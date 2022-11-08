ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anita Baker is coming to New Orleans to celebrate 40 years as a songstress

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker has announced she will be going on tour 40 years after her first debut album. Last year after taking to Twitter to announce to fans that she has earned back the rights to her masters, Baker will officially be going on tour next year starting in February.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans schoolteacher, two others, died of gas inhalation in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY — Police suspect a New Orleans schoolteacher and two other U.S. citizens who were found dead at a rented apartment were victims of gas inhalation. The Mexico City police department said Tuesday the three were found unresponsive on Oct. 30. Post-mortem examinations suggested they succumbed to carbon monoxide, often produced by improperly vented or leaky gas water heaters and stoves.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Gleason Gras is back and celebrating 10 years

NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WGNO) — After a two year hiatus Gleason Gras is reviving their annual ASL benefit to celebrate 10 years. The Team Gleason foundation announced today (Nov. 9) at Dave and Buster’s that they will be hosting their annual ASL benefit after a two year break.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi

Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

A weekend of teaching and sharing Native American heritage in Lacombe

The Bayou Lacombe Museum will host its third annual Native American Heritage Festival on Nov. 19-20 to introduce, educate and celebrate the area's Choctaw history. Older than New Orleans, Lacombe had an active native community until the mid-20th century, when the practice of some traditions began to wane, including tribal dances that had been lost for almost 100 years. Choctaw culture bearers now focus on keeping these traditions alive by teaching younger generations through the museum, special gatherings and other practices.
LACOMBE, LA
WAFB

Over 150 vendors to attend Merry Market at Lamar Dixon

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - If you want to get some of your Christmas shopping done ahead of time, go ahead and mark your calendar. Over 150 vendors and booths will be set up at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 for Merry Market of Louisiana, a family friendly shopping show.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

As Hubig's Pie watch enters day two, here's the latest on when they could hit shelves

Tuesday morning brought Hubig’s Pies watch into day two, as New Orleans people seeking a reunion with a local treat had to once again put their cravings on pause. After a 10-year absence, Hubig’s Pies announced its comeback on Sunday with a surprise pop-up event, selling the first pies Hubig’s has produced since a fire in 2012 destroyed its original facility.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Hubig’s Pies comeback struggles on 1st full day

NEW ORLEANS — After more than ten years, the first-day Hubig's Pies were supposed to be back on store shelves, didn't quite go as planned. A problem at the plant delayed shipments across the New Orleans area. Monday, a sign on the door at Zuppardo's Family Marker in Metairie let customers know there were no Hubig's for sale. The sign stopped Bob Schultz in his tracks.
METAIRIE, LA
cenlanow.com

