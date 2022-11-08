ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
techlunchpail.com

Three Takeaways From Opening Night For Virginia Tech Basketball

Both Virginia Tech men's and women's basketball teams took care of business in dominant fashion on opening night inside Cassell Coliseum with #13 VT WBB beating Mount Saint Mary's, a 2022 NCAA Tournament team returning 3 starters, 101-45 to open the evening. VT MBB finished off the night with almost as dominant of a performance as the Hokies beat Delaware State 95-57.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

No. 13 Hokies women’s basketball team rolls over Mount St. Mary’s 101-45

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The No. 13 Virginia Tech women’s team brought in their new season to the tune of more than doubling their first opponent’s tally on the court, defeating Mount St. Mary’s 101-45. Cayla King dropped 33 points, including a school-record nine threes in the game. Liz Kitley finished with 18 points and nine boards.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Virginia Tech Basketball: Brandon Rechsteiner signs with the Hokies

Woodstock (GA) Etowah 247Sports Composite three-star point guard Brandon Rechsteiner has officially signed his National Letter of Intent with the Virginia Tech Hokies, he announced on social media Wednesday morning. Rechsteiner committed to Virginia Tech over the summer following an offer spree that included Notre Dame, LSU, Tennessee, Miami, Clemson,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Four sign to the next level in Early Signing Period at Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Wednesday marked the beginning of the Early Signing Period, and Franklin County had four athletes put pen to paper. “It’s a big deal, especially when we talk about D1 athletes coming out of Franklin County, we are a big school, big school in our region, but we have great coaches and great student athletes that work really hard and have the commitment that it takes to go to the next level so we’re super proud of it,” athletic director Bradley Lang said.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

CIAA football, volleyball championships return to Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) football and volleyball championships return to Salem Friday and Saturday. The CIAA is the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, and Salem is hosting a doubleheader with the top football and volleyball teams facing off. Chowan University and Fayetteville...
SALEM, VA
Franklin News Post

Eagles travel to the coast for playoff rematch

VIRGINIA BEACH—Franklin County opens Class 6 Region A football playoffs Thursday with a rematch against Western Branch. The game has been moved to Thursday because inclement weather is predicted for the Virginia Beach area Friday. Kickoff is 6 p.m. Western Branch (8-2) is the No. 4 seed in the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA(WFXR) — Wednesday afternoon 3 student-athletes from Christiansburg High School put pen to paper to sign their national letters of intent. First off…cross country and track runner McKenna Spaulding will continue her running career at Carson-Newman University. McKenna is an all regional runners and she is also...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
High School Football PRO

Galax, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bath County High School football team will have a game with Galax High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GALAX, VA
wfxrtv.com

An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out

Kimberly Brown, Jerrod Brown's alleged cousin, spoke to WFXR about what happened the morning of the manhunt. An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out. Kimberly Brown, Jerrod Brown's alleged cousin, spoke to WFXR about what happened the morning of the manhunt. Student Achiever: William Byrd’s Dominick Dulak.
ROANOKE, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Robin Reed Leaving WDBJ7: Is the Roanoke Anchor Retiring?

Robin Reed’s class and professionalism have been an example for many. He started his career as a meteorologist and has inspired dozens of people to enter the field. Now, Robin Reed is leaving WDBJ7 after 40 years in December 2022. This will leave a massive void on the news desk, and the city’s residents will never forget him. Reed’s viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
ROANOKE, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Griffith wins big in Carroll, 9th District

Republican Morgan Griffin will retain his seat in Virginia’s 9th Congressional District thanks in part to an overwhelming showing of support in Carroll County. With approximately 75 percent of the vote with a little over 200,000 votes calculated in the district, Griffith held a wide edge in the race against Democratic challenger Taysha Lee DeVaughan. Griffith enjoyed an even wider margin in Carroll County, where he unofficially received 8,049 votes to DeVaughan’s 1,374 in the first tallies released Tuesday night by the Carroll County Voter Registrar’s Office. Including 27 write-ins, Griffith unofficially took 85% of the vote in Carroll.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crash on VA-18 in Covington cleared

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash has closed VA-18 in Covington Monday night. The crash was near E Carolton Dr; FR-204E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
COVINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy uses horse therapy to help those with special needs

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy is giving a new ability to those with disabilities. Adults and children are able to strengthen motor skills, muscles, and communication, while also learning how to ride a horse. Lori Pugh started riding four years ago and has seen cognitive and...
WDBJ7.com

Canning food is a community tradition

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In an In an unassuming little building - right behind Glade Hill Elementary - you’ll find the Glade Hill Cannery - But inside, you’ll find it bustling with residents who are working hard, feverishly processing their seasonal crops.. Ronald David, who runs the cannery,...
GLADE HILL, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke residents try their luck for Powerball jackpot

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lottery’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion as of Monday night, the highest in its history. “People are buying like crazy. Last week I sold more than $8,000 on just only Powerball. So people keep buying, keep buying,” said Gaurang Chaudhari, who works at the One Stop Market on Williamson Road in Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy