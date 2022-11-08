ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jax Beach city council members approve luxury apartments to replace Adventure Landing water park

By Nick Gibson, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Tonight, Jax Beach City Council members gave their stamp of approval for a plan to bring luxury apartments to the area, replacing the popular water park, Adventure Landing.

This came after several residents spoke out against the plan and simply said this isn’t what Jax Beach needs.

Despite the disapproval from several Jax Beach residents, city council members still voted unanimously in favor of the massive development plan. The Jax Beach residents we spoke with had nothing good to say about this project, from potential traffic problems to population density issues in the area.

The original plan was to build 427 apartment units, but in tonight’s meeting, the developer reduced that number to 415 units, with at least 30 being designated affordable housing units.

Resident Duke Lewis says this project doesn’t benefit any resident of Jax Beach.

“We’re not going to welcome them into Jax Beach because we are going to look like all the other apartments like in the town center or any other major road,” says Lewis.

Jax Beach resident Rainey McKee agrees. She has lived in Jax beach for 46 years and says many of the apartment complexes in Jax Beach aren’t full of tenants.

“There is no place for kids to go. That’s the last place we have now for people to get together and do family things,” says Mckee.

We spoke with the developer of this project after tonight’s meeting. He says construction is set to start in 2024 and be completed by the end of 2025.

