Oculus inventor claims he made VR headset that will kill you if you die in a game

Palmer Luckey, the creator of the Oculus Rift, says he has a VR headset that will kill the user in real life if they die in a video game. The headset is rigged with explosive charge modules aimed at the user's head. If they were to die in the game, the charges would go off, exploding their brain, according to Vice.
Maya Devi

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
CNET

Your Router Is In the Wrong Spot. Here's Where to Move It for Faster Wi-Fi

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected. That's a massive headache if you're spending your weeks working from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you're just wanting to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day.
Android Police

Amazon Music opens up its entire library to every Prime subscriber, with one major catch

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. These days, most entertainment requires shelling out for a subscription service. Sure, you can try to skip out on monthly payments through digital purchases of your favorite movies and music, but you're bound to miss out on some compelling exclusives. Instead of ditching your Disney+ subscription — I mean, seriously, have you seen Andor? It's so good — you can save some cash by consolidating some of your payments. If you're a Prime member, Amazon's music service is finally a compelling Spotify alternative, though one big catch remains that might keep you paying.
Interesting Engineering

This new VR headset will kill you if you die in an online game

Palmer Luckey, the guy who co-founded the virtual reality (VR) headset-making company Oculus, has now made another VR headset that can kill you if you die in an online game. Luckey's company was acquired by Facebook, now Meta, and his product is now a critical component of the metaverse that Mark Zuckerberg plans to build the company around.
ComicBook

Sword Art Online Prompts Oculus Creator to Make a VR Headset That Can Kill You

Sword Art Online just hit a major milestone, and this time, the event has nothing to do with sales or major releases. After years in print and on screen, the IP finally welcomed its in-game debut of Aincrad. Kirito and Asuna were able to enter the world of Sword Art Online on November 6th, 2022 within the series, and that date passed earlier this week in real-life. And to celebrate, the founder of Oculus VR has created a headset like the one that upturned Kirito's life.
AFP

Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch

Twitter on Wednesday unveiled -- and then almost immediately scrapped -- a new gray "official" label for some high-profile accounts as Elon Musk struggles to revamp the highly influential platform following his $44 billion buyout. The rollout of the new official label began on Wednesday and was on the accounts of companies such as Apple or BMW and public ones such as the White House and major media outlets.
notebookcheck.net

Microsoft Xbox: Phil Spencer reveals US$200 lost on every Series S console sale

It is a common occurrence for manufacturers to offer game consoles below production price to drive market share, with ancillaries yielding revenue, such as accessories, game sales and subscriptions. Typically, production costs fall after a console launch though, as has been the case with the Sony PlayStation 5. Hence, manufacturers should eventually return a profit on game consoles, maintaining profit well into a generation's lifespan.
Phone Arena

Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December

Amazon revealed recently plans to launch Matter on some of its Echo devices in December. Matter is a communication protocol created by over 200 companies that’s meant to unify the smart home standard under a single banner. Currently, there are multiple radio communication protocols used by smart home devices,...

