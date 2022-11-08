Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Teenager hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland, voters projected to pass Measure 114Emily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
‘I was 100% wrong’: Lakers star LeBron James gets apology from 4-time champ who picked Carmelo Anthony over him
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may be one of the most popular athletes who ever graced our lifetime, but there’s also no denying that he has his fair share of haters as well. The naysayers have followed him throughout his career, and at this point, King James has just gotten used to it.
Warriors star Stephen Curry achieves new insane 3-point record no one has ever done before
Stephen Curry is the 3-point King of the NBA. In case people have forgotten about that amid the Golden State Warriors’ recent slump, Chef Curry used the Sacramento Kings to remind everyone of how good of a shooter he is. Curry exploded for 47 points in their come-from-behind win...
‘You shut up!’: Warriors star Draymond Green’s intense confrontation with courtside fan goes completely viral
The season hasn’t exactly started out as planned for the defending champs Golden State Warriors. The Dubs are in the midst of a five-game losing streak as they stare down a 3-7 record to start their title defense. Understandably, there have been more than a few intense moments during this horrible run.
Lakers shocking trade stance will make LeBron James uneasy
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.
‘Just breathtaking’: Stephen Curry’s wild 47-point game leaves Steve Kerr in awe
The Golden State Warriors ended a five-game losing streak on Monday night, escaping Chase Center with a much-needed 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Anyone expecting the defending champions to re-stake their claim among the league’s elite back home in the Bay Area, though, no doubt remains somewhat disappointed. The Warriors trailed by 12 at […] The post ‘Just breathtaking’: Stephen Curry’s wild 47-point game leaves Steve Kerr in awe appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Magic Johnson Emotionally Reveals When He Found Out His Son Was Gay: "I Saw Early On He's Playing With Dolls, Like To Play Dress-Up..."
Magic Johnson opens up on the signals he saw before realizing his son was gay.
‘What’s next?’: Lakers icon Magic Johnson just can’t stop winning after another epic championship achievement
LAFC bagged the MLS Cup title in tremendous fashion on Saturday after some last-minute heroics courtesy of star forward Gareth Bale. Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson joined the hordes of LAFC fans that celebrated the epic title win. For Johnson, this turned out to be the fourth championship he’s won in four different professional sports.
NBC Sports
Another game, another Blazers game-winner: Josh Hart corner 3 beats Heat
Two days ago, it was Jerami Grant with the game-winner to beat the Suns. Monday night it was Josh Hart at the buzzer to rip the heart out of the Heat. Miami’s Max Strus drained a 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left to tie the game. Chauncey Billups didn’t call a timeout, he trusted Damian Lillard to make the right play — and that play was Hart open in the corner.
BREAKING: Dwight Howard finally finds a new team … but it’s not in the NBA or China
Dwight Howard still remains to be one of the biggest names in NBA free agency as the new season is now in full swing. Well, this was until Monday night. Howard took to social media to announce that he has now decided to head overseas. The former eight-time All-Star made the announcement via the official […] The post BREAKING: Dwight Howard finally finds a new team … but it’s not in the NBA or China appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving’s cryptic tweet after Adam Silver meeting
Kyrie Irving just went through the NBA equivalent of being sent to the principal’s office. After a social media storm following the Brooklyn Nets star’s antisemitic film controversy, he sat down with league commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday morning. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Irving and Silver...
NBA
Horry Scale: Damian Lillard sets up Josh Hart for game-winning corner 3
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
ESPN
Hart hits 3 at buzzer to give Blazers 110-107 win over Heat
MIAMI -- — Portland didn't call time. Josh Hart called game. Hart’s 3-pointer as time expired off a pass from Damian Lillard gave the Trail Blazers a 110-107 victory over the Miami Heat on Monday night, capping a perfect offensive finish from Portland. The Blazers trailed for most...
Damian Lillard out for Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
So much for the much-anticipated matchup between former teammates, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Lillard has been ruled out for the Blazers’ game Thursday night at New Orleans. Apparently, he isn’t ready for back-to-back games after missing four contests with a right calf strain before returning Monday at Miami.
NBA Odds: Hornets vs. Heat prediction, odds and pick – 11/10/2022
Happy Thursday basketball fans! A Southeast Divisional matchup is on tap this evening as the Charlotte Hornets tip off with the Miami Heat. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Hornets-Heat prediction and pick will be revealed. Losers of six straight contests, there is no denying that the Hornets are struggling mightily to open […] The post NBA Odds: Hornets vs. Heat prediction, odds and pick – 11/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WCNC
Hornets blow 12-point lead in 105-95 loss to Trail Blazers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets were overpowered by the Portland Trailblazers as Damian Lillard scored 26 points and handed Charlotte their sixth loss in a row. Portland took over the game in the third quarter after coming back from 12 points down and sitting on the lead the rest of the way as Charlotte was unable to keep up offensive production in the fourth quarter.
WWEEK
How the Blazers’ Dazzling Rookie Shaedon Sharpe Compares to Past Stars
Welcome to the Shaedon Sharpe experience. The Blazers have played only 10 games, but one question has already been answered: General manager Joe Cronin made the right decision selecting Sharpe with the seventh pick of this year’s NBA draft. The rookie has thrilled fans, alternating smooth stepback jumpers with...
Is Damian Lillard playing for Blazers vs. CJ McCollum, Pelicans?
The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a strong start to the 2022-23 NBA season and managed to stay afloat while Damian Lillard was sidelined with an early injury. Portland heads into Thursday’s matchup vs. the New Orleans Pelicans with an 8-3 record, but it seems they may once again be forced to battle without Lillard after the latest injury update to the star point guard.
‘Best backcourt in the league’: Grizzlies fans react to Ja Morant hyping up killer combo with Desmond Bane
After an extremely successful 2021-22 season, pushing the eventual champion Golden State Warriors to six games in the second round of the postseason, the Memphis Grizzlies look primed to take over the league led by superstar point guard Ja Morant. And in the first 12 games of the season, the Grizzlies have looked every bit […] The post ‘Best backcourt in the league’: Grizzlies fans react to Ja Morant hyping up killer combo with Desmond Bane appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul George reacts to Patrick Beverley trash talk in Clippers-Lakers
Paul George has been in an offensive groove over the last week-and-a-half, winning Player of the Week last week. When the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers took center-stage in LA, not even the pesky defender in Patrick Beverley could slow him down. George finished Wednesday’s win over the Lakers with 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting […] The post Paul George reacts to Patrick Beverley trash talk in Clippers-Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bob Myers hits impatient Warriors fans with harsh reality on trade front
There’s no denying the Golden State Warriors’ current level of play leaves them well short of earning the status as a top-tier title contender. As his 4-6 team continues searching for answers with the holidays fast approaching, though, Golden State president of basketball operations Bob Myers is hardly pushing the panic button. In fact, he’s […] The post Bob Myers hits impatient Warriors fans with harsh reality on trade front appeared first on ClutchPoints.
