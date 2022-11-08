ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

cbs7.com

Keep Midland Beautiful holds 17th Annual Texas Recycles Day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Callon Petroleum and Keep Midland Beautiful invite Midland residents to drop off recyclable items at the 17th Annual Texas Recycles Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 12th at the Midland College Chaparral Center Parking Lot. Items to be collected include computers, cell...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Red Plate Diner to hold Veterans Day Special

MIDLAND, Texas — Red Plate Diner in Midland will be holding a special Veteran's Day event on Friday. All local veterans are invited to stop by the diner and receive either a free breakfast or ice cream. This deal is the diner's way of saying thank you to all veterans for their service and everything they have done.
MIDLAND, TX
B93

The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas

The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Fugitive from Midland Named November’s Featured Fugitive

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced the November Featured Fugitive for Texas’ 10 Most Wanted. Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, of Midland, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang and has been wanted since February 2021, after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa kindergartner hospitalized after contracting RSV

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -5-year-old Quinn is in kindergarten, learning like her classmates until she was hospitalized with RSV. 2 weeks ago, Quinn was being treated for RSV at Odessa regional medical center when her white blood cell count and platelets went up causing her to have a fever. Quinn had...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

District 2-6A volleyball awards released

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The following Midland and Odessa volleyball athletes were named to the 2-6A All-District teams, as voted on by the coaches:. Outstanding Defensive Specialist: Marisa Calzada, Legacy. Newcomer of the Year: Rayah Coy, Legacy. Coach of the Year: Gillian Herrera (Permian) & Rachel Anglin (Legacy) 1st Team...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD school board trustee results

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - MISD Trustee’s Districts 3, 5, and 6 were up for grabs in this election. Tommy Bishop (2,060 votes) took District 3 over Reagan Hignojos (1,834 votes). In District 5, Brandon Hodges (4,304 votes) beat John Trischitti (2,220 votes). For the final MISD school board race,...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

ECISD seventh grader arrested for threatening to shoot another student

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -ECISD police arrested a Nimitz 7th-grade girl Wednesday afternoon after she told another student she was going to shoot them. A teacher heard the comment and reported it. The girl has been charged with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat of Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Election Results

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County Utility District Proposition A, which would include all of section 34 and all of section 35 (less 34.7 Acres within 1,000 feet of Interstate 20), block 43, T-2-S T&P RY. Co. Survey, Ector County to assume payment of the operations and maintenance tax that is in effect for lands in the district, was voted against.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Trinity employees indicted by grand jury

MIDLAND, Texas — The four Trinity School administrators have been indicted by a grand jury for Failing to Report with Intent to Conceal Neglect or Abuse according to the Midland County District Clerk's Office. Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton were all charged in February of...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Rankin ISD Prop B includes renovating a golf course

RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) -After yesterday’s election, one of the propositions for Rankin ISD includes renovating their golf course for student athletics and for the general public. Even though Rankin ISD Proposition B did pass yesterday, the school district still has some obstacles to go through. One of which is...
RANKIN, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Nimitz student arrested following shooting threat

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Earlier today, Ector County ISD police arrested a 7th grade girl at Nimitz Middle School for allegedly telling another student she was going to shoot them. A teacher heard the comment and reported it, the district said in a release.  The girl has been charged with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat of Exhibition […]
ODESSA, TX

