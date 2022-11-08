Check out the latest episode of the Cap City Sportscast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out the newest episode of the “Cap City Sportscast” for an in-depth look at the high school football season, along with coverage of other fall sporting events.

Sportscasters Calahan Steed, Ryan Gregory and Peter Lindblad discuss teams from the area, including McFarland, Monona Grove, Cambridge, Deerfield, Poynette, Lodi, Waunakee, DeForest, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Waterloo and Marshall.

On this week’s episode, Calahan, Peter and Ryan discuss the high school football playoffs race, along with a discussion of other sports wrapping up their seasons.

The “Cap City Sportscast” is available on all podcasting platforms.

