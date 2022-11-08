Read full article on original website
Keep Midland Beautiful holds 17th Annual Texas Recycles Day
Midland’s next mayor discusses priorities for the Tall City
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland’s next mayor, Mayor-Elect Lori Blong says she’s ready to get down to business and will start by getting the city of Midland back to the basics. “I want to sit down with the council and talk about what the big priorities are right now, and what we see as the […]
Red Plate Diner to hold Veterans Day Special
MIDLAND, Texas — Red Plate Diner in Midland will be holding a special Veteran's Day event on Friday. All local veterans are invited to stop by the diner and receive either a free breakfast or ice cream. This deal is the diner's way of saying thank you to all veterans for their service and everything they have done.
Lori Blong makes history becoming the first woman to serve as Midland Mayor
New Businesses Opening In Midland And Odessa
New businesses opening in our area is a great thing! Not only does it give us as consumers more opportunities but it also opens the doors for more jobs. Some of these businesses have recently opened or are going to open. five Below. Last week the news broke of a...
Chick-Fil-A Set To Open It’s 8th Store Here in Midland Odessa This Thursday!
Bring it! Say Chic-fil-A in Texas and we say Bring it! And, yes there is another one on the way here in the Permian Basin. Get ready for the newest addition to the Chik-Fil-A family here in West Texas. • CHIC-FIl-A RANKIN HIGHWAY TO OPEN NOVEMBER 10th IN MIDLAND, TEXAS!
The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas
The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
Fugitive from Midland Named November’s Featured Fugitive
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced the November Featured Fugitive for Texas’ 10 Most Wanted. Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, of Midland, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang and has been wanted since February 2021, after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation.
Odessa kindergartner hospitalized after contracting RSV
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -5-year-old Quinn is in kindergarten, learning like her classmates until she was hospitalized with RSV. 2 weeks ago, Quinn was being treated for RSV at Odessa regional medical center when her white blood cell count and platelets went up causing her to have a fever. Quinn had...
District 2-6A volleyball awards released
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The following Midland and Odessa volleyball athletes were named to the 2-6A All-District teams, as voted on by the coaches:. Outstanding Defensive Specialist: Marisa Calzada, Legacy. Newcomer of the Year: Rayah Coy, Legacy. Coach of the Year: Gillian Herrera (Permian) & Rachel Anglin (Legacy) 1st Team...
Midland ISD school board trustee results
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - MISD Trustee’s Districts 3, 5, and 6 were up for grabs in this election. Tommy Bishop (2,060 votes) took District 3 over Reagan Hignojos (1,834 votes). In District 5, Brandon Hodges (4,304 votes) beat John Trischitti (2,220 votes). For the final MISD school board race,...
ECISD seventh grader arrested for threatening to shoot another student
Election Results
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County Utility District Proposition A, which would include all of section 34 and all of section 35 (less 34.7 Acres within 1,000 feet of Interstate 20), block 43, T-2-S T&P RY. Co. Survey, Ector County to assume payment of the operations and maintenance tax that is in effect for lands in the district, was voted against.
Midland man struck, pronounced dead at Lubbock hospital
MIDLAND, Texas — One person died Tuesday at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock after he was hit Friday evening in Midland County, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. DPS said Arturo Meza, 65, of Midland was struck by Styvin Chei-Wei Ortiz, 19, of Conroe around 7:35 p.m. on Farm to Market […]
Midland Trinity employees indicted by grand jury
MIDLAND, Texas — The four Trinity School administrators have been indicted by a grand jury for Failing to Report with Intent to Conceal Neglect or Abuse according to the Midland County District Clerk's Office. Todd Freese, Shelby Hammer, Chrystal Myers and Adrianne Clifton were all charged in February of...
Rankin ISD Prop B includes renovating a golf course
RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) -After yesterday’s election, one of the propositions for Rankin ISD includes renovating their golf course for student athletics and for the general public. Even though Rankin ISD Proposition B did pass yesterday, the school district still has some obstacles to go through. One of which is...
Recommended sentence reversal for convicted arsonist concerns family members
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In 1999, Garland “Butch” Martin was convicted of three counts of capital murder and sentenced to three consecutive life sentences, after his wife, Marcia Martin, and two children were killed in a house fire in their Midland home. Now, 23 years later, Midland County...
Vietnam veteran who started 'Ride to Remember' reflects on his time in the military
MIDLAND, Texas — For Bill McNeil, there's freedom riding on the open roads-a freedom he knows personally comes at a price. This Vietnam veteran joined the navy right after high school. "Because I didn't want to be running through the rice paddies carrying a rifle. I figured if I...
Pedestrian killed in crash in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Midland man is dead after being hit by a car Friday night. According to DPS, Arturo Meza was crossing from east to west at the intersection of FM 715 and CR 120 just after 7:30 p.m. At the same time a teenager was traveling...
Nimitz student arrested following shooting threat
