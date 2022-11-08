ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MSCS Announces National Superintendent Search

By Lakiya Scott, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WVNEB_0j2UNfDd00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools is a step closer to finding its next leader. The district recently announced plans to kickstart the process.

In a recent tweet, MSCS Board Chair Althea Greene wrote, “The MSCS Board will kick off a national search for a new superintendent this month with a vote to launch an RFP to find a search firm. From there, we can hire a firm, engage the community and recruit candidates. We expect to name a new superintendent by the end of 2022-2023.”

Community action groups like Memphis Lift are also getting involved. Memphis Lift Executive Director, Sarah Carpenter, told FOX13 the organization put together what it calls the Blue Ribbon Committee, which consists of twenty parents who will weigh in on what they want in a new superintendent.

“If we don’t get it right this time our kids are doomed,” said Carpenter. “I will take that back to the district, what the parents say, and that’s what we’re looking for. We want what we’re looking for this time. We got to get it right.”

Other groups like the Memphis Education Fund (MEF) hosted a public virtual forum breaking down what the process would look like, including its three phases: Phase I, which would include the selection process--the board will create a strategy for reviewing applications; Phase II, a review of qualifications criteria, and Phase III, which consists of recruitment and advertising for the position.

“They have to pick someone that they think will be the best person who will follow the board’s policy, that they implement and follow the goals, not only of the community but also professional,” explained Whole Child Strategies Executive Director Natalie McKinney, who co-hosted the MEF virtual meeting.

Local residents also weighed in on what they’d like to see in the candidate selected to lead MSCS.

“I would rather get an experienced superintendent from a different state, different district because Memphis is tough, it’s not going to be easy,” said Memphian Christopher Cartwright. “I think they should be pretty seasoned.”

Meanwhile, community input is the next stage of the process, creating community committees and developing a plan for interviewing candidates.

The board must hold at least two community meetings amid the search process. “If we don’t fix education, we’re not going to fix this city,” said Carpenter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

New documents show more costs of Joris Ray ordeal to MSCS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools have moved on from former Superintendent Joris Ray. New documents obtained by WREG paint a clearer picture of the cost of the ordeal. When the wife of the now-former superintendent filed divorce documents, they revealed possible violations of policy. The school board responded by passing a resolution to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mayor races decided for 3 Shelby County cities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The results are in for the next mayor of Bartlett, Germantown and Lakeland!. For Bartlett, Tennessee’s 11th largest city, David Parsons is selected to replace Keith McDonald after serving 20 years in the mayor’s chair. For Germantown, Mayor Mike Palazzolo has been re-elected for...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Some Shelby County schools to close on Election Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some school districts across Tennessee will close for Election Day, including right here in Shelby County. In compliance with state law, Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) officials say students may not be learning in the classroom on Tuesday, but definitely will at the polls. “We have been...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

North Memphis neighborhood files lawsuit against blighted properties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A North Memphis neighborhood is taking a stand against blight, filing 25 lawsuits against vacant and abandoned properties. Quincy Morris said she remembers when Jackson Avenue, which runs through Klondike and Smokey City, was a bustling hub. She says there were pharmacies, grocers- anything and everything...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Town of Mason ousts incumbent mayor, elects longtime businessman Eddie Naeman

The Town of Mason has ousted its incumbent mayor, electing a longtime local businessman now tasked with paring down the community’s outsized debt while navigating the potentially transformative opportunities ahead with the arrival of a new multi-billion dollar Ford plant next door. With a turnout of just 199 voters, Eddie Naeman earned 91 votes (45.7%) […] The post Town of Mason ousts incumbent mayor, elects longtime businessman Eddie Naeman appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
WREG

Marco McClendon to win West Memphis mayor’s race

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis voters will put Marco McClendon back in the mayor’s seat for another term Tuesday. Final unofficial returns in the West Memphis mayor’s race Tuesday night were: Marco McClendon: 2,930 votes Wayne Croom: 1,391 James Pulliam: 384 Incumbent Mayor Marco McClendon, who was elected in 2019, was being challenged by […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
localmemphis.com

Memphis Zoo and Overton Park Conservancy reach agreement over Greensward

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The near-decade long battle between the Memphis Zoo and a group called the Overton Park Conservatory seems to be coming to an end. The battle has included everything from protests to demonstrations, even an arbitrator at one point appointed by the mayor. Back in March, both...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

TBI struggling to hire due to salary concerns, director says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Agents, intel analysts, and forensic scientists. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), like so many other companies and corporations, can’t find enough qualified applicants to fill the ranks, and that’s impacting the testing of rape kits. The head of the TBI told Tennessee Governor...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Arkansas voters split on recreational marijuana decision

Updated Story: Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Could Arkansas legalize recreational marijuana? That was the big question Tuesday night. Issue 4 has been a hot-button topic since Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016. So far, the polls show 57 percent of voters are against the statewide proposal to legalize marijuana with almost 43 percent […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WATN Local Memphis

State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed in October, won her election. So what happens next?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October, won the race Tuesday for Tennessee House District 86. So what happens next?. The Shelby County Election Commission said Cooper’s name remained on Tuesday’s ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law.” Now, a special election will be held to fill her seat. When that happens will be determined by Gov. Bill Lee when he issues a Writ of Election.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

35 voters given paper ballots at Horn Lake poll

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Problems at a DeSoto County, Mississippi polling place led to 35 voters getting paper ballots Tuesday morning. When poll workers arrived at Horn Lake Fire Station No. 3, they say one machine was not plugged in. Poll workers had to figure out the problem. A manager at that location said the […]
HORN LAKE, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mid-Southeners suspicious of 2.4B Powerball delay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The largest Powerball Jackpot ever, $2.4B, wasn’t announced until 11 hours later than it was supposed to be. As FOX13 found out, that has some Mid-Southerners more than a bit suspicious. Some Mid-Southerners said that, with the Powerball being announced so late, they feel like...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
121K+
Followers
135K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy