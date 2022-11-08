Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
McDaniel on when he knew Tyreek Hill was ‘different.’ Plus Byron Jones, other injury updates
The Miami Dolphins knew Tyreek Hill was special before he moved to South Florida.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel eager to see long-term impacts Chubb and Wilson will make
Bradley Chubb’s first stat line as a member of the Miami Dolphins’ defense didn’t look like anything special — one assisted tackle.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (11/9/22)
It is Wednesday, November 9, 2022, also known as the day after Election Day, and the Cleveland Browns continue to busy themselves in preparation for a trip south to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 PM EST. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news...
ESPN
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Cowboys in on Odell Beckham Jr., Josh Allen's elbow injury concern, Leonard Fournette frustrated
Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: ESPN's Todd Archer reported that owner and general manager Jerry...
ABC7 Chicago
College football Bottom 10: Clemson joins, and a new No. 1
Here at Bottom 10 Headquarters, located in a hidden room behind the cabinet where Marty Smith keeps all of his cornhole awards, we often spend our Novembers locking ourselves into that secret bunker for protection against the foul conditions that roll into the season's final month like a loose tree that kneecaps Jim Cantore during a hurricane live shot.
ABC7 Chicago
What to watch for in second College Football Playoff rankings
The results from a wild Week 10 will cause some shuffling at the top of the College Football Playoff selection committee's rankings, as No. 1 Tennesseeand No. 4 Clemsonboth lost. The door to No. 4 is open for undefeated TCU... or is it?. There have been three times in the...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago Cubs promote Dustin Kelly to hitting coach
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have promoted Dustin Kelly to hitting coach after two seasons as the organization's minor league hitting coordinator, one of three additions to manager David Ross' staff announced on Tuesday. Kelly becomes the Cubs' eighth hitting coach in 12 seasons. He replaces Greg Brown, who lasted...
Packers Signed New Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The Green Bay Packers signed second-year NFL wide receiver Jeff Cotton to their practice squad roster on Wednesday. The Packers are currently dealing with injuries to Allen Lazard (shoulder), Randall Cobb (ankle), Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Sammy Watkins (knee), so this addition makes sense for the struggling NFC North squad.
Browns CB Denzel Ward to return to action after missing 3 games with concussion
When Browns cornerback left the Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, it didn't seem like he'd miss much time. But with the NFL's bolstered protocols, that was the case for Ward.
NFL Analysis Network
1 Massive Number For Bengals’ Joe Burrow From Week 9
The Cincinnati Bengals got back into the win column in Week 9, defeating the Carolina Panthers 42-21. It was a nice bounce-back performance after the Bengals were thoroughly embarrassed by their AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns, on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 8. That performance against the...
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel: 'This Cleveland Browns team is no joke'
When speaking about his next opponent, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel had high praise for the Cleveland Browns. Spending some time in Cleveland under then offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, McDaniel knows how football used to be played in Northeast Ohio. And he knows there has been a steep difference...
NBC Sports
Packers place Rashan Gary on injured reserve
The Packers placed linebacker Rashan Gary on injured reserve to make room for the arrival of safety Johnathan Abram. Green Bay claimed Abram off waivers from the Raiders on Wednesday. Gary is out for the season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in the team’s loss to the Lions on...
Bears' Teven Jenkins Has Third Highest-PFF Grade Over Last Month
Teven Jenkins third highest-PFF grade over last month originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Teven Jenkins has the third-highest PFF grade amongst NFL guards over the last month, according to PFF's Brad Spielberger. Over the last month, the Bears have played five games. They've played against the Miami Dolphins, Dallas...
Bernie Kosar: Tua Tagovailoa Thriving With Mike McDaniel
Miami Hurricanes legend and former Miami Dolphins/Cleveland Browns QB Bernie Kosar joined Tobin and Leroy ahead of the Fins vs Browns Week 10 match up. Kosar raved about Tua Tagovailoa’s first season with Mike McDaniel and the Fins offense
