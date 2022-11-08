Read full article on original website
Generations of veterans | A New Chapter
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — FOX43 is highlighting local veterans and their lives after service in honor of Veteran's Day on Friday, Nov. 11. Photojournalist Ryan Rimby spoke with veterans who have served throughout the years about their experience on active duty and after returning home. Veterans Bill Balabanow, Tommy Dunston...
American Battlefield Trust hopes to purchase General Pickett’s Buffet
In the first major land preservation action in the core area of the of the Gettysburg battlefield since the 2003 demolition of the Home Sweet Home Motel, the American Battlefield Trust (ABT) plans to purchase the site of General Pickett’s Buffet Restaurant located on the southern edge of Gettysburg at 571 Steinwehr Avenue. The site is also home to the Gettysburg Battlefield Theater.
Over 7,000 American flags on display in Lancaster County for fallen veterans
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — As Veterans Day comes closer, communities across southcentral Pennsylvania are honoring those who have served with their own unique memorials. More than 7,000 American flags will be on display through the weekend in the Masonic Village at Elizabethtown. The flags will memorialize each military service member...
Harrisburg area plumbing company hosting movie night to benefit veterans
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A local plumbing business is hosting a movie night beginning Thursday and continuing over the weekend to help out a nonprofit that benefits veterans. Those interested can join Lemoyne-Harrisburg area business Bob Means Plumbing for a screening of "American Sniper." The movie will be shown at New Cumberland's West Shore Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.
Historic central Pa. home with dramatic religious past is demolished
David H. Peiffer was astounded by what he discovered after he was asked to dig into the history of a dilapidated, centuries-old farmhouse visible from Route 581 near Camp Hill. The house was built in the late 1700s by John Shopp Sr., who had connections to founders of the United...
Faulkner begins construction on new multi-dealership campus at former bank HQ
The largest car dealer company in the Harrisburg area has been impacted by the I-83 expansion project. Faulkner Toyota and Faulkner Honda on Paxton Street will be forced to move by PennDOT, but they won’t be moving very far. Faulkner has purchased the former Commerce Bank/Metro Bank headquarters and...
Lancaster agency providing grocery store gift cards to elderly in need over the holidays
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County agency is seeking donations to help provide elderly people in need with fresh food over the upcoming holidays. The Lancaster County Office of Aging officially launched their 2022 Holiday Program, an annual initiative to help their clients purchase fresh foods specific to their diet or other foods they enjoy.
Local discount retailer expands into Cumberland County
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local liquidating business named Flea Flickers is expanding their discount-retail business, and opening up a new 22,000 square foot space. Flea Flickers, who has been in business for about three years, recently announced that they are opening their fourth location in Enola, Pa. at the Summerdale Plaza, according to one of the two owners, Josh Shiffer.
Democratic incumbent Patty Kim’s popularity extends across the river
Five-term Democratic incumbent Patty Kim has won the 103rd state House District, defeating Republican David Buell, according to election results from Dauphin and Cumberland counties. Kim received 8,957 votes in Cumberland County versus Buell’s 7,636. In Dauphin County, she took 7,105 votes compared to Buell’s 876. The reconfigured...
New UPMC facility opening up in Dauphin County
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) is holding a grand-opening event at its brand new 20,000 square-foot outpatient center in Hershey, according to a press release. According to the release, UPMC Urgent Care will be the first to move into the new facility, whereas other...
Lancaster Election Results
(Lancaster, PA) -- Democrat Mike has handily won reelection for the 96th State House District in Lancaster County. He defeated Republican April Weaver by just over six-thousand votes Tuesday night. Sturla was first elected in 1991. He served as the House Democratic Policy Committee Chair until 2020 and currently is the Democratic minority chair of the House Urban Affairs Committee.
Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House
Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State …. Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election …. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election concerns. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson Resigns. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson Resigns. Biden praises midterm results,...
Vacant seat on Lancaster City Council after resignation
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El resigned effective immediately after Monday, Nov. 7’s meeting, leaving a vacant seat on the council. Lancaster City Council Vice President Amanda Bakay was unanimously voted as the president following Smith-Wade-El’s resignation. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics...
After election win, state representative to move to Pa. Senate
Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $2.6M sold in Pennsylvania
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, drawing was sold in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported. According to a press release, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-47, to win the $2.6 million prize, less applicable withholding. Mr. Bottle Beverage, located at […]
$115 million warehouse is being constructed in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Endurance Real Estate (Endurance), in partnership with Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian), announced the acquisition and commencement of construction on the Chambersburg Logistics Park warehouse on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The distribution and warehouse facility is set to be 1,006,500 square feet and will...
Two-story farmers market is opening in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business called Fresh Market is officially opening up both floors of its two-story farmers market in Hershey on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to its website. Fresh Market is a 25,000-square-foot farmers market that offers a wide variety of selections from over 40 different...
Lebanon man was among the three killed in shooting rampage in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT — A Lebanon man was one of three individuals killed Saturday in a shooting rampage in eastern Lycoming County. Jerry Zhering, 55, was shot after returning to a cabin along Route 239 in Jordan Twp. from archery deer hunting, Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said. He was the...
Animal Lovers: Add the Wolf Sanctuary in PA to Your Bucket List
According to the International Wolf Center, the gray wolf was on the endangered species list for decades. In October 2020, officials removed the species from the Endangered Species Act. However, the International Wolf Center states, “In the contiguous 48 states, the gray wolf currently occupies only about 10 percent of its former range. The Wolf Sanctuary, PA, aims to fix this.
Cumberland County incumbent wins third term in Pa. State house
A Republican incumbent has won a third term in the state house of representatives. State Rep. Barb Gleim of Middlesex Township defeated Democrat Alan Howe of Carlisle, who served in the Air Force for more than two decades. Gleim defeated Howe 16,213 to 10,133 in the 199th District in Cumberland...
