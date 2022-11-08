Read full article on original website
Cuyahoga County general election results for November 8, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results for Cuyahoga County’s November 8, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
Cuyahoga County Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne announces transition team
CLEVELAND — Two days after defeating Republican challenger Republican Lee Weingart in an election to replace Armond Budish as the County Executive for Cuyahoga County, Chris Ronayne has announced his transition team. “My goal is to step into office on day one ready to lead so we can deliver...
Track Live Cuyahoga County Voter Turnout on Election Day With This Map
A whole bunch is on the ballot today
Defeated Cuyahoga Councilwoman Nan Baker blames colleague for attack ad
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Councilwoman Nan Baker’s first public comments about her election defeat turned fiery on Wednesday over a political flier she believes was not only unfair but initiated by another member of council. The flier, which Baker said was mailed days before the election, quoted cleveland.com and...
Full list: 2022 Ohio election results
After months of campaigning, the 2022 Ohio Midterm Election is here.
Some polling locations have changed; here's how to check
Tens of thousands of Northeast Ohio voters will have to cast their ballot in a different location than their primaries, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Where Cleveland Metroparks support is greatest; see tax vote by city
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuyahoga County overwhelmingly voted to keep the Cleveland Metroparks funded in Tuesday’s election. Appearing on the ballot as Issue 5 on Cuyahoga County ballots, the 2.7-mill replacement levy will give contributions needed to maintain, repair and improve the numerous parks in Cleveland and the zoo.
Cuyahoga judge race may be headed for a recount
Sixteen-year Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg was defeated Tuesday by challenger Brian Mooney, according to unofficial election results in Cuyahoga County.
Incumbent Nan Baker heading for defeat to Patrick Kelly in Cuyahoga County Council District 1 upset
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In a close race, newcomer Patrick Kelly seems poised to edge out incumbent Nan Baker for the Cuyahoga County Council District 1 seat. Kelly, a Democrat, had 51% of the vote to Baker’s 49%, with 95% of their precincts reporting, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections show. The count was his 25,019 votes to her 24,054 as of 11:34 p.m. – a difference of 965 votes.
While Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine won big statewide, how did he do in Democratic-rich Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican Mike DeWine rolled to an easy victory statewide in being re-elected, losing in just three of Ohio’s 88 counties, including the two largest - Cuyahoga and Franklin. Here’s a look at how those votes shook out, precinct-by-precinct and city-by-city in Cuyahoga County, according to...
While J.D. Vance won big statewide in Ohio U.S. Senate race, how did the vote break in Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican J.D. Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties en route to winning Ohio’s U.S. Senate race Tuesday, but Cuyahoga County still proved to be strongly in the Democrat’s corner, voting overwhelmingly for Tim Ryan. Here’s a look at how those votes shook...
Ronayne wins Cuyahoga County executive, while Republicans sweep statewide races: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. No upsets here. The winners on Election Night were as predictable as cold newsroom pizza. The Cleveland Metroparks handily won a tax increase. Democrat Chris Ronayne soundly defeated Republican Lee Weingart. Gov....
Cleveland City Council passes legislation protecting election workers: Meeting recap
CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council passed several pieces of legislation during a busy meeting on Monday evening. Just in time for Election Day, the council approved an ordinance to protect poll workers and their families. The new legislation "prohibits anyone, directly or indirectly, from threatening, intimidating, menacing or harassing an election official or their family member." A violation of the new ordinance constitutes a first degree misdemeanor, with a mandatory prison term of at least three days.
Justice Department to monitor Cuyahoga County polling locations on Election Day
CLEVELAND — Federal monitors from the U.S. Department of Justice will be in Cuyahoga County Tuesday to see if the area is indeed in compliance with national election laws. The DOJ made the announcement on the eve of Election Day, with Cuyahoga one of 64 jurisdictions across the country on its list (and the only one from Ohio). The department's Civil Rights Division "has regularly monitored elections in the field" since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and will also be taking any and all complaints of potential violations from citizens nationwide.
Cleveland City Council changes mind, approves clerk of courts contract
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After its initial rejection of an IT contract requested by Cleveland Municipal Court Clerk of Courts Earle Turner, City Council on Monday reversed course and approved it. The one-year contract with NashWest LLC – for up to $234,000 - will provide Turner with a part-time NashWest...
Northeast Ohio issues tracker: Akron voters approve police oversight board; East Cleveland mayor survives recall attempt
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — With the spotlight on the bigger races for political office in Ohio during Tuesday's midterm elections, several key Issues throughout Northeast Ohio will play a key role in local communities for at least the next four years. You can find 3News' coverage of Issue 1...
Live election updates: Ohio Nov. 8 midterm election
CLEVELAND — It's here!. Ohio's Nov. 8 election has officially arrived -- and we're tracking a number of big races on the midterm ballot. From the U.S. Senate race between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to the governor battle between Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley, there's a lot of national interest in the outcome of today's election here in Ohio.
Democrat Emilia Sykes wins hotly contested 13th district congressional race
WASHINGTON, D. C. – Democratic Ohio Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron on Tuesday defeated Republican North Canton attorney Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in a newly reconfigured congressional district that includes all of Summit County, a sliver of Portage County, and northern Stark County. Unofficial results from the Ohio Secretary of...
Property owner who sued over Cuyahoga County foreclosure process settles for $97,500
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County agreed to pay $97,500 to settle a lawsuit with a property owner who sued over the county’s foreclosure process. Tarrify Properties settled its lawsuit, filed in 2019, over the county’s process of taking properties via land bank, instead of a sheriff’s sale, which left property owners with no compensation after a foreclosure.
Did Issue 5 pass? Here are the results
Cleveland Metroparks Issue 5 is asking voters for contributions needed to maintain, repair and improve the park district, including an expansion of the zoo.
