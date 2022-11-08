Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
ESPN
LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers
LOS ANGELES -- — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court with pain in his left leg late in the Los Angeles Lakers' 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul...
Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction
Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
Lillard scores 26, Blazers hand Hornets 6th straight loss
Damian Lillard overcame a slow start to finish with 26 points on six 3-pointers and the Portland Trail Blazers beat Charlotte 105-95 to hand the Hornets their sixth straight loss
4 observations as Pacers take over in second half vs. Pelicans, claim 4th win in 5 games
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pacers started strong then took control with a 9-point third-quarter run, getting a dagger of a late 3-pointer from rookie Andrew Nembhard to claim a 129-122 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers have won two straight and four of their last five to improve to 5-5, hitting the .500 mark for the first time since February of 2021. ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Miami Heat
The Hornets and Heat are scheduled to tip off inside FTX Arena at 7:30 p.m. EST. As head coach Steve Clifford stated in Wednesday night's postgame press conference, the Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) and Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Danuel House, Matisse Thybulle Learned From Each Other
Although he’s been in the NBA since 2016, Philadelphia 76ers veteran Danuel House Jr. is still learning as a veteran in the league. When House signed with the Sixers in the offseason, he was recognized as a veteran that would not only be a reliable piece off the bench but also be a mentor to some of his younger teammates, considering he has six seasons in the NBA under his belt.
Mavs at Wizards GAMEDAY: Porzingis Questionable for 2nd Matchup vs. Doncic Since Trade
Coming off a disheartening loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, can the Dallas Mavericks bounce back against the Washington Wizards on the second night of a back-to-back? If so, Luka Doncic must find his shooting stroke again.
ESPN
Tatum's 39 points help Celtics hold on to beat Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and the Boston Celtics held on for a 109-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped...
ESPN
Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87
ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
Sabonis scores 21 points as Kings top Cavs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game winning streak. He began the […]
Yardbarker
Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards prediction, pick, odds: Wiz hope to find success at home
The Washington Wizards aim to snap a three-game home skid on Thursday when they face the Dallas Mavericks to open a six-game homestand. The Wizards had lost five of their previous six games overall before posting a 108-100 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Kyle Kuzma scored 20...
Dinwiddie Leads Mavs in Loss to Magic; Doncic's 30-Point Streak Snapped
Despite a season-high 29 points from Spencer Dinwiddie, the Mavericks struggled to score down the stretch as the Magic got the 94-87 victory.
WKYC
Sacramento Kings top Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. San Antonio Spurs: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road after a three-game homestand. The Grizzlies (7-4) went 2-1 in the three-game stretch, and now they'll turn their attention to the San Antonio Spurs. Like most Spurs teams coached by Gregg Popovich, this group excels with ball movement. The Spurs (5-6) lead...
