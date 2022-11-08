ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
BOONE, CO
FanNation Fastball

The Houston Astros Replaced Carlos Correa with Jeremy Pena and Got Better

Coming into the 2022 Major League Baseball season, many in baseball wondered how the Houston Astros would fare after two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa left the team in free agency. They responded by winning the World Series with a 25-year-old shortstop by the name of Jeremy Pena, who would go on to win World Series MVP, ALCS MVP and an American League Gold Glove.
ClutchPoints

Braves bring back familiar face in trade with Rangers

The Atlanta Braves made an early offseason trade with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, agreeing to offload veteran right-hander Jake Odorizzi in exchange for LHP Kolby Allard. The Braves announced the deal to bring Allard back to Atlanta as well, officially ending Odorizzi’s tenure with the team after just half a season. As for Allard, […] The post Braves bring back familiar face in trade with Rangers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis

In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement

There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s status, as his contract was up at the end of the 2022 season. After winning the World Series, the only real doubt was whether Baker wanted to come back, and he made his stance on that very clear. Baker helped stabilize...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge gets brutally honest on ‘doubt’ after rejecting Yankees’ contract offer

Aaron Judge stunned the baseball world when he rejected the New York Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million contract offer. Many doubted the calculated risk that Judge, who has had a history of injuries in his career, was taking by essentially betting on himself. It turns out, they weren’t the only ones. Aaron Judge himself was doubting […] The post Aaron Judge gets brutally honest on ‘doubt’ after rejecting Yankees’ contract offer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

