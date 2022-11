In October, 41 Maine Business School undergraduate and graduate students participated in a day-long career exploration adventure called Bear Treks. Created in 2019 thanks to funding from Pasquale Maiorino Esq., ’69, Bear Treks takes students on a field trip to businesses where they learn about internship and job opportunities and practice their networking skills. This Fall, students visited IDEXX and MEMIC in southern Maine.

ORONO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO