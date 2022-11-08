Read full article on original website
Rain is gone, but cool temperatures remain in SoCal
The rain and snow have stopped, but Southern California will see chilly temperatures in many areas Thursday.
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – According to Redfin, data collected between February and April 2022, shows that the Trona zip code has the cheapest price per square foot, $31, of homes for sale in California. In addition, four other High Desert communities made the list of the top 15 ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices.
California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person died and two others were missing in a raging stream channel as a powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, raising fears of flash flooding and concerns that the weather could keep people from Election Day voting. The current in a canal in Ontario, a city in Southern California, swept six people away, killing one, the Ontario Fire Department said. Firefighters were able to pull three others from the water, and they have been hospitalized. Crews continued searching for those missing amid the downpour, the department said. Some of the heaviest rain is expected later Tuesday in Orange County, which is holding several very close U.S. House races that could determine which party controls Congress.
Evacuation orders issued for burn scar areas in LA, Orange counties ahead of possible flash flooding
Southern California is expecting a few days of wet weather, but the storm could mean problems for burn areas in mountain communities that have seen flash flooding and mudflows before.
CBS News
Thousands left without power as massive winter storm sweeps through Southland
A massive storm sweeping through Southern California has left thousands of people without power. On top of the mandatory evacuations, flash flood warnings and road closures, tens of thousands of people were affected by power outages due to the storm. Residents serviced by SoCal Edison and Los Angeles Department of...
Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
First responders are conducting a swift water rescue on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. According to the Palm Springs Fire Dept., there are reports of multiple occupied vehicles stuck in the fast-moving water. The roadway, which is just south of Interstate 10, has been shut down in both directions. A The post Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
New airline coming to Orange County airport
A new airline will soon be offering service out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Breeze Airways, a budget airline that provides nonstop flights to and from major metro areas across the country, will now be offering two flights out of Orange County. Flyers can soon fly nonstop from Orange County to Orlando, Florida […]
foxla.com
Big Bear hit with heavy snow, power outages amid storm
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. - Another significant storm dropped at least six inches of snow on Southern California mountains as a cold airmass moved in behind the weather system. This is the second storm in just a couple weeks. Last week, at least five inches was reported in Big Bear in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.
nbcpalmsprings.com
NBC Palm Springs Weather WARNING Tuesday, November 8
A Flash Flood Warning (until 3:45p) has just been posted for the High Desert and includes Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Hwy-62 in Southern San Bernardino County. There have been reports of flooded roads.
Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast
Businesses in the Inland Empire’s Lake Perris getaway destination say the state’s natural catastrophe plan is a disaster The post Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Snow, Heavy Rain In The Forecast For These Southern California Counties
Here's when it is expected to arrive.
Recovery operation underway after 10 swept away in Ontario floodwaters; 5 rescued
One person was killed and four others are missing and presumed dead after officials say 10 people were swept away in a rush of floodwaters in Ontario.
Baby sea lion rescued after getting stranded on PCH in Huntington Beach
Drivers hit the brakes early Tuesday morning on Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach to allow a lost baby sea lion to cross the street. Drivers kept their foots on the brake to help protect the stranded baby sea lion from getting hit by a car. It's unclear how the pup wound up on PCH but the good news for it is that it wound up near the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center. The Pacific Marine Mammal Center is now taking care of the sea lion, which it named "Kormy."No details about the baby sea lion's condition were provided.
Rain drenches Southern California for 2nd day; flash flood warning in effect in L.A. County
Heavy rainfall throughout Southern California prompted mandatory evacuation orders as well as flash flood warnings Tuesday. A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Los Angeles County until 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” an emergency alert read. “Do not attempt to travel unless you […]
KTLA.com
The new Southern California neighborhood where power never goes out
It’s a bright idea for a new neighborhood: What if the power never went out?. At the latest KB Home community in Menifee, they’re putting a new twist on energy efficiency. Each home here is equipped with solar to collect power from the sun and store it in a battery located in the home’s garage.
Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
Rain, Snow Bear Down on Region; Evacuation Warnings Issued
A significant storm is moving across Southern California today, dousing much of the region with light rain overnight and continuing off-and-on through the day.
z1077fm.com
Preliminary Election Results for November 8, 2022
These are the preliminary results for the Federal, State, County, and City elections that impact residents of the Morongo Basin. These are not the final results, owing to the continued counting of provisional, absentee, and mail-in ballots. Z107.7 will continue to update this story as ballots continue to be counted. Projected winners are in italics.
Storm hits burn scar areas in San Bernardino County, sends mud flow through Oak Glen community
Heavy rains prompted officials to issue flash flood and evacuation warnings in San Bernardino County Tuesday morning. Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa were all subject to an evacuation warning as of 7 a.m., according to a tweet from the Yucaipa Police Department. Officials were concerned about the potential […]
Confusion over Indian Canyon Drive wash closure and reopening
During yesterday's First Alert Weather Alert Day parts of the valley experienced dangerous flooding brought about by the storm. Three vehicles were caught in the moving water at the wash area off of Indian Canyon Drive. You can read the full story here. One of the drivers whose vehicle was trapped in the moving water The post Confusion over Indian Canyon Drive wash closure and reopening appeared first on KESQ.
