Riverside County, CA

The Associated Press

California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person died and two others were missing in a raging stream channel as a powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, raising fears of flash flooding and concerns that the weather could keep people from Election Day voting. The current in a canal in Ontario, a city in Southern California, swept six people away, killing one, the Ontario Fire Department said. Firefighters were able to pull three others from the water, and they have been hospitalized. Crews continued searching for those missing amid the downpour, the department said. Some of the heaviest rain is expected later Tuesday in Orange County, which is holding several very close U.S. House races that could determine which party controls Congress.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs

First responders are conducting a swift water rescue on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. According to the Palm Springs Fire Dept., there are reports of multiple occupied vehicles stuck in the fast-moving water. The roadway, which is just south of Interstate 10, has been shut down in both directions. A The post Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

New airline coming to Orange County airport

A new airline will soon be offering service out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Breeze Airways, a budget airline that provides nonstop flights to and from major metro areas across the country, will now be offering two flights out of Orange County. Flyers can soon fly nonstop from Orange County to Orlando, Florida […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Big Bear hit with heavy snow, power outages amid storm

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. - Another significant storm dropped at least six inches of snow on Southern California mountains as a cold airmass moved in behind the weather system. This is the second storm in just a couple weeks. Last week, at least five inches was reported in Big Bear in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
CBS LA

Baby sea lion rescued after getting stranded on PCH in Huntington Beach

Drivers hit the brakes early Tuesday morning on Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach to allow a lost baby sea lion to cross the street. Drivers kept their foots on the brake to help protect the stranded baby sea lion from getting hit by a car. It's unclear how the pup wound up on PCH but the good news for it is that it wound up near the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center. The Pacific Marine Mammal Center is now taking care of the sea lion, which it named "Kormy."No details about the baby sea lion's condition were provided. 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Rain drenches Southern California for 2nd day; flash flood warning in effect in L.A. County

Heavy rainfall throughout Southern California prompted mandatory evacuation orders as well as flash flood warnings Tuesday. A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Los Angeles County until 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” an emergency alert read. “Do not attempt to travel unless you […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

The new Southern California neighborhood where power never goes out

It’s a bright idea for a new neighborhood: What if the power never went out?. At the latest KB Home community in Menifee, they’re putting a new twist on energy efficiency. Each home here is equipped with solar to collect power from the sun and store it in a battery located in the home’s garage.
MENIFEE, CA
HeySoCal

Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm

A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

Preliminary Election Results for November 8, 2022

These are the preliminary results for the Federal, State, County, and City elections that impact residents of the Morongo Basin. These are not the final results, owing to the continued counting of provisional, absentee, and mail-in ballots. Z107.7 will continue to update this story as ballots continue to be counted. Projected winners are in italics.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Storm hits burn scar areas in San Bernardino County, sends mud flow through Oak Glen community

Heavy rains prompted officials to issue flash flood and evacuation warnings in San Bernardino County Tuesday morning. Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa were all subject to an evacuation warning as of 7 a.m., according to a tweet from the Yucaipa Police Department. Officials were concerned about the potential […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Confusion over Indian Canyon Drive wash closure and reopening

During yesterday's First Alert Weather Alert Day parts of the valley experienced dangerous flooding brought about by the storm. Three vehicles were caught in the moving water at the wash area off of Indian Canyon Drive. You can read the full story here. One of the drivers whose vehicle was trapped in the moving water The post Confusion over Indian Canyon Drive wash closure and reopening appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

