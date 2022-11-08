MSCS Announces National Superintendent Search

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools is a step closer to finding its next leader. The district recently announced plans to kickstart the process.

In a recent tweet, MSCS Board Chair Althea Greene wrote, “The MSCS Board will kick off a national search for a new superintendent this month with a vote to launch an RFP to find a search firm. From there, we can hire a firm, engage the community and recruit candidates. We expect to name a new superintendent by the end of 2022-2023.”

Community action groups like Memphis Lift are also getting involved. Memphis Lift Executive Director, Sarah Carpenter, told FOX13 the organization put together what it calls the Blue Ribbon Committee, which consists of twenty parents who will weigh in on what they want in a new superintendent.

“If we don’t get it right this time our kids are doomed,” said Carpenter. “I will take that back to the district, what the parents say, and that’s what we’re looking for. We want what we’re looking for this time. We got to get it right.”

Other groups like the Memphis Education Fund (MEF) hosted a public virtual forum breaking down what the process would look like, including its three phases: Phase I, which would include the selection process--the board will create a strategy for reviewing applications; Phase II, a review of qualifications criteria, and Phase III, which consists of recruitment and advertising for the position.

“They have to pick someone that they think will be the best person who will follow the board’s policy, that they implement and follow the goals, not only of the community but also professional,” explained Whole Child Strategies Executive Director Natalie McKinney, who co-hosted the MEF virtual meeting.

Local residents also weighed in on what they’d like to see in the candidate selected to lead MSCS.

“I would rather get an experienced superintendent from a different state, different district because Memphis is tough, it’s not going to be easy,” said Memphian Christopher Cartwright. “I think they should be pretty seasoned.”

Meanwhile, community input is the next stage of the process, creating community committees and developing a plan for interviewing candidates.

The board must hold at least two community meetings amid the search process. “If we don’t fix education, we’re not going to fix this city,” said Carpenter.