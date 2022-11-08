Read full article on original website
Bucks fall to Hawks, 1st loss of season
MILWAUKEE - Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young's absence to add a career-high 24 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-opening, nine-game winning streak with a 117-98 victory on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence...
NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid leading Sixers to win over Suns
The Philadelphia 76ers halted a two-game skid when they knocked off the visiting Phoenix Suns, 100-88, thanks to the return of Joel Embiid. After missing three games, the big fella had 33 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Along with Embiid’s big night, the Sixers received a career night out...
NBA roundup: Bucks, minus Giannis, top Thunder in 2 OTs
Jevon Carter scored a career-high 36 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 136-132 double-overtime victory over the host
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Miami Heat
The Hornets and Heat are scheduled to tip off inside FTX Arena at 7:30 p.m. EST. As head coach Steve Clifford stated in Wednesday night's postgame press conference, the Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) and Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion).
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder Preview
The Bucks will look to seal the season series against the Thunder after a loss to the Hawks on Monday
76ers And Hawks Injury Reports
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury reports for Thursday’s game.
NBA Star, D.C. Native Kevin Durant Wants to Buy Commanders?
Another prominent name has entered the conversation of people interested in ownership of the Washington Commanders. Brooklyn Nets forward and Washington D.C. native Kevin Durant has expressed interest in becoming a part of the new ownership group that buys the Commanders “in a perfect world.”. “I would love to...
Northwestern looks to build off strong start, hosts No. Illinois
Although Northwestern and Northern Illinois are located approximately 75 miles apart, the Wildcats and Huskies rarely take advantage of their
Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87
ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
Bradley Beal's Status For Mavs-Wizards Game
Bradley Beal has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards.
Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97
CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
Raptors to visit Thunder Friday
Toronto Raptors (7-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-7, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Toronto Raptors. Oklahoma City finished 24-58 overall last season while going 12-29 at home. The Thunder gave up 111.8 points per game while...
Jakai Newton Signs National Letter of Intent With Indiana Basketball
Jakai Newton is officially a Hoosier. On Thursday, Newton signed his national letter of intent with Indiana, joining coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers for the 2023-24 season. "Jakai is an outstanding two-way player who takes pride in his ability to be a lockdown defender," Woodson said. "He has tremendous...
Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119
ATLANTA -- — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Thunder Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Wednesday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder.
