Chicago, IL

The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/9/22)

It is Wednesday, November 9, 2022, also known as the day after Election Day, and the Cleveland Browns continue to busy themselves in preparation for a trip south to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 PM EST. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news...
CLEVELAND, OH
ABC7 Chicago

College football Bottom 10: Clemson joins, and a new No. 1

Here at Bottom 10 Headquarters, located in a hidden room behind the cabinet where Marty Smith keeps all of his cornhole awards, we often spend our Novembers locking ourselves into that secret bunker for protection against the foul conditions that roll into the season's final month like a loose tree that kneecaps Jim Cantore during a hurricane live shot.
OREGON STATE
ABC7 Chicago

What to watch for in second College Football Playoff rankings

The results from a wild Week 10 will cause some shuffling at the top of the College Football Playoff selection committee's rankings, as No. 1 Tennesseeand No. 4 Clemsonboth lost. The door to No. 4 is open for undefeated TCU... or is it?. There have been three times in the...
GEORGIA STATE
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago Cubs promote Dustin Kelly to hitting coach

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have promoted Dustin Kelly to hitting coach after two seasons as the organization's minor league hitting coordinator, one of three additions to manager David Ross' staff announced on Tuesday. Kelly becomes the Cubs' eighth hitting coach in 12 seasons. He replaces Greg Brown, who lasted...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Packers Signed New Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers signed second-year NFL wide receiver Jeff Cotton to their practice squad roster on Wednesday. The Packers are currently dealing with injuries to Allen Lazard (shoulder), Randall Cobb (ankle), Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Sammy Watkins (knee), so this addition makes sense for the struggling NFC North squad.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

1 Massive Number For Bengals’ Joe Burrow From Week 9

The Cincinnati Bengals got back into the win column in Week 9, defeating the Carolina Panthers 42-21. It was a nice bounce-back performance after the Bengals were thoroughly embarrassed by their AFC North rivals, the Cleveland Browns, on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 8. That performance against the...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Packers place Rashan Gary on injured reserve

The Packers placed linebacker Rashan Gary on injured reserve to make room for the arrival of safety Johnathan Abram. Green Bay claimed Abram off waivers from the Raiders on Wednesday. Gary is out for the season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in the team’s loss to the Lions on...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Chicago

Bears' Teven Jenkins Has Third Highest-PFF Grade Over Last Month

Teven Jenkins third highest-PFF grade over last month originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Teven Jenkins has the third-highest PFF grade amongst NFL guards over the last month, according to PFF's Brad Spielberger. Over the last month, the Bears have played five games. They've played against the Miami Dolphins, Dallas...
CHICAGO, IL

