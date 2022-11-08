ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WNCT

No. 12 North Carolina women open with 91-59 victory

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 20 points and grabbed nine boards and No. 12 North Carolina defeated Jackson State 91-59 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Paulina Paris and Eva Hodgson added 13 points each for the Tar […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

Nash County man’s pharmacy trip led to $100,000 Powerball win

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A tip from a Walmart employee convinced Michael Buck of Rocky Mount to try his luck in the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing. It resulted in him winning a $100,000 prize. “The girl at the pharmacy told me they sold Powerball tickets at customer service,” Buck said about winning. “I told […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

