Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie Winter is kidnapped!

By Ellen Markwardt
 3 days ago

Bernie Winter’s plan to frame Fern backfires in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bernie Winter suggests to Howard and Dev they should throw a party to celebrate the fake lottery win and post pictures online to reel Fern in. In the bistro, Howard, Gemma, Paul and Bernie stage a lottery winner’s party and later Howard calls at No.5 and shares the good news that Fern has been in touch and wants to meet him in Freshco’s car park. As Bernie waits at the bus stop, a van pulls up, a bloke jumps out, throws a bag over her head and bundles her into the back of his van.  Bernie screams — how much danger is she in?

In the café, Adam congratulates Dee-Dee on clearing Stu’s name and offers her a job at the solicitors. Dee-Dee tentatively accepts, depending on the salary. In the restaurant, Stu blames himself for the vandalism and tells Yasmeen it’s even more reason he should find somewhere else to live.

Meanwhile, Dee-Dee tells Alya that she’d happily take her on as her legal secretary and train her up, but what will Alya decide? Elsewhere, Yasmeen admits to Stu that she still has feelings for him and if he were to share her bedroom, there would be a spare room for Eliza...

Alya has reason to celebrate. (Image credit: ITV)

Debbie tells Ronnie that she’s only had two offers on her hotels and Ronnie suggests she should sell her share of the bistro to avoid bankruptcy. Debbie agrees and tells Nick that she’s selling up and he’s got a week to make her an offer.

In the school corridor, Hope announces that she’ll be doing a reading and signing autographs for £1 per head. Later, in the café she shows Sam a copy of the John Stape book and tells him its made her realise how much she has in common with her Dad.

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday at 8pm.

