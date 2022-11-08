Read full article on original website
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox
Boston badly needs to improve their bullpen and could do so by signing a former Yankee fireballer that appears unlikely to return to the Bronx.
Braves’ interesting Vaughn Grissom stance ahead of Dansby Swanson’s free agency
The Atlanta Braves have locked up just about every key member of their future with one notable exception: shortstop Dansby Swanson. He is a free agent now and will command a big deal after making his first All-Star team. It will understandably take a big contract to re-sign Swanson but...
Yankees could sign familiar bullpen arm in free agency
The Yankees are losing a few bullpen pieces this off-season to free agency, notably Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro. With Scott Effross also expected to miss all of 2023, having undergone Tommy John surgery, the team may be looking for a piece to add this off-season. The Yankees...
Former Yankees trade target is back on the market, report says
Here’s an interesting Hot Stove tidbit. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that the “Biggest name (heard) available in trade so far is Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez. Fish need hitters! Came close to dealing him to Yankees at deadline in a Gleyber Torres deal.”. BUY MLB...
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
RUMOR: Mets’ true feelings on paying Jacob deGrom bigger salary than Max Scherzer
While the New York Yankees are expected to break the bank in order to retain Aaron Judge, the New York Mets may not be as willing as their rivals when it comes to paying one of their top free agents in Jacob deGrom. According to Jon Heyman of New York...
Two Female Houston Astros Fans Throw Hands Like There’s No Tomorrow During World Series Parade
The Houston Astros clinched the World Series on Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the best of seven series 4-2. The win marked their first World Series win since 2017, and of course, their first World Series win since the cheating accusations that surrounded the 2017 team.
Rafael Devers issues warning to Red Sox amidst fraught negotiations
The Boston Red Sox are officially on the clock. For the second year in a row, Rafael Devers has informed the team that he will engage in extension talks until the end of spring training, but not during the regular season, which begins on March 30, 2023. This is it....
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
Report: Cubs, Astros Agreed on Contreras Deal at Trade Deadline Before Owner Disapproval
The Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros had agreed on a deadline deal that would've shipped Willson Contreras in exchange for José Urquidy.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
The Houston Astros Replaced Carlos Correa with Jeremy Pena and Got Better
Coming into the 2022 Major League Baseball season, many in baseball wondered how the Houston Astros would fare after two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa left the team in free agency. They responded by winning the World Series with a 25-year-old shortstop by the name of Jeremy Pena, who would go on to win World Series MVP, ALCS MVP and an American League Gold Glove.
Braves bring back familiar face in trade with Rangers
The Atlanta Braves made an early offseason trade with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, agreeing to offload veteran right-hander Jake Odorizzi in exchange for LHP Kolby Allard. The Braves announced the deal to bring Allard back to Atlanta as well, officially ending Odorizzi’s tenure with the team after just half a season. As for Allard, […] The post Braves bring back familiar face in trade with Rangers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
New York Mets rumored to be interested in free agent All-Star shortstop
The New York Mets reportedly could be interested in adding an All-Star middle infielder in free agency this winter, despite
Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement
There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s status, as his contract was up at the end of the 2022 season. After winning the World Series, the only real doubt was whether Baker wanted to come back, and he made his stance on that very clear. Baker helped stabilize...
Aaron Judge gets brutally honest on ‘doubt’ after rejecting Yankees’ contract offer
Aaron Judge stunned the baseball world when he rejected the New York Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million contract offer. Many doubted the calculated risk that Judge, who has had a history of injuries in his career, was taking by essentially betting on himself. It turns out, they weren’t the only ones. Aaron Judge himself was doubting […] The post Aaron Judge gets brutally honest on ‘doubt’ after rejecting Yankees’ contract offer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
