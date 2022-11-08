Read full article on original website
Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and cool, high of 54, overnight low of 35
High pressure and dry air bring bright, seasonable conditions to New Hampshire through tonight. A warming trend develops tomorrow and Friday bringing unseasonably mild conditions back to the Granite State. Today: Mainly sunny & cool. High 54 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Clear & cold. Low 35 Winds: S 5-10...
NH single-family home inventory is up slightly, but it’s still a seller’s market
MANCHESTER, NH – A continuing slight increase in inventory is a good thing in New Hampshire’s impossibly tight housing market, but not enough to ease the pressure that’s having ripple effects throughout the state’s economy. And even with a few more houses available, and the median...
The Weekender, Nov. 10-17: Veteran’s Day Parade, Manchester City Marathon, Saffron in NH and more…
MANCHESTER, NH – After a week of unseasonably warm weather, the cooler November days are upon us. Get ready for the holidays with some local shopping and some leisurely events to make time for yourself. Check out the mix below!. Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our...
Check your numbers: Monday’s $2 billion Powerball (finally) drawn after delay
CONCORD, NH – The $2.04 billion Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 was delayed due to security protocols after one participating lottery needed additional time to process its sales and play data. The following statement was provided by NH Lottery on Tuesday morning:. Powerball has been in communication...
Ray and Roy earning awards at annual NH Lodging and Restaurant Association dinner
CONCORD, N.H. – There will be two Manchester restaurant professionals being honored when the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association (NHLRA) holds its annual awards dinner on Nov. 14. Kim Roy will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work at what is now the DoubleTree by Hilton...
Sununu glides to a fourth term as New Hampshire governor
CONCORD, NH – Gov. Chris Sununu cruised to a rare fourth term as New Hampshire governor, defeating his Democratic challenger state Sen. Tom Sherman. Sununu stressed fiscal management and what he called his steady stewardship of New Hampshire’s economy, as Sherman argued Sununu had “broken trust with New Hampshire” by signing a law that bans almost all abortions after 24 weeks.
NH voters appear to turn down constitutional convention, retire Register of Probate role
CONCORD, NH – Voters appeared to split the two statewide ballot questions on Tuesday, approving an amendment to the state’s Constitution to remove a role that had already been made redundant, but turning down a chance to re-work the state’s guiding document through a Constitutional Convention. The...
Applications available for Restaurant Infrastructure Investment Program
CONCORD, NH – Applications are now available for the reopening of the Local Restaurant Infrastructure Investment Program, according to the Department of Business and Economic Affairs (BEA). Under the program, eligible New Hampshire restaurants can be reimbursed for eligible equipment, infrastructure, and technology purchases made as a result of,...
How utilities make profits in NH
Captain Ahab here, with some information about what I am hoping to harpoon as I sail around. I’m not the fictional Captain Ahab, the monomaniacal sea captain invented by author Herman Melville in the great American novel from the Nineteenth Century, Moby-Dick. Rather than hunt whales, I am firmly planted here on land and the target of my harpoon is bloated utility ROE.
