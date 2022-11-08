Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Luxury homes for $1 million and up: New in River Ridge, French provincial in Mandeville
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
cenlanow.com
Anita Baker is coming to New Orleans to celebrate 40 years as a songstress
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker has announced she will be going on tour 40 years after her first debut album. Last year after taking to Twitter to announce to fans that she has earned back the rights to her masters, Baker will officially be going on tour next year starting in February.
NOLA.com
New Orleans schoolteacher, two others, died of gas inhalation in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY — Police suspect a New Orleans schoolteacher and two other U.S. citizens who were found dead at a rented apartment were victims of gas inhalation. The Mexico City police department said Tuesday the three were found unresponsive on Oct. 30. Post-mortem examinations suggested they succumbed to carbon monoxide, often produced by improperly vented or leaky gas water heaters and stoves.
cenlanow.com
Gleason Gras is back and celebrating 10 years
NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WGNO) — After a two year hiatus Gleason Gras is reviving their annual ASL benefit to celebrate 10 years. The Team Gleason foundation announced today (Nov. 9) at Dave and Buster’s that they will be hosting their annual ASL benefit after a two year break.
theadvocate.com
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi
Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
The New Headmaster of Holy Cross High School
"I've found for me that was a good connection after a career in the military."
NOLA.com
A weekend of teaching and sharing Native American heritage in Lacombe
The Bayou Lacombe Museum will host its third annual Native American Heritage Festival on Nov. 19-20 to introduce, educate and celebrate the area's Choctaw history. Older than New Orleans, Lacombe had an active native community until the mid-20th century, when the practice of some traditions began to wane, including tribal dances that had been lost for almost 100 years. Choctaw culture bearers now focus on keeping these traditions alive by teaching younger generations through the museum, special gatherings and other practices.
Over 150 vendors to attend Merry Market at Lamar Dixon
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - If you want to get some of your Christmas shopping done ahead of time, go ahead and mark your calendar. Over 150 vendors and booths will be set up at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 for Merry Market of Louisiana, a family friendly shopping show.
WDSU
New Orleans EMS uses unique lifesaving technique for 100th time Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans EMS administered blood to a woman shot on Bourbon Street Sunday morning while she was still in the street. They say this is a rare ability for EMS services across the country and saves lives. Thomas Mauro was the paramedic who gave her...
theadvocate.com
As Hubig's Pie watch enters day two, here's the latest on when they could hit shelves
Tuesday morning brought Hubig’s Pies watch into day two, as New Orleans people seeking a reunion with a local treat had to once again put their cravings on pause. After a 10-year absence, Hubig’s Pies announced its comeback on Sunday with a surprise pop-up event, selling the first pies Hubig’s has produced since a fire in 2012 destroyed its original facility.
Hubig's Pies are back; 10,000 sold on first day
According to the company’s president emeritus, Hubig’s Pies will make their return to New Orleans-area grocery and convenience stores on Monday.
WWL-TV
Hubig’s Pies comeback struggles on 1st full day
NEW ORLEANS — After more than ten years, the first-day Hubig's Pies were supposed to be back on store shelves, didn't quite go as planned. A problem at the plant delayed shipments across the New Orleans area. Monday, a sign on the door at Zuppardo's Family Marker in Metairie let customers know there were no Hubig's for sale. The sign stopped Bob Schultz in his tracks.
cenlanow.com
Hubig’s Pies in New Orleans back in business
NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — Hubig’s Pies is back in business ten years after a fire destroyed the bakery. The New Orleans-famous bakery reopened on Monday, Nov. 7 by the third generation of the Ramsey family, according to Hubig’s website. The original location opened on Dauphine Street in 1921. Today, Hubig’s Pies is operating out of Elmwood.
Election Upset: 23-year-old elected Mayor of City of Bogalusa in Louisiana
Tyrin Truong is just 23 years old, but he says age is just a number. When it comes to strong leadership, his fresh perspective will benefit Bogalusa.
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisine
I would like to pay homage to the entrepreneurial spirit of the enslaved Black female cooks who paved the way for the Black women culinary entrepreneurs in New Orleans of today. Freed and Enslaved Black Women coveted the traditions and cultures of the Motherlands, ultimately contributing to what we know now as New Orleans Creole and Southern Soul Food.
WWL-TV
The wait is over. Hubig's Pies return to store shelves
NEW ORLEANS — The wait is finally over. Hubig’s Pies have returned to store shelves. The triumphant return, initially set for Monday, was delayed after a problem with a machine that wrapped the pies. On Wednesday, Rouse’s Markets shared that apple and lemon pies returned to shelves, with pie lovers lining up at 5 a.m. to secure their own.
wbrz.com
New Orleans-based taco stand and margarita joint coming to Mid City in December
BATON ROUGE - A popular restaurant with two locations in New Orleans is planning its third in the heart of Mid City. The Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden is coming to Government Street in December, and owners plan to add to the "Mid City vibe" with its Garden District locale.
Hubig's Pies are back
Hubig’s pie factory in New Orleans burned down ten years ago, leaving residents craving the hand-held pie’s return. Hubig’s pies have been a New Orleans delicacy since 1921, reopened this year at a facility near New Orleans, LA, off Jefferson Highway,
theadvocate.com
A 23-year-old unseated Bogalusa's mayor: 'People all across the state are watching us.'
Bogalusa voted Tuesday to elect a 23-year-old mayor, bringing the incumbent mayor's term to an end. Tyrin Truong won the Nov. 8 election for Bogalusa mayor with 56% of the vote, beating out incumbent Wendy O'Quin Perrette, who won 19% of the vote. A third candidate, Teddy Drummond, garnered 25%...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish artist designed Louisiana's 'I Voted' sticker
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish artist designed Louisiana's "I Voted" sticker. Becky Fos designed the sticker entitled "Louisiana State of Mind." Fos said she was honored to create the design and was excited to have her work viewed by voters across the state. She said she hoped...
