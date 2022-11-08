Read full article on original website
Related
Up North Voice
Bertha Gibbs, 83, of Alger
Bertha Jane Gibbs, age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at The Villa at West Branch. She was born on April 15, 1939, in Royalton, KY to Tobe and Finettia (Allen) Patrick. Bertha lived in Alger, MI for 22 years formerly of Livonia, MI. She married Stuart...
Up North Voice
Arthur Lange, 66, of Mio
Arthur Lange, 66, of Mio, Michigan, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. No services are planned. Arrangements by Lashley Funeral Home, Mio. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and /...
Up North Voice
Linda Greenway, 63, of Grayling
Linda Ann Greenway (Gonsler), 63, of Grayling, MI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Munson Medical Center. Linda was born at McLaren Hospital in Flint, MI on October 21, 1959, the third of three children to Joseph William and Frances Constance (Glowacki) Gonsler. She was a graduate of Carman High School Class of 1977. It was at Carman where Linda met the love of her life, David Greenway. She attended Michigan State University and later graduated from Ferris State University in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing. Linda was named to the Dean’s List at Ferris and was recognized on the Who’s Who List.
Up North Voice
Ogemaw Hills Snowmobile Club named MISORVA Snowmobile Club of the Year
OGEMAW COUNTY – Ogemaw Hills Snowmobile Club was named MISORVA Snowmobile club of the year at the annual MISORVA membership meeting at Jays Sporting Goods in Gaylord Oct 21. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print and / or online.
Up North Voice
Nick Petrik, 80, of West Branch
Nickolas Petrik, age 80, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his home in West Branch, MI surrounded by his family. He was born on September 4, 1942 in Ruma, Yugoslavia to Paul and Teresia (Habenchus) Petrik. Nick lived in West Branch since 1993 formerly of Detroit, MI. Nick...
Up North Voice
Duane Loomis, 90, of West Twin Lake
Duane Edward Loomis, age 90, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home in West Twin Lake with his loving wife and daughters by his side. Duane was born on June 23, 1932, on the Farrand Farm in Iosco County, MI to Darwin St. Clair and Lillian Marie (Farrand) Loomis.
Up North Voice
Sandra Whipple, 77, of Standish
Sandra, age 77, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at her home with her loving family by her side following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on March 6, 1945 in England to the late Albert & Florence (Merchant) Ruse. She married Charles...
Up North Voice
‘Santa Train’ coming back to Northeast Michigan
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
Up North Voice
Village celebrates 150 years
ROSCOMMON – Roscommon Rotary assisted at Roscommon’s 150-year celebration held Oct. 8. Club members shown include (l-r) Tom O’Brien, Jackie Bertsch, Jim Fisher, Club President Nate Wight, and Rick Bertsch. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency counties in print...
ClickOnDetroit.com
27-year-old Michigan woman found after suddenly leaving job, home and missing for weeks
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
Up North Voice
Virginia Linsenman, 93, of West Branch
Virginia M. Linsenman, age 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at her home in West Branch, MI surrounded by her family. She was born on September 20, 1929, in Flint, MI to William and Margaret (Leachmann) Meuhlen. Virginia was united in marriage to Robert Linsenman on May...
Inside the Race for the New 103rd District
Meredith St. Henry has been in Traverse City outside the Governmental Center Tuesday night, keeping us updated on the race to represent the newly drawn 103rd State House District. The newly drawn district is made up of Leelanau County along with parts of Grand Traverse and Benzie counties. Republican State...
Up North Voice
Flannel, flapjacks, and a train depot
WEST BRANCH – The West Branch Train Depot is the oldest standing building in the city of West Branch. It is also the home to the West Branch Area Chamber of Commerce and the West Branch Visitors Bureau who are hoping to restore the 150-year-old building. In order to raise funds for the next phase of preserving the building, the “All Aboard Project”, the WBACC held a Flannel and Flapjacks event.
Up North Voice
UPDATE – Gaylord woman missing
OTSEGO COUNTY – The MSP Gaylord Post received a call from a woman claiming to be Gorman. The woman stated she was not missing. She has moved to Virginia. A video of Gorman was posted on her Facebook account. In the video, Gorman states she is not missing and is now living in an apartment with friends in Virginia.
Up North Voice
Rotary spruces up soccer field
ROSCOMMON – Roscommon Rotarians gave the Snack Shack and the storage shed at the Rotary Soccer Field in Roscommon a much needed “facelift” during the month of Sept. The club service project included replacing some trim boards, scraping and repainting both of the buildings. The soccer fields...
Up North Voice
State police reopen 1983 cold case involving missing man
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY – The Michigan State Police have reopened a cold case involved a man reported missing in 1983. On March 7, 1983, David Robert Gionet was reported missing. He was last seen leaving a party at a house on the Green Lake Peninsula on March 3, 1983, at 5:30 a.m. Witnesses at the time saw Gionet walking along the roadway back to his residence. Before leaving the.
Many Without Power Across Northern Michigan After Weekend Wind Storm
High winds caused thousands of power outages across northern Michigan this weekend. Consumers Energy says they restored services to nearly half of their customers impacted by the storm. “Consumers Energy crews made great strides, aided by calmer weather [Sunday], to turn the lights back on for nearly half of our...
Up North Voice
Fees are waived for USDA Forest Services on Veterans Day
REGION – In observance of Veterans Day, the USDA Forest Service will waive fees at most of the recreation sites in the Huron Manistee National Forest. All outdoor enthusiasts will have free access to some of the forests’ most popular recreation sites, including: the Nurnberg Trailhead at Nordhouse Dunes Wilderness Area in Mason County; The Reid Lake Foot Travel Area in Alcona County; 4001 Canoe Landing and other access sites on the AuSable Wild and Scenic River; and the Loda Lake National Wildflower Sanctuary in Newaygo County.
Downed Power Lines Cause Fire in Wexford County
Strong wind gusts led to a pole barn catching fire in Wexford County early Sunday morning. Many calls were received over the weekend for downed power lines according to Wexford Central Dispatch. One of the calls led the Colefax-Greenwood Fire Department north of Meauwataka, where upon arrival, the fire department...
Comments / 0