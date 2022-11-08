ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bucks fall to Hawks, 1st loss of season

MILWAUKEE - Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young's absence to add a career-high 24 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-opening, nine-game winning streak with a 117-98 victory on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence...
MILWAUKEE, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Miami Heat

The Hornets and Heat are scheduled to tip off inside FTX Arena at 7:30 p.m. EST. As head coach Steve Clifford stated in Wednesday night's postgame press conference, the Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) and Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion).
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NBA Star, D.C. Native Kevin Durant Wants to Buy Commanders?

Another prominent name has entered the conversation of people interested in ownership of the Washington Commanders. Brooklyn Nets forward and Washington D.C. native Kevin Durant has expressed interest in becoming a part of the new ownership group that buys the Commanders “in a perfect world.”. “I would love to...
WASHINGTON, DC
ESPN

Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87

ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Raptors to visit Thunder Friday

Toronto Raptors (7-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-7, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Toronto Raptors. Oklahoma City finished 24-58 overall last season while going 12-29 at home. The Thunder gave up 111.8 points per game while...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jakai Newton Signs National Letter of Intent With Indiana Basketball

Jakai Newton is officially a Hoosier. On Thursday, Newton signed his national letter of intent with Indiana, joining coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers for the 2023-24 season. "Jakai is an outstanding two-way player who takes pride in his ability to be a lockdown defender," Woodson said. "He has tremendous...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
ESPN

Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119

ATLANTA -- — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ESPN

Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
CLEVELAND, OH

