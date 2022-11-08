Read full article on original website
Three Takeaways From Opening Night For Virginia Tech Basketball
Both Virginia Tech men's and women's basketball teams took care of business in dominant fashion on opening night inside Cassell Coliseum with #13 VT WBB beating Mount Saint Mary's, a 2022 NCAA Tournament team returning 3 starters, 101-45 to open the evening. VT MBB finished off the night with almost as dominant of a performance as the Hokies beat Delaware State 95-57.
WDBJ7.com
No. 13 Hokies women’s basketball team rolls over Mount St. Mary’s 101-45
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The No. 13 Virginia Tech women’s team brought in their new season to the tune of more than doubling their first opponent’s tally on the court, defeating Mount St. Mary’s 101-45. Cayla King dropped 33 points, including a school-record nine threes in the game. Liz Kitley finished with 18 points and nine boards.
Virginia Tech Basketball: Brandon Rechsteiner signs with the Hokies
Woodstock (GA) Etowah 247Sports Composite three-star point guard Brandon Rechsteiner has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Virginia Tech Hokies, he announced on social media Wednesday morning. Rechsteiner committed to Virginia Tech over the summer following an offer spree that included Notre Dame, LSU, Tennessee, Miami, Clemson,...
WSLS
Four sign to the next level in Early Signing Period at Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Wednesday marked the beginning of the Early Signing Period, and Franklin County had four athletes put pen to paper. “It’s a big deal, especially when we talk about D1 athletes coming out of Franklin County, we are a big school, big school in our region, but we have great coaches and great student athletes that work really hard and have the commitment that it takes to go to the next level so we’re super proud of it,” athletic director Bradley Lang said.
WDBJ7.com
CIAA football, volleyball championships return to Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) football and volleyball championships return to Salem Friday and Saturday. The CIAA is the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, and Salem is hosting a doubleheader with the top football and volleyball teams facing off. Chowan University and Fayetteville...
Franklin News Post
Eagles travel to the coast for playoff rematch
VIRGINIA BEACH—Franklin County opens Class 6 Region A football playoffs Thursday with a rematch against Western Branch. The game has been moved to Thursday because inclement weather is predicted for the Virginia Beach area Friday. Kickoff is 6 p.m. Western Branch (8-2) is the No. 4 seed in the...
wfxrtv.com
3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA(WFXR) — Wednesday afternoon 3 student-athletes from Christiansburg High School put pen to paper to sign their national letters of intent. First off…cross country and track runner McKenna Spaulding will continue her running career at Carson-Newman University. McKenna is an all regional runners and she is also...
Galax, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WSLS
Alleghany, Covington High School playoff football games moved to Thursday
LOW MOOR, Va. – Both Alleghany High School and Covington High School’s playoff football games have been moved to Thursday night, Nov. 10, due to the possibility of inclement weather on Friday. Covington High School will head to Narrows to face off against the Green Wave in the...
wfxrtv.com
An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out
Kimberly Brown, Jerrod Brown's alleged cousin, spoke to WFXR about what happened the morning of the manhunt. An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out. Kimberly Brown, Jerrod Brown's alleged cousin, spoke to WFXR about what happened the morning of the manhunt. Student Achiever: William Byrd’s Dominick Dulak.
earnthenecklace.com
Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?
Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
pcpatriot.com
Final Pulaski County, Radford results
Final, unofficial voting results in the rest of Pulaski County’s and Radford’s uncontested races (Source: Virginia Public Access Project – VPAP):
WSLS
Radford Police presence in Auburn Ave. area cleared after incident resolved
RADFORD, Va. – UPDATE. The Radford Police Department has resolved the situation that led to a heavy presence in the vicinity of Auburn Avenue on Monday evening. Police asked that residents in the area avoid the 700 block of Auburn Avenue as officers worked to investigate an incident. There...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
thecarrollnews.com
Griffith wins big in Carroll, 9th District
Republican Morgan Griffin will retain his seat in Virginia’s 9th Congressional District thanks in part to an overwhelming showing of support in Carroll County. With approximately 75 percent of the vote with a little over 200,000 votes calculated in the district, Griffith held a wide edge in the race against Democratic challenger Taysha Lee DeVaughan. Griffith enjoyed an even wider margin in Carroll County, where he unofficially received 8,049 votes to DeVaughan’s 1,374 in the first tallies released Tuesday night by the Carroll County Voter Registrar’s Office. Including 27 write-ins, Griffith unofficially took 85% of the vote in Carroll.
WSET
The Satanic Temple to host family movie night at Jefferson Forest HS Auditorium
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A group called The Satanic Temple is planning to host an event for families at Jefferson Forest High School in Bedford County. The Satanic Temple is hosting what they're calling a Family Movie Night at the high school in February. "Shock, at the fact...
WDBJ7.com
Crash on VA-18 in Covington cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash has closed VA-18 in Covington Monday night. The crash was near E Carolton Dr; FR-204E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
WDBJ7.com
Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy uses horse therapy to help those with special needs
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy is giving a new ability to those with disabilities. Adults and children are able to strengthen motor skills, muscles, and communication, while also learning how to ride a horse. Lori Pugh started riding four years ago and has seen cognitive and...
WDBJ7.com
Canning food is a community tradition
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In an In an unassuming little building - right behind Glade Hill Elementary - you’ll find the Glade Hill Cannery - But inside, you’ll find it bustling with residents who are working hard, feverishly processing their seasonal crops.. Ronald David, who runs the cannery,...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke residents try their luck for Powerball jackpot
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lottery’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion as of Monday night, the highest in its history. “People are buying like crazy. Last week I sold more than $8,000 on just only Powerball. So people keep buying, keep buying,” said Gaurang Chaudhari, who works at the One Stop Market on Williamson Road in Roanoke.
