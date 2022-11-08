Hononegah's Jordan King dominates in Marquette's season opening win

MILWAUKEE, Wis.—Hononegah High School graduate Jordan King had the best game of her collegiate career to open the season as Marquette routed Fairleigh Dickinson 75-47 on Monday afternoon.

The senior from Rockton certainly lived up to her Preseason All-Big East Conference Team status as she scored a career-high 24 points against the Knights. She went 8-of-15 shooting from the floor. She also added eight assists to her incredible statline.

The former Indians’ standout wasn’t just sinking buckets, she was a defensive machine, grabbing three rebounds and having a career-high six steals.

King started all 31 games last season for the Golden Eagles, and she is looking to build on an outstanding junior season where she averaged 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.