Hononegah swimmers celebrate first sectional crown

BYRON, Ill.—Senior Gracie Colvin and sophomore Avery Miles helped Hononegah’s girls capture their first IHSA swimming and diving sectional title Saturday at Byron High School.

Both Colvin and Miles qualified for the state meet in four events.

Colvin set a new pool and sectional record as she won the 100-yard butterfly in 55.51 seconds. She also qualified for state with a runnerup finish in the 50 freestyle and helped the Indians win both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Miles also was a part of both of those relays and qualified individually by setting a pool and sectional record with a time of 1:54.46 in the 200 free as well as finishing second in the 100 free in 52.67.

The winning 200 free relay team of Colvin, freshman Jocelyn Rumage, junior Lydia Nordgren and Miles was clocked in 1:38.01. The first-place 400 free relay of Colvin, senior Magen Franklin, Nordgren and Miles finished in 3:36.0.

Hononegah won the sectional crown with 201 points to edge out Byron (192). Rockford Auburn was third with 150, followed by Guilford (136), Sterling (136), Belvidere North (116), Freeport (111), Boylan (88), Harlem (63), Morrison (46), Rockford Christian (38), Rockford East (19), Rockford Jefferson (4).

The state championships will be Friday and Saturday at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont.