J.R. Moran and Mayor Jamie […] The post Hendersonville Police Welcomes Three New Officers appeared first on Sumner County Source.
WSMV
U.S. Navy Captain from Nashville accepts items taken to space
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A U.S. Navy Captain from Nashville accepted some items that were taken to space and were returned to the Naval Medical Research Unit in San Antonio. During a presentation at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, NASA Astronaut, U.S. Army Col. Andrew Morgan returned a command coin and a logo sticker that he took with him on his nine-month journey on the International Space Station.
american-rails.com
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
Davidson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Davidson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Tennessee was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
nashvilleguru.com
Thanksgiving in Nashville: Where to Eat & Order From
Thanksgiving is on Thursday, November 24, 2022. This year, sit back and leave the cooking to someone else. There are many places serving special Thanksgiving Day dinners, as well as providing meals and treats to go. Here’s where to eat and order from for Thanksgiving in Nashville. More options...
Grandmother speaks after losing 18-year-old grandson to violence in North Nashville
Last Friday, Daryl Shannon, also known as DJ, was found inside a Dodge van with a gunshot wound.
WKRN
Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte Pike
The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Nashville crews battle business fire on Charlotte …. The Nashville Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon working to extinguish a commercial fire on Charlotte Pike. Man charged after 2021 shooting. Mattress fire at Donelson motel.
Fireball Visible From Wisconsin to Tennessee Streaks Across the Night Sky
A fireball streaked across the American sky on Tuesday night, stretching from the Midwest to the South. Residents from Wisconsin to Tennessee captured the light on camera. The American Meteor Society said it received more than 100 reports Tuesday night of a fireball streaming across the sky. Reports came in from Wisconsin, Tennessee, Indiana, Missouri and other nearby states.
Rutherford County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Rutherford County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Cheatham County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for Cheatham County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Montgomery County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Clarksville, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Outsider.com
