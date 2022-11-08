Read full article on original website
Who’s going to fix Northern Ireland’s skills problem?
The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee argues that NI student numbers need to rise. The House of Commons Northern Ireland Affairs Committee has published a report into investment in Northern Ireland – following on from its inquiry earlier this year on the same topic – with a significant focus on education and skills, as well as research and development spending.
Sophie McCarthy
Sophie McCarthy is the independent student member of the Independent Higher Education board. As a graduate student with four years of experience working in the UK music industry, she has worked on production crews, on independent record labels, in talent management, and as a music journalist. Outside the industry she is also the Head Coach at Imperial College’s synchronised swimming club, where she coaches competition squads.
Regulation doesn’t work for students at independent providers
Students at independent providers of higher education within England are almost always not in the room when meaningful and important decisions are made about them at national levels. When I became the first student board member at Independent Higher Education (IHE), tackling this issue became a personal mission of mine...
Will the regulator’s proposals on what works work?
As a long-time evaluation enthusiast, I was pleased to see the intensified focus on it proposed in the current Office for Students (OfS) consultation on a new approach to regulating equality of opportunity. Key reasons to party are the proposal to elevate the status of evaluation to the purview of...
What has gone wrong with international students and family accommodation?
Over on the HEPI blog this morning, Unipol’s Martin Blakey discusses accommodation - and specifically mentions the crisis in supply of family accommodation for international students:. The latest shortage is probably the most unreported of all – accommodation suitable for students with families. Many universities are now ramping up...
Thirty ways in which universities have been getting the costs of study down
Great news folks. As well as putting extra money into bursaries and hardship funds, lots of universities have been trying to get the cost of being a student down. It’s long been important to try to do so – the way in which the cost of things sets “norms” on campus that the occasional handout can’t really fix matters for inclusion. So I’m hoping that we can find a way to sustain some of the progress made in recent weeks on considering just how expensive it’s become to be a student.
EU expects recession to hit Europe as inflation hangs on
The European Union's executive commission slashed its forecast for economic growth next year
‘Put kids first’: India’s Warrior Moms fight for clean air at Cop27
“Nobody else will jump into the fire to save a child besides a mother,” says Bhavreen Kandhari, the co-founder of Warrior Moms in India, a network of mothers pushing for clean air and climate action. “There is nobody else in the world who loves you more than your mother – a mother is always protecting.”
COP27 should be a moment for universities to reflect
It was the UK’s turn to host the summit which promised to set the world away from the irrevocable harm caused by climate change. In the end, a compromise was reached with some progress made in agreeing reductions in global carbon emission, but likely not enough to stave off global disaster.
