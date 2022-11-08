Read full article on original website
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Apple alert issued to millions of iPhone owners over four huge changes next week
APPLE is rolling out a huge new iPhone update to millions of users next week. The long-awaited iOS 16.1 is set to deliver some seriously handy iPhone hacks – and we've got details on the four best upgrades. Your iPhone will get the new update from October 24, so...
Apple iOS 16.1 launches today – with these 5 brilliant new iPhone features
Say hello to a shared iCloud photo library and real-time activity tracking via Lock Screen
Apple to customers: Prepare to wait for new iPhones
Apple Inc. is warning customers they'll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor's factory in central China.
Cult of Mac
5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away
Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
iOS 16.2 has a Dynamic Island update that iPhone 14 Pro users need to see
Apple has started testing iOS 16.2 publicly, the next major iPhone operating system, with the first betas available to users. We’re finding out more details about the new software release as people dig through it. And the latest iOS 16.2 feature concerns the iPhone 14 Pro’s signature feature, the Dynamic Island.
Apple confirms it is changing the iPhone’s charging plug
Apple will change the plug on the bottom of the iPhone, it has confirmed.The company will comply with a new EU ruling that will force all devices to use the same USB-C standard, a senior executive said. While the rule affects all such devices, Apple remains the only significant phone manufacturer that has not yet switched to the standard.As such, it will be forced to remove the Lightning cable on the bottom of the phone.Apple’s marketing boss, Greg Joswiak, said that “obviously we’ll have to comply, we have no choice”, in response to a question during a live Wall Street...
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
geekwire.com
Amazon and Apple accused of colluding to restrict competition, boost iPhone and iPad prices
A new lawsuit alleges that an agreement between Amazon and Apple, ostensibly intended to crack down on counterfeiters, illegally restricted competition and raised prices for iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices on Amazon’s online marketplace. The proposed class-action suit, filed Wednesday in federal court in Seattle, piggybacks on an...
AOL Corp
Apple's Emergency SOS feature is coming to iPhone 14s this month
Apple has confirmed that its Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is coming to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro this November. In an announcement on Thursday, Apple said the safety feature, which pings emergency dispatch centers through a satellite network, was made possible via a partnership with Louisiana-based Globalstar's network of 24 low-orbit satellites.
9to5Mac
Showdown: Here’s how much battery iPhone 14 Pro Max had when Pixel 7 Pro died
Apple is known for using smaller battery capacities in its iPhones than what we see in Android smartphones. But it can usually make up the difference with tight hardware/software integration. In the latest battery test, PhoneBuff found out how much power the iPhone 14 Pro Max had left when Google’s Pixel 7 Pro died.
TechCrunch
Amazon introduces a $7.3 annual Prime Video subscription tier in India
The e-commerce group is offering the yearly subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, an affordable tier it introduced last year, at 599 Indian rupees, or $7.30. At this price, it’s the cheapest way to subscribe to Amazon’s on-demand video streaming service in the country. The company said Prime...
Apple's Satellite-Based Emergency SOS Feature Goes Live Later This Month
Modern flagship smartphones have become so capable that the room for feature improvements seems to be shrinking with each year. Take the case of Apple's previous-generation iPhone models, which do not look too different from the company's latest iPhone 14 offerings. Things have reached a stage where Apple found it okay to use last year's Apple A15 Bionic processor on the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus, meaning the newer A16 Bionic chip is reserved for the Pro models. This also means that there aren't too many differences between the iPhone 13 and the new iPhone 14 — with the exception of several new safety-focused features.
9to5Mac
Apple to restrict ‘Everyone’ option in AirDrop to 10 minutes in China with iOS 16.1.1 [U]
Apple today released iOS 16.1.1 for all users. While the release notes for the update say nothing about new features or major changes, there’s a significant one coming for users in China. There, Apple is changing how the “Everyone” option in AirDrop works, which will no longer be enabled for more than 10 minutes.
CNET
How to Unsend or Recall an Email on Your iPhone
You ever get that wave of regret wash over you after firing off an email? In the seconds after sending it, maybe you've realized that you've made a major grammatical mistake that urgently needs to be corrected. Or maybe you sent the email to the wrong person, and now you desperately want the email back in your inbox and away from the unintended recipient.
Apple releases iOS 16.1.1 with bug fixes and improvements
A day after seeding iOS 16.2 beta 2, Apple is releasing to all users iOS 16.1.1, iPadOS 16.1.1, and macOS Ventura 13.0.1 These updates bring important bug fixes, such as one affecting the SKAdNetwork API, which focuses on letting advertisers measure the success of their campaigns. Here’s what you need to know about these updates.
Cult of Mac
Latest Samsung ad mocks Apple’s lack of foldable iPhone
Samsung is back at it again. The company’s latest ad takes a dig at Apple and the lack of a foldable device in its product portfolio. The 31-second ad mocks Apple by highlighting how its customers are still waiting for it to adopt cutting-edge features. Samsung mocks Apple customers...
CNET
Apple May Drop the 'Hey' From Siri Activation, Report Says
Apple users might not have to yell "Hey, Siri" for too much longer, Bloomberg reported Sunday. The tech giant is apparently looking to shorten its voice assistant's activation word to just "Siri." This would bring Apple in line with Amazon's Alexa service, which can be activated by uttering only "Alexa."...
