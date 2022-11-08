ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the “Lucky For Life” game were:

11-12-15-34-43, Lucky Ball: 15

(eleven, twelve, fifteen, thirty-four, forty-three; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

