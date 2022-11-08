ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ABC 33/40 News

Two major crashes cause heavy delays on I-65 S in Birmingham, Homewood

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two major crashes caused two portions of Interstate 65 South to have heavy traffic delays in Birmingham and Homewood Thursday morning. One crash happened just after 5:00 a.m. at MP 261 before Exit 262A at 16th Street in Birmingham. All lanes were open as of 7:00 a.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvua23.com

Single-vehicle crash Monday kills 1 in Tuscaloosa County

A woman from Birmingham is dead in the wake of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County. The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Sylvan Loop Road, about 10 miles south of Tuscaloosa in Tuscaloosa County. Jamarria E. Montgomery, 31, was seriously injured when the vehicle she was...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A woman from Birmingham died after the vehicle she was driving crashed south of Tuscaloosa. The Alabama State Troopers reported that Jamarria Montgomery, 31, was driving on Sylvan Loop Road in Tuscaloosa County when her vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree. The...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Birmingham man killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Montrial Tremaine Hardy was shot during a reported assault in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North around 1:57 p.m. Hardy was transported to UAB Hospital where he died […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 major accidents shut down I-65 southbound lanes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two major accidents Thursday morning currently have southbound lanes on I-65 shut down. A tractor-trailer overtured on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue, leaving all lanes blocked. A second accident on I-65 South right near Finley Boulevard had two lanes closed, but traffic is now moving slowly. No injuries have been […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police: Investigation underway after man shot dead in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Wednesday afternoon, November 9. According to officials, police responded to the 4500 block of Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North just before 2 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert. As police were responding, a citizen called...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Family speaks out four months after devastating crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly four months after a devastating crash in Tuscaloosa County, a mother is talking about the tragedy that critically injured her children, leaving two of them paralyzed. You may recall the crash. It happened on July 13 off Skyland Boulevard, very close to I-20/59. Kara Martin...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Firefighter injured while responding to fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A firefighter suffered minor injuries while responding to a fire in Birmingham Wednesday morning. Birmingham Fire and Rescue said the incident happened around 5:00 a.m. at Washington Street and Commissary Street. The fire department said the firefighter was taken to a local hospital to be...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves 1 dead

An afternoon shooting in Birmingham left one person dead. At least 20 shots rang out in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard just before 2 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a male has sustained gunshot injuries. The victim was taken by Birmingham Fire and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Firefighters battle house fire in Wylam

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire that broke out in Wylam early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Washington St. At least one person was injured. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Flames consume large log cabin and vehicles in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. — More than a dozen firefighters were on the scene of a large log cabin fire in Fultondale. A fire department spokesperson said fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Greenbriar Drive at about 3:16 p.m. Wednesday. No one was inside the house at the...
FULTONDALE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Flock safety cameras becoming more visible in Tuscaloosa County

Flock safety cameras are becoming more visible in area communities, including Tuscaloosa County. The camera captures the vehicle type, make, color, license plate and other features such as a roof rack or bumper sticker. They work 24/7 and are solar powered. It's used to help police in investigations. “It gives...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-65 identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man that was struck and killed while walking on I-65 Sunday morning has been identified. Martin Michael Cruse, 42, was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m., while walking in a travel lane on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cruse was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

