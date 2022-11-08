ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Incumbent Nan Baker heading for defeat to Patrick Kelly in Cuyahoga County Council District 1 upset

CLEVELAND, Ohio – In a close race, newcomer Patrick Kelly seems poised to edge out incumbent Nan Baker for the Cuyahoga County Council District 1 seat. Kelly, a Democrat, had 51% of the vote to Baker’s 49%, with 95% of their precincts reporting, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections show. The count was his 25,019 votes to her 24,054 as of 11:34 p.m. – a difference of 965 votes.
Ronayne wins Cuyahoga County executive, while Republicans sweep statewide races: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. No upsets here. The winners on Election Night were as predictable as cold newsroom pizza. The Cleveland Metroparks handily won a tax increase. Democrat Chris Ronayne soundly defeated Republican Lee Weingart. Gov....
Cleveland City Council passes legislation protecting election workers: Meeting recap

CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council passed several pieces of legislation during a busy meeting on Monday evening. Just in time for Election Day, the council approved an ordinance to protect poll workers and their families. The new legislation "prohibits anyone, directly or indirectly, from threatening, intimidating, menacing or harassing an election official or their family member." A violation of the new ordinance constitutes a first degree misdemeanor, with a mandatory prison term of at least three days.
Justice Department to monitor Cuyahoga County polling locations on Election Day

CLEVELAND — Federal monitors from the U.S. Department of Justice will be in Cuyahoga County Tuesday to see if the area is indeed in compliance with national election laws. The DOJ made the announcement on the eve of Election Day, with Cuyahoga one of 64 jurisdictions across the country on its list (and the only one from Ohio). The department's Civil Rights Division "has regularly monitored elections in the field" since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and will also be taking any and all complaints of potential violations from citizens nationwide.
Live election updates: Ohio Nov. 8 midterm election

CLEVELAND — It's here!. Ohio's Nov. 8 election has officially arrived -- and we're tracking a number of big races on the midterm ballot. From the U.S. Senate race between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to the governor battle between Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley, there's a lot of national interest in the outcome of today's election here in Ohio.
Property owner who sued over Cuyahoga County foreclosure process settles for $97,500

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County agreed to pay $97,500 to settle a lawsuit with a property owner who sued over the county’s foreclosure process. Tarrify Properties settled its lawsuit, filed in 2019, over the county’s process of taking properties via land bank, instead of a sheriff’s sale, which left property owners with no compensation after a foreclosure.
