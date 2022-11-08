ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

FOX 43

Generations of veterans | A New Chapter

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — FOX43 is highlighting local veterans and their lives after service in honor of Veteran's Day on Friday, Nov. 11. Photojournalist Ryan Rimby spoke with veterans who have served throughout the years about their experience on active duty and after returning home. Veterans Bill Balabanow, Tommy Dunston...
LANCASTER, PA
Gettysburg Connection

American Battlefield Trust hopes to purchase General Pickett’s Buffet

In the first major land preservation action in the core area of the of the Gettysburg battlefield since the 2003 demolition of the Home Sweet Home Motel, the American Battlefield Trust (ABT) plans to purchase the site of General Pickett’s Buffet Restaurant located on the southern edge of Gettysburg at 571 Steinwehr Avenue. The site is also home to the Gettysburg Battlefield Theater.
GETTYSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg area plumbing company hosting movie night to benefit veterans

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A local plumbing business is hosting a movie night beginning Thursday and continuing over the weekend to help out a nonprofit that benefits veterans. Those interested can join Lemoyne-Harrisburg area business Bob Means Plumbing for a screening of "American Sniper." The movie will be shown at New Cumberland's West Shore Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Local discount retailer expands into Cumberland County

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local liquidating business named Flea Flickers is expanding their discount-retail business, and opening up a new 22,000 square foot space. Flea Flickers, who has been in business for about three years, recently announced that they are opening their fourth location in Enola, Pa. at the Summerdale Plaza, according to one of the two owners, Josh Shiffer.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New UPMC facility opening up in Dauphin County

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) is holding a grand-opening event at its brand new 20,000 square-foot outpatient center in Hershey, according to a press release. According to the release, UPMC Urgent Care will be the first to move into the new facility, whereas other...
HERSHEY, PA
iheart.com

Lancaster Election Results

(Lancaster, PA) -- Democrat Mike has handily won reelection for the 96th State House District in Lancaster County. He defeated Republican April Weaver by just over six-thousand votes Tuesday night. Sturla was first elected in 1991. He served as the House Democratic Policy Committee Chair until 2020 and currently is the Democratic minority chair of the House Urban Affairs Committee.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House

Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State …. Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election …. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election concerns. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson Resigns. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson Resigns. Biden praises midterm results,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Vacant seat on Lancaster City Council after resignation

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El resigned effective immediately after Monday, Nov. 7’s meeting, leaving a vacant seat on the council. Lancaster City Council Vice President Amanda Bakay was unanimously voted as the president following Smith-Wade-El’s resignation. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

After election win, state representative to move to Pa. Senate

Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $2.6M sold in Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.6 million from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, drawing was sold in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported. According to a press release, the ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 12-16-21-26-43-47, to win the $2.6 million prize, less applicable withholding. Mr. Bottle Beverage, located at […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

$115 million warehouse is being constructed in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Endurance Real Estate (Endurance), in partnership with Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian), announced the acquisition and commencement of construction on the Chambersburg Logistics Park warehouse on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The distribution and warehouse facility is set to be 1,006,500 square feet and will...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Two-story farmers market is opening in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business called Fresh Market is officially opening up both floors of its two-story farmers market in Hershey on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to its website. Fresh Market is a 25,000-square-foot farmers market that offers a wide variety of selections from over 40 different...
HERSHEY, PA
hwy.co

Animal Lovers: Add the Wolf Sanctuary in PA to Your Bucket List

According to the International Wolf Center, the gray wolf was on the endangered species list for decades. In October 2020, officials removed the species from the Endangered Species Act. However, the International Wolf Center states, “In the contiguous 48 states, the gray wolf currently occupies only about 10 percent of its former range. The Wolf Sanctuary, PA, aims to fix this.
LITITZ, PA
