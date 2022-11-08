Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Two major crashes cause heavy delays on I-65 S in Birmingham, Homewood
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two major crashes caused two portions of Interstate 65 South to have heavy traffic delays in Birmingham and Homewood Thursday morning. One crash happened just after 5:00 a.m. at MP 261 before Exit 262A at 16th Street in Birmingham. All lanes were open as of 7:00 a.m.
wvua23.com
Single-vehicle crash Monday kills 1 in Tuscaloosa County
A woman from Birmingham is dead in the wake of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County. The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Sylvan Loop Road, about 10 miles south of Tuscaloosa in Tuscaloosa County. Jamarria E. Montgomery, 31, was seriously injured when the vehicle she was...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A woman from Birmingham died after the vehicle she was driving crashed south of Tuscaloosa. The Alabama State Troopers reported that Jamarria Montgomery, 31, was driving on Sylvan Loop Road in Tuscaloosa County when her vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree. The...
21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Birmingham man killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Montrial Tremaine Hardy was shot during a reported assault in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North around 1:57 p.m. Hardy was transported to UAB Hospital where he died […]
2 major accidents shut down I-65 southbound lanes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two major accidents Thursday morning currently have southbound lanes on I-65 shut down. A tractor-trailer overtured on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue, leaving all lanes blocked. A second accident on I-65 South right near Finley Boulevard had two lanes closed, but traffic is now moving slowly. No injuries have been […]
wbrc.com
Police: Investigation underway after man shot dead in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Wednesday afternoon, November 9. According to officials, police responded to the 4500 block of Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North just before 2 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert. As police were responding, a citizen called...
wbrc.com
Family speaks out four months after devastating crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly four months after a devastating crash in Tuscaloosa County, a mother is talking about the tragedy that critically injured her children, leaving two of them paralyzed. You may recall the crash. It happened on July 13 off Skyland Boulevard, very close to I-20/59. Kara Martin...
Alabama State Superintendent’s son recovering after being struck by car on UA campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – The son of Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey is recovering at home after being struck by a car on the University of Alabama campus last week. Mackey said via a Facebook post that his son, Christopher, was struck by a car on a crosswalk Friday afternoon on his way to his […]
Community mourns Tuscaloosa County High School graduate killed in car crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa County High School graduate is being remembered after a deadly car crash. Police say 24-year-old Robert Robles died in a head-on collision Saturday with a Tuscaloosa County Deputy. Robles played basketball at County High and then graduated in 2017. His former basketball coach Curt Weeks says he is heartbroken […]
ABC 33/40 News
Firefighter injured while responding to fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A firefighter suffered minor injuries while responding to a fire in Birmingham Wednesday morning. Birmingham Fire and Rescue said the incident happened around 5:00 a.m. at Washington Street and Commissary Street. The fire department said the firefighter was taken to a local hospital to be...
Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves 1 dead
An afternoon shooting in Birmingham left one person dead. At least 20 shots rang out in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard just before 2 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a male has sustained gunshot injuries. The victim was taken by Birmingham Fire and...
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 at Green Springs Avenue in Birmingham
A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday on Interstate 65 in Birmingham. The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on I-65 at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said 42-year-old Martin Michael Cruse was walking in a travel lane...
wbrc.com
Firefighters battle house fire in Wylam
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire that broke out in Wylam early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Washington St. At least one person was injured. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham school goes into temporary lockdown after man arrives with gunshot wound
Arrington Middle School was under lockdown for less than an hour Thursday morning after a man suffering from a gunshot wound entered the school's lobby, according to the Birmingham Police Department. Police were notified of the adult man arriving at the school with a gunshot injury just before 8:30 a.m....
wvtm13.com
Flames consume large log cabin and vehicles in Fultondale
FULTONDALE, Ala. — More than a dozen firefighters were on the scene of a large log cabin fire in Fultondale. A fire department spokesperson said fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Greenbriar Drive at about 3:16 p.m. Wednesday. No one was inside the house at the...
ABC 33/40 News
Flock safety cameras becoming more visible in Tuscaloosa County
Flock safety cameras are becoming more visible in area communities, including Tuscaloosa County. The camera captures the vehicle type, make, color, license plate and other features such as a roof rack or bumper sticker. They work 24/7 and are solar powered. It's used to help police in investigations. “It gives...
Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-65 identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man that was struck and killed while walking on I-65 Sunday morning has been identified. Martin Michael Cruse, 42, was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m., while walking in a travel lane on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cruse was […]
29-year-old ID’d as suspected intruder fatally shot during west Birmingham home invasion
Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot when authorities say he was trying to break into a west Birmingham house. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Jamel Nathan Thomas. He was 29 and lived in Birmingham. The ordeal began at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday...
Man shot during reported home invasion in Birmingham, death investigation underway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway in Birmingham after police responded to the call of a man shot Tuesday morning. According to Sgt. Monica Law with the Birmingham Police Department, West Precinct officers received a call of a home invasion in the 5300 block of Avenue O around 12:46 a.m. The homeowner […]
Tuscaloosa man charged with spreading ‘obscene matter’ involving child
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man is facing 10 charges of dissemination or display of obscene matter depicting a child younger than 17, according to authorities. According to West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, Jamal Al-Sayyad, 34, was taken into custody on Oct. 28 and released after posting a $30,000 bond later that day. […]
